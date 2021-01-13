 Skip to content
(YouTube) Video Lex Luthor makes a call for unity   (youtube.com) divider line
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is funny, sadly Lex Luther appears more sincere in his remorse than Trump.
Lex Luthor Joins Republicans In Calling For Unity
Youtube hQaQ6FGBSlQ

gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was enjoying that until I saw it was from a late night talk show.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: I was enjoying that until I saw it was from a late night talk show.


Awwwww, poor babby
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"If I go crazy then will you still call me superman?"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forfor.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they really are mutant termites too.

Paging the Orkin man..
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark "unity".  The GOP has spent the last 40 years dividing this country.


It's time the left got some goddamn payback.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: [Fark user image 425x319]


Cleese always has to bring up the war, doesn't he?
 
