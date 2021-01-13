 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Getting high and naked on your first day of work is not a good way to start your employment there, sir   (pennlive.com) divider line
45
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Nudity, Intimate part, Carl Gamby, Judge Jacqueline O. Shogan, Felony, Superior Court panel, Sex organ  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I'm a broadcaster on Chaturbate!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should have been more clearly explained before I started
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to investigators, Gamby, 32, of Harrisburg, went into a restroom and injected himself with bath salts and fentanyl on March 28, 2019 during his first shift as a clerk at the Econo Lodge on Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township.

That's pretty ambitious for your first day!  Most people start with a joint.

This guy's going places!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly two years after that incident, a state Superior Court panel has refused Gamby's plea to overturn the indecent assault conviction handed to him by a Dauphin County jury.

His family must be wealthy, to afford these years of legal costs.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And another Farker g g g gone
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that wrong?  Should I not have done that?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite everything he was still named Econo Lodge March 2018 Employee of the Month.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not unless your workplace has a pole and and plays Pour Some Sugar On Me on a loop.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


A perfect example of why substance dependence should be treated as a medical issue, not as a crime. Nothing the criminal justice system has done, at great expense, has been of the slightest use.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: According to investigators, Gamby, 32, of Harrisburg, went into a restroom and injected himself with bath salts and fentanyl on March 28, 2019 during his first shift as a clerk at the Econo Lodge on Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township.

That's pretty ambitious for your first day!  Most people start with a joint.

This guy's going places!


As opposed to the hiring manager.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno - if you're stuck working at an Econo Lodge, that sounds like "baller power move" to me...

...but, then again, I'm currently rubbing bath salts in my eyes as I wait for my fentanyl enema to kick in.
 
mod3072
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: According to investigators, Gamby, 32, of Harrisburg, went into a restroom and injected himself with bath salts and fentanyl on March 28, 2019 during his first shift as a clerk at the Econo Lodge on Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township.

That's pretty ambitious for your first day!  Most people start with a joint.

This guy's going places!


Prison, probably.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thus begins the session of the 117th Congress of the United States.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Nearly two years after that incident, a state Superior Court panel has refused Gamby's plea to overturn the indecent assault conviction handed to him by a Dauphin County jury.

His family must be wealthy, to afford these years of legal costs.


My kneejerk was "bored prisoner." Much of what'd cost money for you & me is free for prisoners, because they don't otherwise have access.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Nearly two years after that incident, a state Superior Court panel has refused Gamby's plea to overturn the indecent assault conviction handed to him by a Dauphin County jury.

His family must be wealthy, to afford these years of legal costs.


More like, he must be broke, to be eligible for representation from the public defenders office.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: the hiring manager


Yeah. The EconoLodge totally has one of those.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's better if you wait a week or two.
 
HmmmNope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm still getting paid for my time right?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
he showed up to the interview high so he thought that's the guy they wanted
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
injected himself with bath salts and fentanyl

the fark
 
SansNeural
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

orbister: [i.imgur.com image 567x157]

A perfect example of why substance dependence should be treated as a medical issue, not as a crime. Nothing the criminal justice system has done, at great expense, has been of the slightest use.


I was just going to say I hope his time in lockup affords him the opportunity to not just get clean but also get his head straight.  But there's nothing inherent about prison that helps that last part one little bit.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"...And that's when he started to take his pants off."

This guy? He gets it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, you don't know what it takes to get through first shift as a clerk at the Econo Lodge on Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township.  Don't be cope-shaming.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...And that's when he started to take his pants off."

This guy? He gets it.


in the ass unwillingly?
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been to strip clubs where I believe that procedure is officially documented in the work requirements.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SansNeural: dothemath: "...And that's when he started to take his pants off."

This guy? He gets it.

in the ass unwillingly?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does tradition mean nothing?


Must have been the fentanyl.
 
almejita
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But it's a killer way to end your employment
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
prudes
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey, we've all been there. What just me? Don't tell me you haven't injected bath salts and fentanyl at the Econo lodge before.
Dear Mr. Fantasy
Youtube sS_eHdqcrM8
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is there just no romance anymore?
 
cefm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Depends on your line of work
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Depends on the job. I've worked my summer job drunk and naked for close to five years now.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diogenes: According to investigators, Gamby, 32, of Harrisburg, went into a restroom and injected himself with bath salts and fentanyl on March 28, 2019 during his first shift as a clerk at the Econo Lodge on Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township.

That's pretty ambitious for your first day!  Most people start with a joint.

This guy's going places!


I'm very surprised meth was not involved.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He was looking for exposure to fast track his rise to CEO.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And of course we shouldn't do background checks prior to hiring anyone because they'd be discriminated against.

What he did was bad enough.  Imagine if he had a list of the guests and access to a master key.....
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Today is my first day with Dancing Bear.
I thought the drugs to deal with the cougars was a requirement.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He knew the rules. You have to rent a room at the Econolodge if you want to get high, naked and gropey. No exceptions!
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If getting high on bath salts and naked chasing coworkers is wrong, I don't want to be right.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I thought this was America!
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CSB.
Well what a coincidence, I'm from Harrisburg and and I know the name Gamby from way back. In 9th grade my first girlfriend's previous boyfriend was named Gamby.  Naked, bath salts fentanyl guy is of the age to be his son, he even looks familiar.  I also have kids in that age range.  The alliterative similarity to Dad's first name convinces me I'm not mistaken.
Never liked the dude but that was fueled by adolescent jealousy that he got to touch my girl before me, so I never tried to get to know him. Today I look back and I'm happy the relationship with the girl ended before10th grade, she's a full on MAGA now.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: she's a full on MAGA now.


I ain't gonna work on MAGA's farm no more.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was at an open mic once, with some friends.  There was a comedian who was doing the scan the crowd and ask people what they did when she spotted my friend, who had been her boss and fired her.  She told him she had always been high at work.  My friend just responded, "I know.  That's why we fired you."
 
