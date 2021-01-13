 Skip to content
(Guardian)   We're boned. End of story   (theguardian.com)
    More: Obvious, Paul R. Ehrlich, Overpopulation, Demography, World population, Climate change, Extinction, Green Revolution, main point  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is like the 300th article for the same story since God knows when.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: This is like the 300th article for the same story since God knows when.


If anyone is paying attention, we are seeing mass weather events right now.

The one hitting the north western coast of the US isn't normal. How much rain you guys in Seattle getting right now?
Or the polar vortex that was pushed 'this way' due to high temperatures in Siberia?
The mass drought and mass human over consumption of the Colorado River is causing aridification. The fires in Colorado were at the headwaters of said River. If you live in any of the 7 states that feed or use the Colorado River, you will be impacted.
We are seeing global impacts of our arrogance and determination to 'keep the economy growing' for a wealthy few.

But hey, scientists keep saying 'sh*t's bad, we need to fix it". Must be their problem, not ours.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
looks like time for another round of tax cuts!
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, duh.
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Okay, fine, but what are we supposed to do about Manbearpig *now*?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Between this and Convid, humans are being shaken off the back of the earth like a dog shakes off water.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well this is new. Scientists haven't been warming us about thi ... wait a minute.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cob2f
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These "sobering reports" are such a drag. Can someone please post an intoxicating report?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Embrace your destruction.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So you're saying that if we wait until modern men figure out that they can't eat money, it will be too late?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
we are losing 1% of the worlds insects every year. yeah, we're boned.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This is like the 300th article for the same story since God knows when.


And yet no one is listening ...
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Humans are pretty f*cking stupid.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Guardian isn't as bad as The Sun but I'll take any story from it with a grain of salt.  Not to say I am denying climate change, far from it, but the Guardian is well known for sensationalism, not to mention frequently being wrong.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: we are losing 1% of the worlds insects every year. yeah, we're boned.


Did you look under the couch?  They might be there.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That picture is just top of the sad.


That picture is just top of the sad.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Since billions of humans are gonna die from this, what about the first ones to go are conservatives around the world? Evey single country that is being farked over is because of ''conservative'' ideology aka bending over for the corporations so they can destroy the planet for a few bucks and fark everyone else.

Save the planet, genocide conservatives.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the newsroom s03e03 climate change interview
Youtube XM0uZ9mfOUI
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The Guardian isn't as bad as The Sun but I'll take any story from it with a grain of salt.  Not to say I am denying climate change, far from it, but the Guardian is well known for sensationalism, not to mention frequently being wrong.


I'm just surprised they didn't attribute it to toxic masculinity
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a lot of we're boned threads in spite of all the m'fing consequences.  Is this the new both sides?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Or we can stop pretending everyone needs 4 kids to keep the economy ever-growing.

Farking idiots.
 
susler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The Guardian isn't as bad as The Sun but I'll take any story from it with a grain of salt.  Not to say I am denying climate change, far from it, but the Guardian is well known for sensationalism, not to mention frequently being wrong.


So is Paul Ehrlich
 
Taint Bandaid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It took you this long to find out you're boned ?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: There's a lot of we're boned threads in spite of all the m'fing consequences.  Is this the new both sides?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Welcome to Fark, where the articles don't matter and the comments are all made up anyway.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Psshh that's also what they said when Earth unflattened itself and crushed that turtle. Now we're a globe. We can just roll away from this now
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not a big deal. Just decide now if you want your kids to be Eloi or Morlock and buy your house accordingly.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This is like the 300th article for the same story since God knows when.


And the Titanic didn't sink in 2 seconds.
What exactly is your point?
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Or Alvin Toffler for that matter
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Since billions of humans are gonna die from this, what about the first ones to go are conservatives around the world? Evey single country that is being farked over is because of ''conservative'' ideology aka bending over for the corporations so they can destroy the planet for a few bucks and fark everyone else.

Save the planet, genocide conservatives.

Save the planet, genocide conservatives.


Are you saying that would be the final solution to the earths problems....
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wish Paul R. Ehrlich's name was nowhere near this. The man has been professionally wrong about everything for five decades. Even if he's right now, which may well be the case, he's too easy to dismiss.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: kdawg7736: This is like the 300th article for the same story since God knows when.

If anyone is paying attention, we are seeing mass weather events right now.

The one hitting the north western coast of the US isn't normal. How much rain you guys in Seattle getting right now?
Or the polar vortex that was pushed 'this way' due to high temperatures in Siberia?
The mass drought and mass human over consumption of the Colorado River is causing aridification. The fires in Colorado were at the headwaters of said River. If you live in any of the 7 states that feed or use the Colorado River, you will be impacted.
We are seeing global impacts of our arrogance and determination to 'keep the economy growing' for a wealthy few.

But hey, scientists keep saying 'sh*t's bad, we need to fix it". Must be their problem, not ours.


Well. To be fair.
We all subconsciously believe we will live forever while at the same time thinking everyone else will in fact die at some point.
for some reason each individual subconsciously believe they will be the last human that dies.
 
perigee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It really is the height of black humor; you expect arseholes that won't wear a mask in public because of "their rights" - even though the Covid is maxing out daily - will suddenly go all green?

