 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   Among the flags at Trump's rally was a replica of the oldest flag in the US, which dates back to the French and Indian War. The town that owns the original isn't flattered by the imitation   (patch.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Flag of the United States, Bedford flag, United States, Bedford's flag, flags, violent riot, Getty photographer John Moore, Massachusetts  
•       •       •

1223 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Jan 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All these flags I'm assuming are a desperate attempt to loan an air of legitimacy to this idiotic group, and bolster their own inner inadequacy saying that they're not really heroes at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My Latin is rusty, but "victory or death"?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

pxlboy: My Latin is rusty, but "victory or death"?


I'm going to stand on a crusty decaying limb and say "Vince aut Vorerire" Conquer or Die

Ah yes lest crusty

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bedford​_​Flag
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So story, mostly not so cool in general.  Never made national news, so I would call it a 'snafu'?

Some idiot thought I should decide on design choices for a windows form app, this was almost 20 years ago, by the way....   

I choose a white background, I had to add a US flag and a Japanese flag near the radio buttons, so I took the initial ones.

And the US flag looked fine, but that Japanese flag....White background with white flag with a red dot in the center...  That didn't seem to work the way I wanted it to.

So, remembering my Japanese heritage, I knew there were other flags that had more color that could stand out........  yep, I choose the rising sun flag that was used by the japanese imperial navy.

The application was being made for Taiwan.

/oops
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: So story, mostly not so cool in general.  Never made national news, so I would call it a 'snafu'?

Some idiot thought I should decide on design choices for a windows form app, this was almost 20 years ago, by the way....   

I choose a white background, I had to add a US flag and a Japanese flag near the radio buttons, so I took the initial ones.

And the US flag looked fine, but that Japanese flag....White background with white flag with a red dot in the center...  That didn't seem to work the way I wanted it to.

So, remembering my Japanese heritage, I knew there were other flags that had more color that could stand out........  yep, I choose the rising sun flag that was used by the japanese imperial navy.

The application was being made for Taiwan.

/oops


That's one hell of a CSB.

If it makes you feel any better, the Imperial Japanese occupation of Taiwan was fairly enlightened by the standards of the times, with a great deal of new public works, schools, roads and hospitals. Many older Taiwanese actually remember it fondly, as crazy as that might sound, given the Imperial army's conduct in China, Manchuria, and elsewhere.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ultimate USA cultural appropriation.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

aagrajag: MrSplifferton: So story, mostly not so cool in general.  Never made national news, so I would call it a 'snafu'?

Some idiot thought I should decide on design choices for a windows form app, this was almost 20 years ago, by the way....   

I choose a white background, I had to add a US flag and a Japanese flag near the radio buttons, so I took the initial ones.

And the US flag looked fine, but that Japanese flag....White background with white flag with a red dot in the center...  That didn't seem to work the way I wanted it to.

So, remembering my Japanese heritage, I knew there were other flags that had more color that could stand out........  yep, I choose the rising sun flag that was used by the japanese imperial navy.

The application was being made for Taiwan.

/oops

That's one hell of a CSB.

If it makes you feel any better, the Imperial Japanese occupation of Taiwan was fairly enlightened by the standards of the times, with a great deal of new public works, schools, roads and hospitals. Many older Taiwanese actually remember it fondly, as crazy as that might sound, given the Imperial army's conduct in China, Manchuria, and elsewhere.


That was not relayed to me in my boss's response at the time, at all.
It reminded me of working with someone like Gordon Ramsey, tbh.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: So story, mostly not so cool in general.  Never made national news, so I would call it a 'snafu'?

Some idiot thought I should decide on design choices for a windows form app, this was almost 20 years ago, by the way....   

I choose a white background, I had to add a US flag and a Japanese flag near the radio buttons, so I took the initial ones.

And the US flag looked fine, but that Japanese flag....White background with white flag with a red dot in the center...  That didn't seem to work the way I wanted it to.

So, remembering my Japanese heritage, I knew there were other flags that had more color that could stand out........  yep, I choose the rising sun flag that was used by the japanese imperial navy.

The application was being made for Taiwan.

/oops


Whats wrong with that? Taiwan is like bizarro-world Korea: they remember Japanese occupation fondly and wish they hadn't left.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: aagrajag: MrSplifferton: So story, mostly not so cool in general.  Never made national news, so I would call it a 'snafu'?

Some idiot thought I should decide on design choices for a windows form app, this was almost 20 years ago, by the way....   

I choose a white background, I had to add a US flag and a Japanese flag near the radio buttons, so I took the initial ones.

And the US flag looked fine, but that Japanese flag....White background with white flag with a red dot in the center...  That didn't seem to work the way I wanted it to.

So, remembering my Japanese heritage, I knew there were other flags that had more color that could stand out........  yep, I choose the rising sun flag that was used by the japanese imperial navy.

The application was being made for Taiwan.

/oops

That's one hell of a CSB.

If it makes you feel any better, the Imperial Japanese occupation of Taiwan was fairly enlightened by the standards of the times, with a great deal of new public works, schools, roads and hospitals. Many older Taiwanese actually remember it fondly, as crazy as that might sound, given the Imperial army's conduct in China, Manchuria, and elsewhere.

That was not relayed to me in my boss's response at the time, at all.
It reminded me of working with someone like Gordon Ramsey, tbh.


I'm sure not everyone was pleased. What I posted was communicate by a Taiwanese in-law of mine.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
is an insult to Cornet Nathaniel Page and all those who served our town and our nation as minutemen, citizens, soldiers and public servants."

Seeing as how they are all dead, I'm sure they'll get over it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When I saw this photo:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wondered if the guy from Georgia who killed himself was near/involved with that flag.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Overheard the day before: "Samantha, give us a few hundred words on a topic nobody cares about."
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
According to the town website, Bedford's flag is celebrated as the flag carried by the Bedford Minuteman, Nathaniel Page, to the Concord Bridge on April 19, 1775, the beginning of the American Revolution.

So it's already a flag associated with sedition and the overthrow of a properly constituted government.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not a helpful article.
This is what the Bedrock Colonial Flag looked like

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look, it's their own fault for having a flag.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thank heavens TFA didn't include a photo of the flag we're all talking about.
 
Orallo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.