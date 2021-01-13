 Skip to content
(Academic Times)   I find your lack of psychological stability ... disturbing   (academictimes.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a kid you identify with Luke.

As a teenager you identify with Han.

As an adult you identify with Vader.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because they're not totally human traits in the first place.   You can enjoy them without acting out, you know.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: As a kid you identify with Luke.

As a teenager you identify with Han.

As an adult you identify with Vader.


The the father of a young boy I can say the fight in ESB is fully accurate: playing around til the boy gets a nut shot in and then it's "DONT MAKE ME DESTROY YOU"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: As a kid you identify with Luke.

As a teenager you identify with Han.

As an adult you identify with Vader.


So much THIS!!

You have no idea how many times I wanted to force choke the damn neighbor kid for letting his dog take a crap on my lawn.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ron the Death Eater and Draco in Leather pants would blow these fools theory right out of the water
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteri​d​ge%27s_Law_of_Headlines
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who determines which character is a "villain"?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Who determines which character is a "villain"?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Who determines which character is a "villain"?


Right, Larusso's actually the villain.
🙄
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Who determines which character is a "villain"?


Vader's just a widower father trying to make the galaxy a better place for his kids in the best way he knows how.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: dothemath: As a kid you identify with Luke.

As a teenager you identify with Han.

As an adult you identify with Vader.

So much THIS!!

You have no idea how many times I wanted to force choke the damn neighbor kid for letting his dog take a crap on my lawn.


"I always wondered how you could kill someone. Then I got cheated on and I was like Ohhhh OK"

- John Mulaney
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

damndirtyape: gunsmack: Who determines which character is a "villain"?

Vader's just a widower father trying to make the galaxy a better place for his kids in the best way he knows how.


If Vader had a quirky neighbor, things would have been quite different.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
John Wick, Payback, The Italian Job, Most Tarantino films - bad guys killing worse guys. Wholesome entertainment.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The study found a strong correlation, with individuals who had higher indications of Dark Triad personality traits more likely to report that they enjoyed, identified with or empathized with villainous characters.

These are entirely different things. A well-written villain is one you can empathize with. People who self-identify with villains like Cartman or Patrick Bateman tend to be dumb assholes.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A well written movie will have a complicated villain who isn't completely wrong and who the audience identifies with a little bit whether they want to or not. A great villain might offer a good critique of society, for example, but be wrong or excessive in how he responds to it.
 
cabal_man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Honestly, though; who doesn't prefer Vader?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A good, well written villain is one that the reader will empathize with on some level, by definition, otherwise they're just 1 dimensional obstacles to be knocked down.

It's when the reader starts identifying with the villain and seeing them as the protagonist that there's a problem.

You can empathize with Vader, he's had some hard knocks in life and you can understand some of his feelings and reactions and empathize with that, but he's still ultimately an evil child murdering, Palpatine supporting, Republic subverting Bad Guy.
 
