 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Austrian argument over Nazi guns ends as you would expect. With a knifing   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Jury, Supreme Court of the United States, friend Jarrod Frank, Scott Bury, Court, Anthony Lentjes, Jarrod Frank, act of self-defence  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2021 at 9:20 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they used a knife during a gun fight?
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's not a knife.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
First the knifing.  Then the spooning.
 
Lupisque
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Luger pistol was invited in 1898, I didn't know the NAZI party was around back then.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You mean they couldn't just look it up online?
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know the answer, but they're pretty powerful...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
treesloth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does that count as deescalating?
 
bthom37
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What ammo does a LUGER take?  FFS.  I wonder if there are any rounds that might give us a clue.

*Looks at box of 9mm Luger*

Nope, no idea!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lupisque: Luger pistol was invited in 1898, I didn't know the NAZI party was around back then.


It was used through WW2 along with the more common and easier and cheaper to make P38. It was distinctive and iconic enough that I don't think many people even realize they predate the Nazis.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm thinking about getting a Black Widow that has all the nazi markings dimpled over. Very antifa.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And now they have to bury Bury.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Smh.  Edge-lords.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.