(Daily Mail)   Serial toilet thief is arrested after police find something to go on   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What he had at home..

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or is that the Sydney Opera House?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solid evidence?  or are they just pissing in the wind?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shiatty crime.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 696x632]


Available at the White House gift shop for a few more days.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
askideas.comView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, Subby.  Already in the running for Headline of the Year!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad they were able to flush out the culprit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Available at the White House gift shop for a few more days.


Oh gross. Why would anyone want a white house toilet grill?  What if Trump dropped the kids off at the pool on it?

Ewwwww!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its extra bad when it's a Japanese toilet crime because they are sentient beings with feelings

Futurama - Overly Complicated Japanese Toilet
Youtube oE0sddhCIdE
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I admire his hustle.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
dubbed the 'God of Toilets'

What a crappy supervillain name
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The perp, they flushed him out they did.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: dubbed the 'God of Toilets'

What a crappy supervillain name


Lord of the Loo's?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Police released this picture of the accused thief.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
