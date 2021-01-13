 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Miami)   Pediatrician / Walmart Tom Hiddleston arrested on child porn charges   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Child pornography, Michael Mizrachy, discovery of the photos, Pornography, Human sexual behavior, Broward County, Florida, Sexual intercourse, child pornography charges  
•       •       •

414 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2021 at 6:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't understand how someone can throw away a career and a decade of education like that.

Scumbag
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No, I will NOT kneel before you!
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Qanon?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Close, but wrong comic book movie trickster:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That page didn't seem to mention Walmart, I must be missing something.  I must really be missing something.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paediatricians are supposed love kids, but NOT LIKE THAT. Arsehole.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parkland. Same area as the school shooting. So more trauma for some of those families, probably.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

433: That page didn't seem to mention Walmart, I must be missing something.  I must really be missing something.


Took me a moment to. Walmart  =  dollar store = cheap, meaning "poor man's version of".

Tom Hiddleston is the guy who played Loki, I think.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Loki no!
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: received a tip concerning Mizrachy last June.

Why the delay between tip and arrest? Seems like a long time.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.