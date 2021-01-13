 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Student who hosted a lockdown party in the UK will have to cover the $15,000 police tab (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    Dumbass, Nottingham, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, Nottingham Trent University, Nottinghamshire Police, first people, Nottingham Trent University student, Constable, Student  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Paying the police tab should be a given for anything like this.  I get innocent until proven guilty before fining someone.  But this is an invoice for services, bud.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs SPIFFY tag
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he found out alright...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Paying the police tab should be a given for anything like this.  I get innocent until proven guilty before fining someone.  But this is an invoice for services, bud.


It's a student.  "Judgement proof." In other words, you can fine them all you want but don't expect them to ever pay.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And.......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok I'm out.............Stay safe fellow Farkerz!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
once on FARK i suggested proven criminals should have to pay for the policing and prison and WOW did I get a slurry of shiat from a fellow Farker. evidently hard working tax payers must pick up the tab for pieces of shiat who can't play nice in society.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nottingham as in Robin Hood?


He should rob a bank and then pay the sheriff.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: downstairs: Paying the police tab should be a given for anything like this.  I get innocent until proven guilty before fining someone.  But this is an invoice for services, bud.

It's a student.  "Judgement proof." In other words, you can fine them all you want but don't expect them to ever pay.


Technically, yes.  But Judgment Debtor Hearings and garnishments are a biatch.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thou farkethed around and thou found out
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid all I had to worry about was AIDS which you could only get through boning so I was totally safe.
If COVID was around back then id probably still be ok since I couldnt even get a girl to breath on me.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In US, police (if they show up) hand out a cease and desist letter and then tell them they wont do anything at all about it.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If there's one thing students have, it's lots of money.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In Quebec, they are handing out fines.  We are under curfew from 8pm 'til 5am.  Last weekend there were a few fines handed out. Starts at $1000.  If the party is at your house it is $6000.  Has been very quiet around here.  It seems that $$$$ is the only thing people understand these days.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: If there's one thing students have, it's lots of money.


Well, he's throwing parties for his mates in the middle of a plague, so he clearly does have too much disposable income at the moment.  Taking it away will literally save lives, too, so...

... but yes, strictly speaking this just means his wages will be garnished so his next job is going to be a poverty-line job (or similar) until the amount taken from his paychecks catches up to the fine, not that he'll fork over 10k pounds immediately.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How long before they throw a keg party to raise the funds to pay the fines?
 
gregscott
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I recall correctly. this website is continually featured on my google news app with articles about end of the world collisions with asteroids and such. Am I making the right connection? I can't figure out why alarmist clickbait articles are featured as news on the google news app. Any comments on this website?
 
