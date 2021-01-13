 Skip to content
 
(Global News (Canada))   Arts & crafts - level expert: man uses diaper boxes to create fake licence plates   (globalnews.ca) divider line
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whether they were legitimate plates or not just Depends on who you ask.

/da-bom-tsch
 
phishrace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What an idiot. Pampers swaddlers are expensive af. Would've been cheaper to just pay the state.
 
Mabman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guess he wasn't down with the OPP.

/yeah, you know me
//old
///and Canadian
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apparently he Luvs to get into trouble.
 
