(CNN)   With 10,000 National Guard troops at the capitol, the Pentagon has just now decided to give them guns. Apparently the original plan was to ask nicely for any rioters to leave   (cnn.com) divider line
73
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But first, we'll need to check your voter registration."

Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With 10,000 National Guard troops are at the capitol, the Pentagon has just now decided to give them guns. Apparently the original plan was to ask nicely for any rioters to leave

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, I'm pretty sure I heard they were going to be armed a few days ago.. This isn't "just now" happening.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about ammunition?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 100% on board with this. Because if these assholes do come back, they will be heavily armed.

I'm just holding out hope that my assumption of them being 100% pussies when faced with actual armed confrontation, they will all keep away.

*fingers crossed*

/But I'm glad they are issuing weapons.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: What about ammunition?


That's the critical question.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: What about ammunition?


That's the real question...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big is the perimeter?  They'll need 2000 yards minimum.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop!  Or I will yell 'Stop' again!"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who does the D.C. National Guard report to?

Oh, yeah, the guy they're supposed to be defending the Capitol against.  Has anyone thought this through?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ashli Babbitt got the message real clear.  Fark around, get ventilated.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Who does the D.C. National Guard report to?

Oh, yeah, the guy they're supposed to be defending the Capitol against.  Has anyone thought this through?


Yes, they did.  They swore them all in as DC Capitol police and are under their command.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Ashli Babbitt got the message real clear.  Fark around, get ventilated.


The time to ventilate is nigh.

/oils up the .45s
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm 100% on board with this. Because if these assholes do come back, they will be heavily armed.


I'm guessing the first round was the crazies.

If there's a second round, I'd expect it would be all the home grown militias/terrorists this country has been coddling for far too long.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Ashli Babbitt got the message real clear.  Fark around, get ventilated.


Yep. As needless as this whole situation was, a single intentional death of a rioter by the Capitol Police sent a pretty good message that not everyone was going to just back down.

Fark Snark aside, I still see these nutjobs as capable of rehabilitation, just like common criminals or any other terrorist. If you can radicalize them in a year or two, you can undo it. For most of them, at least.

What a weird thing to die for, though -- supporting a selfish NYC real estate mogul because you hope he's got your best interests in mind? I sincerely hope some of these people see that the world doesn't fall apart under Biden. Maybe at least a few of them will start to come to their senses.

And ban them all from social media and cable news.
 
Telos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: NewportBarGuy: I'm 100% on board with this. Because if these assholes do come back, they will be heavily armed.

I'm guessing the first round was the crazies.

If there's a second round, I'd expect it would be all the home grown militias/terrorists this country has been coddling for far too long.


Isn't that also the crazies?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want this to work only send Black soldiers.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!  You!  Hey!  Hey! You!
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorta hoping that this goes the way of the area 51 raid, in that no one shows up, but some people REALLY have been wanting to stir up another civil war, for years now at that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All it takes is one QAnon MAGAt National Guardsman to shoot Biden. And you know there's tons of them. Not sure I want him surrounded by 10,000 of them or if he should even be outside. They should have the ceremony inside the Capitol.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always think of this...when I hear National Guard and Guns in the same sentence

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: All it takes is one QAnon MAGAt National Guardsman to shoot Biden. And you know there's tons of them. Not sure I want him surrounded by 10,000 of them or if he should even be outside. They should have the ceremony inside the Capitol.


I was wondering how well they managed to vet these troops in a week.

/ my guess: not very well
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: All it takes is one QAnon MAGAt National Guardsman to shoot Biden. And you know there's tons of them


that doesn't make sense. If they shoot Biden KP Harris becomes the president. I don't think QAnon or MAGA want her in office either. Especially not as president.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More american history that nobody will care about in 5 years
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Twitters deliver

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. The rifles are pretty clearly visible in the photos of them all sleeping on marble floors around the Capitol buildings.

Gotta wonder about what intel the DoD is getting that led to this. They're not going out kitted for mere "riot control". Looks like they have solid confirmation the MAGA crowd really are planning to turn up armed this weekend.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they all get one bullet that they keep in their pocket
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: gunsmack: All it takes is one QAnon MAGAt National Guardsman to shoot Biden. And you know there's tons of them

that doesn't make sense. If they shoot Biden KP Harris becomes the president. I don't think QAnon or MAGA want her in office either. Especially not as president.


Why is that quote attributed to me? I said nothing of the sort.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet these crazies never thought the blood of tyrants that would be used to water the tree of liberty could possibly be their own!
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: Glitchwerks: NewportBarGuy: I'm 100% on board with this. Because if these assholes do come back, they will be heavily armed.

I'm guessing the first round was the crazies.

If there's a second round, I'd expect it would be all the home grown militias/terrorists this country has been coddling for far too long.

Isn't that also the crazies?


Crazies with double the amount of tacticool gear and some semblance of actual military training.  You know, people who could actually scale a wall if they needed to or the awareness to locate the stairs that were not that far away.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Why is that quote attributed to me? I said nothing of the sort.


oh yeah the little quote box didn't even pull Waker's name for the quote and picked yours. So sorry. Didn't mean that to happen. Sorry.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: All it takes is one QAnon MAGAt National Guardsman to shoot Biden. And you know there's tons of them. Not sure I want him surrounded by 10,000 of them or if he should even be outside. They should have the ceremony inside the Capitol.


The NG is an interesting machine and although has it fair share of crazies they are mostly harmless and wont be anywhere near the President.

