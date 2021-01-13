 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   More bad news as the Cape Coral Mayor dies. As god is my witness, I had no idea they had Mayors
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CORAL
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they use a king?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have epilepsy, or don't have a hardcore ad blocker, DO NOT CLICK THAT LINK
 
pwkpete
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: If you have epilepsy, or don't have a hardcore ad blocker, DO NOT CLICK THAT LINK


Thank you for your service!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Being Florida im going to assume he died with a pair of socks jammed in his mouth while watching a Black guy have sex with his wife.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm guessing mayors of cities die on a pretty regular basis.
There are a lot of them.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did he die at the Hotel Coral Essex?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More ads than words in that article. Jesus Christ
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He borrowed money from the wrong sort of people, didn't he?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
nbc-2.comView Full Size

RIP
Dabney Coleman, 1932-2021
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: If you have epilepsy, or don't have a hardcore ad blocker, DO NOT CLICK THAT LINK


Pihole FTW.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: Being Florida im going to assume he died with a pair of socks jammed in his mouth while watching a Black guy have sex with his wife.


I'm going to assume that it's Molotov cocktail related.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seriously, who approves these headlines?  I get the reference, but it's not like the man fell, jumped or was pushed from a helicopter.  So it's just stupid, not clever.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"TL;DR" is longer than the story itself. Not long on detail.

"He died. Family's mourning. He will be replaced. Not enough film for 11."
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was he anything like the Jaws mayor?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Invincible: dothemath: Being Florida im going to assume he died with a pair of socks jammed in his mouth while watching a Black guy have sex with his wife.

I'm going to assume that it's Molotov cocktail related.


Or something to do with a speedboat.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: Seriously, who approves these headlines?  I get the reference, but it's not like the man fell, jumped or was pushed from a helicopter.  So it's just stupid, not clever.


Pushed From a Helicopter is the name of my Coldplay cover band.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow.. the epitome of 'slow news day' or a dead mayor bribing Fark?
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Wow.. the epitome of 'slow news day' or a dead mayor bribing Fark?


Or it could be that since we're in the middle of climate changes that are killing off coral and this guy was the mayor of a place that could be mis-interpreted as being cape coral (a thing rather than a place) and has died ...

/Never mind
//Any joke you have to explain isn't funny
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We ask that you please respect the privacy of his family while they mourn their loss.

That's code.

800-273-8255
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I knew that having a scrotum for a chin could be inconvenient, particularly when bluffing at poker, but never imagined the condition could be fatal.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Being Florida im going to assume he died with a pair of socks jammed in his mouth while watching a Black guy have sex with his wife.


That's why the safeword should always be easy to remember and say, even if you are not able to speak clearly.
 
