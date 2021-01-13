 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bring Me the News)   Attempted car thief given points as a 'decent runner' but ultimately judged to be 'not the brightest crayon in the box'   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, Police, Sheriff, Chisago County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement agencies, K9, Center City, Coroner, Deputy sheriff  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chisago County? I for a moment thought it was Chicago, where this stuff happens all the time, I am sure. LOL.

Early running for dumbest criminal with this guy, folks?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy you've never met knocks on your door, clearly out of breath, and you give him a ride?

/ dafuq wrong with you, lady?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those cops sound kinda cool.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bit of a mixed metaphor but the brighter (i.e. whiter) crayons are less likely to be shot in the back while running, so I'll allow it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: It's a bit of a mixed metaphor but the brighter (i.e. whiter) crayons are less likely to be shot in the back while running, so I'll allow it.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that overly intelligent police applicants are weeded out I'd refrain from commenting on iq Officer.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is Crayloa going to sue for defamation of character or brand identity?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is Crayloa going to sue for defamation of character or brand identity?


Crayon is generic.
 
Coloman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From the site:
"Pro Tip, don't steal stuff"

Ok Rick Romero, I'm sure thieves are going to change their patterns now that your statement is out there.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.