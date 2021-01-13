 Skip to content
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark, he was *proud*? Of that farkin' shiatfight? A goddamned SEAL? Should be court martialled just for that.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Depending on how he is charged he could lose his military pension. His business trained police and security, when he gets out of jail he will be training proud boys.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Fark, he was *proud*? Of that farkin' shiatfight? A goddamned SEAL? Should be court martialled just for that.


Proud of failing to achieve any objectives.  Figures.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Him on the 6th: Woo hoo! It's an insurrection I've BREACHED the capitol! Let's topple the Dems!

[People died and stole shiat and it's a big deal]

Him today: Um...yeah...I was there...but only outside...it wasn't as bad as it looked...Mommy!

shiatstain. I hope they can court martial his narrow ass.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ken S.: Depending on how he is charged he could lose his military pension. His business trained police and security, when he gets out of jail he will be training proud boys.


Toss him a felony charge and he'll be training them with sticks and rocks.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet another loud mouth bully who when they get punched in the face (by the law) turn into the biggest crybabies.

Just like that other idiot who was hanging from the balcony who after he got caught asked for forgiveness.

fark every single last one of these people.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kiss that military pension goodbye arsehole.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's another city in Ohio named after a foreign capital that I was unaware of.  I wonder how they mispronounce it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did he post that before or after yesterday's Joint Chiefs of Staff statement condemning the action?  Either way, he's probably screwed.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They are many more inside the military and as we've see the police, fire departments, secret service and Congress as well.

Ironically, these people are the "Deep State" that they grew to fear.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How many were there (inside) anyway?  I'm not doubting him specifically, but getting the sense this is going to be the Short Bus Woodstock, with a million people claiming "I stormed the Capitol" in 15 years.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And this is why you give these folks the "hero" tag bullshiat by default. The military is full of just as much shiat as people on the outside.
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dennysgod: They are many more inside the military and as we've see the police, fire departments, secret service and Congress as well.

Ironically, these people are the "Deep State" that they grew to fear.


Yes and they want to round up and kill as many "commie libs" as they can. At least in their fantasies about what we'd do, we have them the courtesy of FEMA camps.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All enemies, foreign and domestic.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Amazing how talking to the FBI takes a guy from "we're all Badasses" to "really, it was taken to far, I welcome Biden".
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If he really is a retired Seal, where are all the broken elbows?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: There's another city in Ohio named after a foreign capital that I was unaware of.  I wonder how they mispronounce it.


That's what we do here. But unlike Indiana, we also use some Native American names for our cities and rivers. (Cuyahoga, Chillicothe, Tuscarawas, etc.) The important thing is that everything be completely unpronounceable for outsiders. We are a state of soybeans, football, and shibboleths.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of the very few benefits of social media is that these idiots cannot help but self congratulate on public forums...it makes the job so ezzy
 
ZaxTrax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I would like to express to you just a cry for clemency, as you understand that my life now has been absolutely turned upside-down," Newbold told ABC News.

How about "fark your feelings"?  Does "fark your feelings" work?
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I didn't think I...*gestures to white skin*...would get in trouble"
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZaxTrax: "I would like to express to you just a cry for clemency, as you understand that my life now has been absolutely turned upside-down," Newbold told ABC News.

How about "fark your feelings"?  Does "fark your feelings" work?


Well, if you'd like to take a minute, just sit right there. He'll tell you...
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: FrancoFile: There's another city in Ohio named after a foreign capital that I was unaware of.  I wonder how they mispronounce it.

That's what we do here. But unlike Indiana, we also use some Native American names for our cities and rivers. (Cuyahoga, Chillicothe, Tuscarawas, etc.) The important thing is that everything be completely unpronounceable for outsiders. We are a state of soybeans, football, and shibboleths.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You also have this which is outstanding place to spend a weekend. I was fortunate enough see Sonic Youth and The Flaming Lips there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of he is active duty, you can just hang him now.
Do it. Let the others know, hey. You can, and probably will end up like this.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: FrancoFile: There's another city in Ohio named after a foreign capital that I was unaware of.  I wonder how they mispronounce it.

That's what we do here. But unlike Indiana, we also use some Native American names for our cities and rivers. (Cuyahoga, Chillicothe, Tuscarawas, etc.) The important thing is that everything be completely unpronounceable for outsiders. We are a state of soybeans, football, and shibboleths.


Oh I know.  I grew up in Dayton.

Had relatives in Versailles (ver-SALES) and Russia (RU-she) and New Bremen (BREE-mun).
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
no more free coffee for this assclown.  oh and there goes that pension.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I would like to express to you just a cry for clemency, as you understand that my life now has been absolutely turned upside-down," Newbold told ABC News. "I am not a terrorist. I am not a traitor."

Yes, yes you are. And you're going to spend the rest of your life in Federal prison because you were a terrorist and a traitor if the military doesn't decide to hang you for sedition. Say goodbye to your pension and your veteran's benefits.
 
Xetal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure was a lot of military, LEOs, and veterans at that insurrection rally.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

styckx: Yet another loud mouth bully who when they get punched in the face (by the law) turn into the biggest crybabies.

Just like that other idiot who was hanging from the balcony who after he got caught asked for forgiveness.

fark every single last one of these people.


Not forgiveness. He doesn't think he did anything wrong. He's asking for clemency. He wants it to all go away with him not getting any consequences.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
12ax7web.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Fark, he was *proud*? Of that farkin' shiatfight? A goddamned SEAL? Should be court martialled just for that.


Recalled, dishonorably discharged, then sent to Leavenworth for a decade of making big rocks into little rocks.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow. Just wow.
Sleepy Joe isn't even president yet (which he stole) and already the witch-hunts of patriots have begun. These kangaroo courts of God-fearing heroes, to bring down the republic (which they hate) is going full steam ahead, led by traitors who hate freedom. The true people of this republic won't take this sitting down, or cower like "those" people that don't deserve this country.
You can't shut up the voice of truth the way you removed religion from everything.
You will be the ones running to the hills and wishing you could go back to your countries pretty soon.

/please rate
//that was the watered down version. the space has enough vitriol that I could have channeled, but I would have had at least the comment deleted if not temp-banned.
///wrongdoers should be punished, but hate only leads to more division
 
MIRV888
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: All enemies, foreign and domestic.


You get to pick and choose too.
 
bthom37
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SOF have a huge problem right now and need to be radically reduced in size and mission scope.

Between the war crimes and domestic terrorism, it's possible that "let's accept LOADS of new operators, regardless of mental stability" is sowing the seeds of a problem we'll reap for years to come.

Immediately cut half the Teams, RIF 25% of Ranger Regt, and assign the least stable who are now at loose ends to EOD in Tonopah.  Whoever survives gets counseling.  And comb through the various SOF-lite and "tac teams" spread across the various arms and branches of government and start cutting.

Sure, it's cool to say you've got a "crisis team" at your beck and call, but long term we're literally militarizing and training the WORST farking people.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A SEAL was proud of an uncoordinated mob?

Why was he discharged? Because there has to be more to this.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope he gets some "positive" time in prison for his "positive" revolution.
 
sleze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: [Fark user image 400x267]

If he really is a retired Seal, where are all the broken elbows?


Right next to the honked boobs.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: A SEAL was proud of an uncoordinated mob?

Why was he discharged? Because there has to be more to this.


Ya remember when two SEALs murdered a Green Beret a few years ago?

The Teams are rotten to the core.  I think you should instead be surprised only one has been ID'd so far.
 
