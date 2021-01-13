 Skip to content
Airport police dog sniffs out swine meat sausage in passenger's luggage
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they didn't let them pass.  I always put everything edible on my declaration form.  The only time I've been asked a followup was when I had a giant wheel of gouda in my carry on.

"Do you have any food items?"
"Yes, I got a giant wheel of gouda in my briefcase."
"Okay.  Have a nice day."
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Go ahead and try to hide food from a beagle...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What would be an appropriate reward for such a good boy? Hmmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattj1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police reportedly found more than two dozen sausages. Captain Spot said the 19 sausages would be put into cold storage evidence lockers right away. Deputy Huzzagoodboi commented that "it's an open and shut case, what with the 10 or 11 sausages we found."
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Go ahead and try to hide food from a beagle...


Exactly.
My first thought after reading the FARK headline was, I wonder if the police dog was a beagle. Sure enough was.
I respect this beagle for not devouring that whole box of sausage before the picture was taken.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TOP SECRET! they are not taking him anywhere
Youtube j86orb6BgZQ
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Swine?  Where was this, Israel?

(NGRTFA because fox)
 
mangocop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UberDave: I'm surprised they didn't let them pass.  I always put everything edible on my declaration form.  The only time I've been asked a followup was when I had a giant wheel of gouda in my carry on.

"Do you have any food items?"
"Yes, I got a giant wheel of gouda in my briefcase."
"Okay.  Have a nice day."


Most cheeses are allowed.  Most meats, not so much.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is that a sausage or are you just happy to see the puppy?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was a kid and we used to visit family in Corsica we would bring back saucisson, boar and pork, in our luggage.  It did get confiscated once.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mattj1984: Police reportedly found more than two dozen sausages. Captain Spot said the 19 sausages would be put into cold storage evidence lockers right away. Deputy Huzzagoodboi commented that "it's an open and shut case, what with the 10 or 11 sausages we found."


+1 smunny. Would LOL again!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A sausage. Not yours.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Swine being thrown off a plane?  Is this a continuation of the thread where the MAGAt's are on the no fly list or is this a completely different thing?

/DRTFA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 341x512]


Bratwurst meets Worst Brat?
 
wantingout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the vast majority of sausage is made from swine meat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Bratwurst meets Worst Brat?


oh she don't look too bratty...she is smiling...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope that meat was kept cold at least. Imagine the bad smell if it wasn't.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not suspected of any involvement.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They'd never sausage a thing before.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 341x512]


Well now we know why she left you. Curry on
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UberDave: I'm surprised they didn't let them pass.  I always put everything edible on my declaration form.  The only time I've been asked a followup was when I had a giant wheel of gouda in my carry on.

"Do you have any food items?"
"Yes, I got a giant wheel of gouda in my briefcase."
"Okay.  Have a nice day."


Cheese is sometimes OK. But did you read the part about the bushmeat. It said it included bat and who knows what else. We don't need no more Ebola. We got the Covid. We're number one.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: What would be an appropriate reward for such a good boy? Hmmm...

[Fark user image 850x478]


To this, "Kody discovered 88 pounds of prohibited swine meat" I was gonna say:

Your K-9 wants sausage.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mangocop: UberDave: I'm surprised they didn't let them pass.  I always put everything edible on my declaration form.  The only time I've been asked a followup was when I had a giant wheel of gouda in my carry on.

"Do you have any food items?"
"Yes, I got a giant wheel of gouda in my briefcase."
"Okay.  Have a nice day."

Most cheeses are allowed.  Most meats, not so much.


I remember there being a relatively small quantity limit.  I know when I tried to get a big ass wheel of cheese in it was several times the limit but they didn't care.  I had the same thing happen going into the Canadian back country.  I had 3000ml of whisky in my pack.  The limit is 1100ml.  The border agent made jokes about it.

I guess they use discretion well and stop things that actually have a good chance of causing problems.  I know you can't get a damn mango from Hawaii to the mainland.  They are fanatical about it (and probably rightly so).
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 341x512]


Paige, no!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Swine being thrown off a plane?  Is this a continuation of the thread where the MAGAt's are on the no fly list or is this a completely different thing?

/DRTFA


We are all clapping for you.. what an edge lord.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Go ahead and try to hide food from a beagle...


The world has never seen a beagle that has had enough to eat.
 
