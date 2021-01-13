 Skip to content
Because it's 2020+1, behold Razer's N-95 gaming mask, with rechargeable ventilation system, built-in mic and amplifier, and RGB puke that extends into the ultraviolent band
    Personal computer, Light, mask's transparent design, Masks, Project Hazel, major hardware maker, N95 medical-grade respirator, smart mask concept  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should call it the "Razer Maskham".
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd want one simply so I can go around and say "Don't make me destroy you"
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, it's not the ugliest thing, and if I needed to be out in public a lot for the next year or so I would consider getting one since it looks comfortable and functional.  Hopefully after 2021 masks won't be needed for most people.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
call me when they make gaming bedpans.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
blackartemis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'd teach with one on once my school goes back.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would wear it with my google glass, and ride a unicycle, listening to Skankin Pickle.  You probably haven't heard of them.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I want one to modify and modify into a Power Armor helmet.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Want.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I dunno what your talking about, this is the coolest thing I've seen to break away from the useless cloth mask. Sign me up.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's good. I'm looking for a better mask to use in my workshop. I'm in the process of carving an anvil out of a piece of train rail and I hate black snot.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I would have hoped that they would now become normal in western countries. If it became normal during allergy and flu season that really would be a great thing for health.

Unfortunately idiots have made it obvious that hoping that was too much concern for others.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Marketed as the "Virgin Ventilator".
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I would absolutely love this, especially if you could get mods for the voice amplifier. Give me a Macho Man Randy Savage mod and I'll be unemployed by the end of the day. OOOOHHHHHH YEEEEEAAAAHHHH!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Taking my mask off will hurt.

/ you.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
EVERYTHING IS BETTER WITH RGB!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where do I pre-order one? The disposable ones always give me steamy windows on my glasses after a while, regardless of how well I fitted it underneath my eyes/nose. I also work in care, so being able to be heard 'un-muffled' , whilst being able to be lip-read, would actually really be something that I would blow my savings on right now!

/raccoonWANT.jpg
 
Lexx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Masks with vent ports don't protect the people around you...which is the primary reason you wear a non N95 mask.  (they do a better job stopping your exhalations than they do filtering your intake air).  Don't use ported masks for COVID reasons.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I plan on wearing one even after the pandemic is over (if it's ever really over) because of what you said about allergies. My seasonal allergies were no where near as bad this year as they've been in the past and I can only assume its because I've been wearing a mask everywhere I go. I might even pick one of these up if they start selling them. If they can have the lights change according to your mood, that would be awesome.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The only reason it is a thing for COVID is the period where you can be asymptomatic and actually have COVID. Everyone gets to wear a mask all the time. Flying on a plane now it should be mandatory. With the flu, symptoms hit pretty immediately. You should be quarantining yourself if you are sick anyways. The people who go out when they are sick aren't the type to mask up.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Particulate masks have been available (and a good idea when performing abrasive operations) for a lot longer than the current pandemic.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anything that gets people wearing mask. I'm all for.
And I want one. Hope they can get them out before the vaccine makes them pointless.
 
BigChad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I was wondering what took so long for sometime to post this...
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Amplifier doesn't go far enough, I want a modulator to sound like this guy.
writeups.orgView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"ultraviolent"?

Subby is a moron.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How well does it heat up chicken?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
wow so totally super sweet dude

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuffy: Anything that gets people wearing mask. I'm all for.
And I want one. Hope they can get them out before the vaccine makes them pointless.


Masks are here to stay.  Wear them out and keep other from getting your germs.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I was born in pandemically boo hrghn
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's great and all, but can it run Doom?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Master Shredder approves, still wants turtle soup.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If this doesn't include a voice changer so you can sound like Darth Vader, Bane, Immortan Joe, or some other masked sci-fi villain it is a wasted opportunity.

Depending on the price I'd buy one.  Even though there has been no reported community transmission of COVID within 1,500 kms of me for over 9 months, they look fun enough to have for non-pandemic reasons too.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I would absolutely love this, especially if you could get mods for the voice amplifier. Give me a Macho Man Randy Savage mod and I'll be unemployed by the end of the day. OOOOHHHHHH YEEEEEAAAAHHHH!


Now listen here CLOOOOWN. You gotta a REEEEL problem if you think you just put on some mask, YEAH, and be the MACH-o Man. Yeah, it's not hapPENing.  NOOO. Call yourself a Captain, yeeeah, But to be a captain, you gotta sail on a ship, and don't you ever forget, yeah, never forget, that the Macho Man is the GALE that blows the SAILS, yeah. But if I EVER find you with the Hogan mod, Clown, it's NOT gonna be a gale, NOOO. Oh, no. It's gonna be HURRicane with the biblical force winds, sinking you to the bottom, yeah, of the deepest, darkest, part of the ocean. OOOH YEAAAH.
 
