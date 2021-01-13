 Skip to content
(Academic Times)   Oddly enough, beer bongs and naked Twister might not lead to a virus-safe environment   (academictimes.com)
322 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2021 at 4:35 PM



BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
College has never been a virus safe environment.  Ever.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What if Jeebis protects me from the plague, huh? Never thought of that, did you, smarty pants!
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Keep on farkin around students you'll end up needing these guys to dance at your fun-real (funeral).......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said folks........Nuff said!!!!!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 318x159]
Keep on farkin around students you'll end up needing these guys to dance at your fun-real (funeral).......[Fark user image image 425x239]

Nuff said folks........Nuff said!!!!!


... is that for real?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Insain2: [Fark user image image 318x159]
Keep on farkin around students you'll end up needing these guys to dance at your fun-real (funeral).......[Fark user image image 425x239]

Nuff said folks........Nuff said!!!!!

... is that for real?


Yes. New numbing details for me.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/may/27/colombia-coronavirus-cardboard​-hospital-beds-coffins
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heh. When you put it that way I miss college.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm glad this study was done. No one could have predicted that bringing thousands of people together on a single campus would lead to massive outbreaks in the community.
 