Missions like this are made up of  100% volunteers and they are screened to include a mental health assessment before being cleared from their state to go.

Not saying it is impossible to happen but I have more of a chance of winning that big powerball than it happening.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: gunsmack: All it takes is one QAnon MAGAt National Guardsman to shoot Biden. And you know there's tons of them

that doesn't make sense. If they shoot Biden KP Harris becomes the president. I don't think QAnon or MAGA want her in office either. Especially not as president.


Ohhhhhh you thought they were just gonna fire one bullet from their automatic weapon. She's gonna be right next to him. By the time the shooter is taken out dozens could be dead. Move the ceremony to the Capitol rotunda.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: jasonvatch: What about ammunition?

That's the real question...


It's expensive and rare with all the "patriot militias" hoarding it for the last year.  Only the Ohio National Guard has been given bullets.
 
gyruss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: gunsmack: All it takes is one QAnon MAGAt National Guardsman to shoot Biden. And you know there's tons of them

that doesn't make sense. If they shoot Biden KP Harris becomes the president. I don't think QAnon or MAGA want her in office either. Especially not as president.


All they have to do is kill one Democratic senator and Biden becomes a lame duck for two years.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
thumbpress.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Jake Havechek: Ashli Babbitt got the message real clear.  Fark around, get ventilated.

Yep. As needless as this whole situation was, a single intentional death of a rioter by the Capitol Police sent a pretty good message that not everyone was going to just back down.

Fark Snark aside, I still see these nutjobs as capable of rehabilitation, just like common criminals or any other terrorist. If you can radicalize them in a year or two, you can undo it. For most of them, at least.

What a weird thing to die for, though -- supporting a selfish NYC real estate mogul because you hope he's got your best interests in mind? I sincerely hope some of these people see that the world doesn't fall apart under Biden. Maybe at least a few of them will start to come to their senses.

And ban them all from social media and cable news.


Thank you for stating that.
Don't give up on Americans, America.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Next week they'll get some ammunition. Swears."
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: I always think of this...when I hear National Guard and Guns in the same sentence

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Well this is last week
 
Stibium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Jake Havechek: Ashli Babbitt got the message real clear.  Fark around, get ventilated.

Yep. As needless as this whole situation was, a single intentional death of a rioter by the Capitol Police sent a pretty good message that not everyone was going to just back down.

Fark Snark aside, I still see these nutjobs as capable of rehabilitation, just like common criminals or any other terrorist. If you can radicalize them in a year or two, you can undo it. For most of them, at least.

What a weird thing to die for, though -- supporting a selfish NYC real estate mogul because you hope he's got your best interests in mind? I sincerely hope some of these people see that the world doesn't fall apart under Biden. Maybe at least a few of them will start to come to their senses.

And ban them all from social media and cable news.


Indoctrination didn't start a couple years ago. Radicalization, yes it's been a fairly recent phenomenon, but they have been groomed since birth to be the people they are today.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
maybe don't be press of comedy crews filming in that crowd.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Jake Havechek: Ashli Babbitt got the message real clear.  Fark around, get ventilated.

Yep. As needless as this whole situation was, a single intentional death of a rioter by the Capitol Police sent a pretty good message that not everyone was going to just back down.

Fark Snark aside, I still see these nutjobs as capable of rehabilitation, just like common criminals or any other terrorist. If you can radicalize them in a year or two, you can undo it. For most of them, at least.

What a weird thing to die for, though -- supporting a selfish NYC real estate mogul because you hope he's got your best interests in mind? I sincerely hope some of these people see that the world doesn't fall apart under Biden. Maybe at least a few of them will start to come to their senses.

And ban them all from social media and cable news.


Their favorite propaganda mills will be busy convincing them daily that the nation is falling apart under Biden. It's literally their entire purpose.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: maybe don't be press of comedy crews filming in that crowd.


Yakety Sax on the loud speakers?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: What about ammunition?


And bayonets?  Do they still get those?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to be anywhere near that merry band of armed, nutter cultists with a gun that doesn't have bullets.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can see the hesitation here... One, there may (probably) be infiltrators among these National Guard people sympathetic to the "cause" that could either give their weapon to another fellow nutjob or Two, they could choose to take action themselves in teh name of freedumb.

There's also considering the reasons why corrections officers don't carry firearms around their inmates, as those inmates may use those weapons against them or others. Not a good idea to wade amongst the wackos with a sidearm they can get to.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: steklo: gunsmack: All it takes is one QAnon MAGAt National Guardsman to shoot Biden. And you know there's tons of them

that doesn't make sense. If they shoot Biden KP Harris becomes the president. I don't think QAnon or MAGA want her in office either. Especially not as president.

Ohhhhhh you thought they were just gonna fire one bullet from their automatic weapon. She's gonna be right next to him. By the time the shooter is taken out dozens could be dead. Move the ceremony to the Capitol rotunda.


The rotunda?  That's a painful place to get shot.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not like the terrorists can pick up 10,000 fire extinguishers
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size


/When the movie comes out.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TFA: "Capt. Chelsi Johnson, spokesperson for the DC National Guard, said in a statement to CNN that the move was requested by federal authorities and authorized by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. "

N Y Times: "Mr. McCarthy's decision came after a meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California. Ms. Pelosi, according to congressional staff members, demanded that the Pentagon take a more muscular posture after a mob, egged on by President Trump last week, breached the Capitol."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.