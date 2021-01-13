 Skip to content
(Breaking 911)   On a school night   (breaking911.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Goddamn it! Save the ice for the weekend.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair I've always been impressed by the mathematical skills of drug addicts.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understood that reference:

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth is one hell of a drug. Exhibit A: This
Exhibit B: Those weird meth project PSAs.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a rough 40 but I think she hasn't been on meth for very long.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if she had used it on a Saturday night, they wouldn't have charged her.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CJEmsley19: Meth is one hell of a drug. Exhibit A: This
Exhibit B: Those weird meth project PSAs.


you mean like that one state's motto about fighting the drug. Meth... We're on it!
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She teaches meth.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ramos is employed as a teacher at Kathleen Middle School. Their website shows Ramos is a 6th Grade meth teacher.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: That is a rough 40 but I think she hasn't been on meth for very long.


I wonder if it was the meth or teaching 6th graders, that aged her badly.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh that's too funny.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ramos is was employed...
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There really isn't much to do in Lakeland, meth and Coors Lite is about as exciting as you can get.

Go on git.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Yellow Beard: That is a rough 40 but I think she hasn't been on meth for very long.

I wonder if it was the meth or teaching 6th graders, that aged her badly.


Definitely teaching 6th graders.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: There really isn't much to do in Lakeland, meth and Coors Lite is about as exciting as you can get.

Go on git.


Well, there is the Strawberry Festival.  But otherwise I agree with that assessment.
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They found her asleep?  On meth?  Must have been one hell of a bender.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no meth.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

proton: They found her asleep?  On meth?  Must have been one hell of a bender.


First thing I thought of. I thought meth was speed and that they stay up and twittery for days on end taking apart toasters and putting them together again and getting sores on their faces and picking at them.
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
