(BBC)   New medicine may reduce number of Covid patients needing respirators by 80%, by jump starting immune response in lungs
25
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A course of treatment with the new drug could cost around £2,000, which is not that expensive for a hospital treatment.

Good news for Americans -- as long as all beds are full, the hospital makes more money by giving you the drug than by letting you get sicker, because they have no way to bill you for being sick unless they have a place to put you.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a respirator might look like: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought the immune response was part of the problem- as in it overdid its job, killing the patient.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZAZ: A course of treatment with the new drug could cost around £2,000, which is not that expensive for a hospital treatment.

Good news for Americans -- as long as all beds are full, the hospital makes more money by giving you the drug than by letting you get sicker, because they have no way to bill you for being sick unless they have a place to put you.


Don't underestimate American Hospitals, they'll bill you for anything, anywhere, anytime.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ZAZ: A course of treatment with the new drug could cost around £2,000, which is not that expensive for a hospital treatment.

Good news for Americans -- as long as all beds are full, the hospital makes more money by giving you the drug than by letting you get sicker, because they have no way to bill you for being sick unless they have a place to put you.


And that's two thousand pounds, but in the UK.

Healthcare costs in the US, compared to the UK, are like comparing exchange rates in Canada, compared to the US. A pound of UK healthcare is, like, $700 in US healthcare.

"To be viable it will have to represent good value for money," Synairgen's chief executive Richard Marsden said.

Upon hearing this, US pharmaceutical executives laughed so hard that they herniated.
 
Apocalyptic Inferno
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: I thought the immune response was part of the problem- as in it overdid its job, killing the patient.


The pneumonia that damages the lungs and forces people onto ventilators is caused by the viral infection, not the immunoresponse to the infection.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They use the word "hope" four times in that article. I'd wait for something a little more concrete before we start celebrating.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
2000£ is about $2700 US, but then you'll need to tack on another $20,000 for the privilege of being treated by the greatest healthcare system in the world.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whew!  We can all breathe a little easier now.
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: ZAZ: A course of treatment with the new drug could cost around £2,000, which is not that expensive for a hospital treatment.

Good news for Americans -- as long as all beds are full, the hospital makes more money by giving you the drug than by letting you get sicker, because they have no way to bill you for being sick unless they have a place to put you.

Don't underestimate American Hospitals, they'll bill you for anything, anywhere, anytime.



I knew a lawyer that worked for a hospital in my city.  He said some (yeah, not all but some) of the reason
for high costs is LAWSUITS over the least little thing.  Law firms know exactly how much it costs to
defend a lawsuit, and, will sometimes bring a suit, for under that amount, in hopes of a settlement.
It's not if the suit is valid or not, but how much it costs to defend it.  Cheaper to settle, than defend it,
so the costs are past onto the consumer.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait for Phase III
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Wendigogo: I thought the immune response was part of the problem- as in it overdid its job, killing the patient.

The pneumonia that damages the lungs and forces people onto ventilators is caused by the viral infection, not the immunoresponse to the infection.


Immunoresponse. Sorry, that's what I meant. I may have been a graduate of this fine institution.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Wait for Phase III


Profit?
 
nakago
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Simpsons did it?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Wendigogo: I thought the immune response was part of the problem- as in it overdid its job, killing the patient.

The pneumonia that damages the lungs and forces people onto ventilators is caused by the viral infection, not the immunoresponse to the infection.


Pneumonia by definition is an inflammatory disease.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
An 80% reduction in respirators will be offset in the US by increasing the cost of that treatment by 80%.
 
AppleChill [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Five spiffies in a row! A spiffecta?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Wendigogo: I thought the immune response was part of the problem- as in it overdid its job, killing the patient.

The pneumonia that damages the lungs and forces people onto ventilators is caused by the viral infection, not the immunoresponse to the infection.


The virus is not definitively understood at this point, but the most compelling hypothesis I've seen links it to the overproduction of a necessary peptide called "bradykinin", which plays a lot of different roles in a wide variety of body functions and organs.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"As in the earlier trial, half the participants will be given the drug, the other half will get what is known as a placebo - an inactive substance."

Um ... could we get a second control group that's *not* given the placebo?  I would hate for some later report of "medical treatment causes 400% increase in likelihood of Covid patients needing respirators", and the medication is only undoing damage from the nebulizer.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Apocalyptic Inferno: Wendigogo: I thought the immune response was part of the problem- as in it overdid its job, killing the patient.

The pneumonia that damages the lungs and forces people onto ventilators is caused by the viral infection, not the immunoresponse to the infection.

Pneumonia by definition is an inflammatory disease.


So if your lungs fill up with fluid through some other mechanism than immune response then it isn't pneumonia?  Is that what you're saying?

I'm not being incredulous btw, I'm asking if that is true.  I always thought that pneumonia was descriptive of a symptom rather than a cause, since we often preface the word "pneumonia" with what exactly is causing it.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Ashelth: Apocalyptic Inferno: Wendigogo: I thought the immune response was part of the problem- as in it overdid its job, killing the patient.

The pneumonia that damages the lungs and forces people onto ventilators is caused by the viral infection, not the immunoresponse to the infection.

Pneumonia by definition is an inflammatory disease.

So if your lungs fill up with fluid through some other mechanism than immune response then it isn't pneumonia?  Is that what you're saying?

I'm not being incredulous btw, I'm asking if that is true.  I always thought that pneumonia was descriptive of a symptom rather than a cause, since we often preface the word "pneumonia" with what exactly is causing it.


Yes, not all pulmonary edema is caused by pneumonia.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Ashelth: Apocalyptic Inferno: Wendigogo: I thought the immune response was part of the problem- as in it overdid its job, killing the patient.

The pneumonia that damages the lungs and forces people onto ventilators is caused by the viral infection, not the immunoresponse to the infection.

Pneumonia by definition is an inflammatory disease.

So if your lungs fill up with fluid through some other mechanism than immune response then it isn't pneumonia?  Is that what you're saying?

I'm not being incredulous btw, I'm asking if that is true.  I always thought that pneumonia was descriptive of a symptom rather than a cause, since we often preface the word "pneumonia" with what exactly is causing it.


Technically pulmonary edema is the problem (the excess fluid in the lungs part). It could be through heart failure, pneumonia, or some other cause .
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fluvoxamine or cyproheptadine.  Both prevent severe form Covid-19.  A major branch of SARS-CoV-2'S coagulopathy is serotonin dependent.  Block the serotonin from assisting coagulation and your patients won't get that alveolar dead space that necessitates invasive intervention.  Two years from now we'll see commissions arising that determine 12mg cyproheptadine-a dirt cheap antihistamine-could have cut our casualties by an order of magnitude.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let me guess, hydroxychloroquine? XD
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wendigogo: I thought the immune response was part of the problem- as in it overdid its job, killing the patient.


Timing is important. You want the immune system to respond quickly and then slow down after the viral phase has ended.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
