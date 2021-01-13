 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   UK has vaccinated more people than all other European countries combined   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is in the Daily Mail, so I now doubt the existence of the UK
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They approved the vaccine a lot earlier than the rest of europe. They had a little headstart.

But yeah, rollouts don't seem to be as fast as I would have expected
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: They approved the vaccine a lot earlier than the rest of europe. They had a little headstart.

But yeah, rollouts don't seem to be as fast as I would have expected


My wife was scheduled for this week but they ran out - gov't distribution has nothing to send them (or something).  The good news is that they sent a text last night saying they were getting back on track soon.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby, were you the one that couldn't figure out temperature conversions yesterday?  Because your math sucks here too.
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UberDave: Gubbo: They approved the vaccine a lot earlier than the rest of europe. They had a little headstart.

But yeah, rollouts don't seem to be as fast as I would have expected

My wife was scheduled for this week but they ran out - gov't distribution has nothing to send them (or something).  The good news is that they sent a text last night saying they were getting back on track soon.


We have elderley friends whonhad to stand nose-to-tail in a long queue outside for an hour in order to get their jabs. They said it was mayhem.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The UK isn't in Europe anymore Subby. Duh.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're also fudging the dosages, so it'll be interesting to see how that turns out.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: They approved the vaccine a lot earlier than the rest of europe. They had a little headstart.

But yeah, rollouts don't seem to be as fast as I would have expected


I think the dithering around approving it so late is a worse sin than the rollouts being messed up.  Every country has messed up the rollout, even the supposedly civilized countries like Canada, France and German are way behind the UK and US.

But there really is no excuse for waiting weeks after everyone else approved it to give the vaccine out.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: This is in the Daily Mail, so I now doubt the existence of the UK


Indeed, I now doubt that they've vaccinated even one person.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pert: UberDave: Gubbo: They approved the vaccine a lot earlier than the rest of europe. They had a little headstart.

But yeah, rollouts don't seem to be as fast as I would have expected

My wife was scheduled for this week but they ran out - gov't distribution has nothing to send them (or something).  The good news is that they sent a text last night saying they were getting back on track soon.

We have elderley friends whonhad to stand nose-to-tail in a long queue outside for an hour in order to get their jabs. They said it was mayhem.


America, where to some people, standing in line is mayhem.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Huh, I literally just heard a story on Morning Edition about how the UK is farked in terms of case count, hospitalizations, etc. Something doesn't add up here...
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bunch of pricks!
 
Fissile [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: Huh, I literally just heard a story on Morning Edition about how the UK is farked in terms of case count, hospitalizations, etc. Something doesn't add up here...


I don't get this either.  Isn't the Daily Fail of the opinion that NHS is evil and needs to be replaced with something fabulous, like Trump Care?  Yanno, Trump Care, the best care, really great care, much more classy than Obama Care....none better.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: Huh, I literally just heard a story on Morning Edition about how the UK is farked in terms of case count, hospitalizations, etc. Something doesn't add up here...


They do have the mutated version to deal with, the one that will soon fark up the rest of Europe, as it wasn't stopped at the border.

Having only 4% of your population vaccinated, probably doesn't make much of a difference anyway.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're counting the first stage of a 2-stage vaccine as a whole vaccination which is... let us say... over-optimistic.

It would be fairer to say they have done a half-assed job faster than anyone else.
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pert: UberDave: Gubbo: They approved the vaccine a lot earlier than the rest of europe. They had a little headstart.

But yeah, rollouts don't seem to be as fast as I would have expected

My wife was scheduled for this week but they ran out - gov't distribution has nothing to send them (or something).  The good news is that they sent a text last night saying they were getting back on track soon.

We have elderley friends whonhad to stand nose-to-tail in a long queue outside for an hour in order to get their jabs. They said it was mayhem.

America, where to some people, standing in line is mayhem.


I'm in the UK.

The mayhem element was the crowding together of dozens of elderly people during a pandemic.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lord Brixton: They're counting the first stage of a 2-stage vaccine as a whole vaccination which is... let us say... over-optimistic.

It would be fairer to say they have done a half-assed job faster than anyone else.


Seems maybe not. This link is NHS England vaccine stats. They appear to be ramping up the 2nd dose numbers...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: Huh, I literally just heard a story on Morning Edition about how the UK is farked in terms of case count, hospitalizations, etc. Something doesn't add up here...


Bad news sells clicks and papers.
No matter how 'good' the actual news might be, there is always a way to make it sound like the end of the world.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't call Brits 'European'... could lead to trouble.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pert: Jeebus Saves: Pert: UberDave: Gubbo: They approved the vaccine a lot earlier than the rest of europe. They had a little headstart.

But yeah, rollouts don't seem to be as fast as I would have expected

My wife was scheduled for this week but they ran out - gov't distribution has nothing to send them (or something).  The good news is that they sent a text last night saying they were getting back on track soon.

We have elderley friends whonhad to stand nose-to-tail in a long queue outside for an hour in order to get their jabs. They said it was mayhem.

America, where to some people, standing in line is mayhem.

I'm in the UK.

The mayhem element was the crowding together of dozens of elderly people during a pandemic.


I'm in the UK *and* have to make frequent hospital visits.

The mayhem element was in pulling everyone on the vulnerable list out of line, putting them in another line, putting someone else in the first line, then the people pulled out of the line return to their original line but now the line has moved... and so on.

But it was more-or-less controlled mayhem and it's calming down.

A glaring problem remains, though, that long-term care in fact all non-covid care is suffering.
 
