(WCAX Vermont)   Athlete loses legs in car crash. Then someone steals his car with 3 of his legs in it. Police find car, no legs in it, then find two legs. And hope to find the other two. Something doesn't add up here   (wcax.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's odd
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adventures in cop math?
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the street value for the seven that are still missing?
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you have no legs, you can have infinite legs.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No leg(s) to stand on reference absent at this point.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are there rules on the number of artificial legs you're allowed to wear in races?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for....Spiderman!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm confused. I googled this guy and this apparently happened to him in Feb. 2020 outside a convenience store in Burlington, VT. Yet, according to this link, it happened this past weekend. Something weird is afoot.


https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/​t​his-was-my-life-and-my-identity-prosth​etic-stolen-from-aspiring-paralympian/​2081509/
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bet he's pretty crabby about all this
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I'm confused. I googled this guy and this apparently happened to him in Feb. 2020 outside a convenience store in Burlington, VT. Yet, according to this link, it happened this past weekend. Something weird is afoot.


https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/t​his-was-my-life-and-my-identity-prosth​etic-stolen-from-aspiring-paralympian/​2081509/


They'll make it into a movie, and Kevin Bacon will play the cop.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Art of Noise - Legs (Official Video)
Youtube NeD1cyZ8IqQ
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Olympian MAGAt swimmer sought for questioning.
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
