(NYPost)   US cancer deaths hit 'single-year record drop'. Probably because they're all dying of Covid instead   (nypost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hurr Der ferxing der nermbrez durr
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't explain that!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know people are allergic to reading the article, but they aren't talking about 2020

Cancer death rates in the United States hit a record 2.4 percent decrease in 2018, marking a record for the second year in a row and contributing to a 31 percent drop since 1990, the American Cancer Society announced Tuesday.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Before the subby-induced derp starts, I'd like to point out TFA is about how the 2% drop is in line with expected results, and can be explained by fewer people smoking and improvements in lung cancer treatment.
 
