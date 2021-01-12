 Skip to content
(LA Times)   "I do what I want" house party edition ended due to A) realization that gatherings cause Covid spread; B) party host contracting Covid; C) DWP cutting all utilities to the address?   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Los Angeles Police Department, Mayor Eric Garcetti's office, Fairfax district home, large gatherings, Los Angeles Department of Water, property owner, block of North Curson Avenue, utilities Tuesday  
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The standard terrorist playbook applies to bioterrorists, too.
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Actions have consequences.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now if only this was done to every single plague rat house/business it could be start.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gawd - I hate the farking term "social media influencer."

Why not call it what it really is.  Jackass who gets idiots who are too stupid to rub two brain cells together to do what they do - and get paid for it.  It's the modern day equivalent of "If Johnny jumped into a woodchipper, would you?"  "Yeah, because Johnny is cool and has lots of friends.  Here is my lunch money for letting me walk behind you on the way to school."

/End Rant
//Get off my lawn
///Always in groups, like Johnny's followers
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AirBnBs, etcs should have to follow hotel laws like inns & motels, including having 24 hr on-site management, or be restricted to min 30 day rentals, month to month.
 
