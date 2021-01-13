 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   After breaking down the doors of Parliament, New Zealand man claims he just wanted to axe them a question   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Torrance?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess America isn't the only place this month where there were people breaking into government buildings.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After his court appearance, the man was bailed to a secure mental health unit, and has been seen by a forensic nurse

That sounds painful.
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know the U.S was THIS influential...
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job, Subby.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Seen leaving the scene:

screenshots.gamebanana.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd - Careful With That Axe, Eugene (Ummagumma Version)
Youtube u9Q6qdR0Fvg
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kwirlkarphys
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
dont be like us
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Asked to comment, Parliament said "Tear the door off. We're gonna tear the door off the mother sucker. You've got a real type of thing goin' down."
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I looked at the guys repairing the door and thought "huh, why no masks?"

Then I had a sad.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I guess America isn't the only place this month where there were people breaking into government buildings.


White Nationalism is a worldwide problem. NZ also had the Christchurch mosque massacre. The killer (51 dead) had a manifesto right out of the Republican anti-immigrant text book, praising Trump "as a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."

The El Paso Walmart shooter (23 dead) was spouting the same words about immigrant "invasion". As was the Pittsburgh synagogue killer (11 dead) and Anders Breivik (77 dead) in Norway.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Where did you learn this?

the US! I learned it from watching the US!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Point of order, mr. Chairman. I just want to help you cut through some of the red tape around here."

(Cheers from both sides)
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: After his court appearance, the man was bailed to a secure mental health unit, and has been seen by a forensic nurse

That sounds painful.


Did she find out how much his brain weighs?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rubber doors? Is that a normal type of thing?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Marcus Aurelius: After his court appearance, the man was bailed to a secure mental health unit, and has been seen by a forensic nurse

That sounds painful.

Did she find out how much his brain weighs?


Better question: Could she find it?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 850x643]


Cartoon where this is from? I assume that is Eric the Red.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: macadamnut: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 850x643]

Cartoon where this is from? I assume that is Eric the Red.


Ralph Bakshi's LOTR.  It's Boromir.

LOTR (1978) - Boromir's death
Youtube wZpmZyTK2dI
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Send him to the Australian Outback.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: kdawg7736: macadamnut: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 850x643]

Cartoon where this is from? I assume that is Eric the Red.

Ralph Bakshi's LOTR.  It's Boromir.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wZpmZyTK​2dI?start=60]


Cool. Thanks. Never heard of this version on LOTR.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

Any bets these two guys are talking to each other?
 