Meh - I hippied up about this years ago. Now? I'm 60, have no kids, so I'll just be checking out before shiat goes irretrievably farked. Good luck, folks....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skyotter: Okay, fine, but what are we supposed to do about Manbearpig *now*?


Well at least walk to work?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Embrace your destruction.


GOP type idea detected
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: kdawg7736: This is like the 300th article for the same story since God knows when.

If anyone is paying attention, we are seeing mass weather events right now.

The one hitting the north western coast of the US isn't normal. How much rain you guys in Seattle getting right now?
Or the polar vortex that was pushed 'this way' due to high temperatures in Siberia?
The mass drought and mass human over consumption of the Colorado River is causing aridification. The fires in Colorado were at the headwaters of said River. If you live in any of the 7 states that feed or use the Colorado River, you will be impacted.
We are seeing global impacts of our arrogance and determination to 'keep the economy growing' for a wealthy few.

But hey, scientists keep saying 'sh*t's bad, we need to fix it". Must be their problem, not ours.


For the same reason that Trump and republicans here keep getting re-elected, that is precisely why people will never take climate change seriously.

There is no accountability when you never have to face consequence when you can just pray your culpability away. You're raised to believe that so long as you're a good member in standing of your faith, God will always come through right there at the very end to save you. Deus Ex Machina is a core of any faith.

Worse yet, many people are taking comfort in these doomsday predictions about climate change, because they believe that it marks the fulfilling of a prophecy that finally ends their pathetic lives, and provides an escape from the hell they've willingly created.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: we are losing 1% of the worlds insects every year. yeah, we're boned.


Well at least we won't need bug spray right before we die
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Glad I don't have kids, I do feel bad for my nieces and nephews
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cormee: NotThatGuyAgain: The Guardian isn't as bad as The Sun but I'll take any story from it with a grain of salt.  Not to say I am denying climate change, far from it, but the Guardian is well known for sensationalism, not to mention frequently being wrong.

I'm just surprised they didn't attribute it to toxic masculinity

I'm just surprised they didn't attribute it to toxic masculinity


I'm just glad I don't have kids to worry about.
The freeing thing about not having children is I don't have to worry about leaving them a planet to live on.
Because my boy I sure don't even care about other people's kids.
Let them figure out how to deal with 300° days.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Or we can stop pretending everyone needs 4 kids to keep the economy ever-growing.

Farking idiots.

Farking idiots.


So switch to strictly anal?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember this segment on the Discovery Channel about ancient Egypt's food chain collapsing due to drought and famine. People were willing to give up their most prized possessions for a bit of food and water. Some resorted to cannibalism to stay alive. Others migrated south to milder climes where food and water were more abundant begging for help from the peoples that lived there. Highly disruptive event. A lot of people died. It brought down their civilization for a time.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know this doesn't properly fall in the rigid science aspect of it, but thought i'd toss this out there..

So far this year in south dakota I'm not sure if we had below 0 temps (correct me if i'm wrong, can't find the data), which is really weird. Usually by now we've had plenty of below 0 temps, ground is pretty hard, which limits the ability to dig on construction jobs. As far as i know, we're all still digging.

Temps for the next week are supposed to be around the 30s-40s. Still cold, but just kinda odd.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gunther_bumpass: Or we can stop pretending everyone needs 4 kids to keep the economy ever-growing.

Farking idiots.

So switch to strictly anal?

Farking idiots.

So switch to strictly anal?


Anal economy is best economy!
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man, what is it with FARK and apocalypse porn nowadays?

It's amazing some of you can get out of bed in the morning.

/smh
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The fallacy is that everyone intuits slow gradual change. The reality is that changes tend to lurch forward when a system's equilibrium is ruptured.

Things will just keep on not happening until they do and then everyone will wonder how it could have suddenly gotten so bad, so fast.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: I remember this segment on the Discovery Channel about ancient Egypt's food chain collapsing due to drought and famine. People were willing to give up their most prized possessions for a bit of food and water. Some resorted to cannibalism to stay alive. Others migrated south to milder climes where food and water were more abundant begging for help from the peoples that lived there. Highly disruptive event. A lot of people died. It brought down their civilization for a time.


I think when mad dog mattis was asked about climate change, he responded 'yes we believe in it. we monitor it all the time because it's a national security risk (around the globe)'.. or something to that affect.
 
goodncold
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So what's it going to take?

A very sudden loss of a very large number of humans most likely.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: The fallacy is that everyone intuits slow gradual change. The reality is that changes tend to lurch forward when a system's equilibrium is ruptured.

Things will just keep on not happening until they do and then everyone will wonder how it could have suddenly gotten so bad, so fast.


"How could we have ever foreseen this?"
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Or we can stop pretending everyone needs 4 kids to keep the economy ever-growing.


I think so Brain, but hasn't 4Kids been defunct since 2017?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Not to say I am denying climate change,


TBF neither does PapermonkeyExpress
 
