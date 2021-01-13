 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Roadside sign telling out-of-towners "if you don't live here f*** off" sparks fury. Word is that it's a local town for local people (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
40
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh please. It does not "smack of xenophobia". It sounds like local people are rightfully pissed off that entitled twats won't follow the rules and stay away during a pandemic.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As someone who lives in a tourist location I 100% agree with this sign and it's maker. Despite there being a national lockdown people are still going on days out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's for the greater good.

THE GREATER GOOD
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know, not friends but people I've met over the years, who were bragging about getting out of london before stricter lockdowns.

They don't think of themselves as part of the problem, a sign certainly won't work
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess there's nothing for me there, probably nothing good to eat either.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: [Fark user image 850x850]


Back off, Warchild.  Seriously.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sudden uptick of automobile arson cases of cars sporting Biden/Harris bumper stickers.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/OBLIG

/OBLIG
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds reasonable. If your first home (or only home) isn't there then fark off. The UK has travel restrictions (i.e. shop locally and only essential travel is allowed). I expect the last thing locals in places like this need is COVID arriving and/or extra people to overwhelm their local hospital.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in the UK so should have been bugger off. Fuxk off is too American sounding.
 
jigoro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all this shouting? We''ll have no trouble here!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It Britain just trying to make it's American cousins feel better by showing even more stupidity with regards to this virus?  What is this, a race to extinction?
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People may have valid reasons to travel. There's no reason to be a dick to them about it except to boost your own ego on a wave of self-righteousness.

Kind of makes me want to travel out of spite, though, just to see people shiat themselves with rage. Yeah, because I'm an aspiring mass murder who kicks grandmas and puppies for fun, etc.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural hospitality often boils down to 'Nobody gets to fark my sister but me!'
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which borough of new york is this in
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"YOU ARE NOT OF THE BODY!"
Seriously, though, COVID is actually dangerous. Cabin fever is not. Stay the F home.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwold has just 1,098 permanent residents, and its population more than doubles over the summertime.

That's not a "small minority", mate, that's potentially as many out of towners as locals. And the sign ain't xenophobia if the problem's that bad, it's common sense. Town councillor Tom Beavan should start thinking aboot a new job.
 
btraz70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes it's the strangers that end up saving the town
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: As someone who lives in a tourist location I 100% agree with this sign and it's maker. Despite there being a national lockdown people are still going on days out.


As someone else who lives in a tourist location - which went from the lowest infection rate on the Scottish mainland to the second highest over the holidays - I endorse this message and one on the sign.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If these people were trying to enter the town, I don't blame them.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Rural hospitality often boils down to 'Nobody gets to fark my sister but me!'


How is your sister, you like Hot Pockets right. Trade?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when these people show up in their second homes, do they expect the locals to come and clean their houses or cut their lawn?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Sudden uptick of automobile arson cases of cars sporting Biden/Harris bumper stickers.


You're part of the problem.

Here we have a story about a town in the UK, that has no politics, let alone US politics, yet you bring US politics into the thread.

Are you a Russian troll or one of the millions falling for them?

https://wmdcenter.ndu.edu/Publication​s​/Publication-View/Article/2422660/soci​al-media-weaponization-the-biohazard-o​f-russian-disinformation-campaigns/
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I know, not friends but people I've met over the years, who were bragging about getting out of london before stricter lockdowns.

They don't think of themselves as part of the problem, a sign certainly won't work


Half of the people in New York City left town before the lockdowns.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Same happened in a seaside town where my sister has a summer house. They put a sign up with "locals only" on it. Then they decided to have a four day funeral/wake for a local who died. At this stage the are three confirmed 'rona deaths (town had a population of around 300), and the locality had the highest rate/1000 in the country.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We Didn't Burn Him! League Of Gentlemen
Youtube HP9Ge9MqTgE


#SuspiciouslySpecificDenial
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NotThatGuyAgain:

Are you a Russian troll or one of the millions falling for them?

Nyet.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

btraz70: Sometimes it's the strangers that end up saving the town
[Fark user image 850x350]


He showed them gun control idjits!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wrightsville Beach, NC is a little classier with their "Welcome to Wrightsville Beach, now go home" t-shirts and bumper stickers.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
bloobeary

[Fark user image 850x850]

Naughty-Sounding Farking Word

The Offspring - Da Hui
Youtube m8h96dUn_cs


Smile and wave. Smile and wave.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: NotThatGuyAgain:

Are you a Russian troll or one of the millions falling for them?

Nyet.


Spasibo, tovarisch.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

btraz70: Sometimes it's the strangers that end up saving the town
[Fark user image image 850x350]


What did ya say your name was, mister?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"We don't take kindly to folks that don't take kindly.."
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The problem is the cottage owners letting the homes as weekend B&B's to partyers who disturb residents & don't give a Fark. They're just shilling for shillings - have no connection to wherever income property is located. When you get up to go to work & find your drive blocked by one or more unknown cars, you get a bit ticked, especially if the party music didn't stop until 05:00!  Any rental under 30 days should register as a motel/hotel & be subject to their Laws, like real B&B's do, including on-site manager.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It's for the greater good.

THE GREATER GOOD


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I should stencil that on my driveway.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Herb Utsmelz: NotThatGuyAgain:

Are you a Russian troll or one of the millions falling for them?

Nyet.

Spasibo, tovarisch.


Добро пожаловать, а где девушки?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/don't worry
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the vicinity of Austria ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
