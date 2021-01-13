 Skip to content
 
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   If you're out on a $103,000 bond you probably should avoid participating in any insurrections   (kfor.com) divider line
    United States Capitol Police, Washington, D.C., United States Senate, William Watson, United States Capitol, White House  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ooops. Another fine Taupeshirt with an invested interest to smash the state to further their criminal ends.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I miss the days when people with long hair and beards tended to be a gentle people

and all the rednecks and goat Ropers were squares
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not only will he be going back to jail, but I believe that means he has forfeited his bond. That's quite a bit of money.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Criminal? Out on bond? Call me surprised.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

runwiz: Not only will he be going back to jail, but I believe that means he has forfeited his bond. That's quite a bit of money.


Oh I'm sure it's his moms money.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So is this a forfeiture of his bond? Mom will never forgive him for that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well that is gonna sting, but I am sure Trump will open his wallet and help bwhahahahahahahahahahahaha.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: If he wasn't supposed to topple the government and poop on the floor, he should have put those conditions in wrting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The real issue here is he wore a TAN sweatshirt to the MAGAriot!
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

runwiz: Not only will he be going back to jail, but I believe that means he has forfeited his bond. That's quite a bit of money.


I wonder if his mommy put up the money for his bond. She must be so proud of him.
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

groppet: Well that is gonna sting, but I am sure Trump will open his wallet and help bwhahahahahahahahahahahaha.


He had promised to help out people assaulting protesters at rally's. As far as I know he never did... I imagine cops laughing at the idiots when they tried to call the White House as their one call. The White House, which I'm sure gets enough calls from loons in ordinary times, getting flooded from calls by Trump idiots in trouble for Trump.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: runwiz: Not only will he be going back to jail, but I believe that means he has forfeited his bond. That's quite a bit of money.

I wonder if his mommy put up the money for his bond. She must be so proud of him.


I should have the next few replies before I posted this. At least Farkers think alike.
 
fustanella
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He also refused to wear a mask earlier? Didn't see that coming.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Way to live up to the Alabama Man stereotype.
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alabama man in custody after Capitol riot violated bond by traveling to DC, investigators say

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In case you missed it. Under one of his pictures is this:

"Watson was arrested in Auburn in July 2 on drug charges."

But he looks like the  good wholesome sort of guy you want your daughter to bring home!
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the guy that right-wingers tried to claim was antifa and a Stalinist tattoo, because they thought he had a tattoo of a hammer and sickle that turned out to actually be a symbol from the video game "Dishonored".
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The next few months will consist of daily schadenfreude, won't they?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bearded Beta #2 has been caught!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: This is the guy that right-wingers tried to claim was antifa and a Stalinist tattoo, because they thought he had a tattoo of a hammer and sickle that turned out to actually be a symbol from the video game "Dishonored".


You would think a fan of the Dishonored franchise would have a better understanding of the fates befalling participants in an unsuccessful coup.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We gotta make it harder for idiots to get out on bail.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: In case you missed it. Under one of his pictures is this:

"Watson was arrested in Auburn in July 2 on drug charges."

But he looks like the  good wholesome sort of guy you want your daughter to bring home!


After the coup all would be forgiven by Dear Leader
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lol is that a twitch sweatshirt? Makes sense..
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder how the bail bondsman is going to collect?

I hope it's painful for the debtor.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: OMFG Help Us: In case you missed it. Under one of his pictures is this:

"Watson was arrested in Auburn in July 2 on drug charges."

But he looks like the  good wholesome sort of guy you want your daughter to bring home!

After the coup all would be forgiven by Dear Leader


This is clearly what they thought.  Deeper investigation is going to show that this immunity was what was promised.
 
lefty248
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zepillin: I miss the days when people with long hair and beards tended to be a gentle people

and all the rednecks and goat Ropers were squares


In other words, hippies!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wage0048: I wonder how the bail bondsman is going to collect?

I hope it's painful for the debtor.


Don't know, can't imagine his trailer is worth all thst much.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He should be in jail for the Justin Beiber saggy diaper tight pants he was wearing.  And attacking our country too, of course.

No reason we can't stick up for being fabulous, as we defend the Constitution. He was anti-fabulous, in that pathetic outfit.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alabama man, Alabama man. Can do anything Florida man can.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is making me realize that a solid 30% of our country is certifiably insane.  And, yes, I'm saying that not all Trumpers are insane.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah, this was the "Philly Antifa" guy all the True Patriots were crowing about on Wednesday.  Turns out it's just another complete loser.  It's weird how Trump's Ubermensch keep turning out to be losers.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: A'isha P.: This is the guy that right-wingers tried to claim was ttantifa and a Stalinist tattoo, because they thought he had a tattoo of a hammer and sickle that turned out to actually be a symbol from the video game "Dishonored".

You would think a fan of the Dishonored franchise would have a better understanding of the fates befalling participants in an unsuccessful coup.


Doesn't Dishonored romanticize those participants?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How the fark do you smoke weed and do acid, and come to the conclusion that donald trump is a righteous dude, and it's cool to storm the Capitol?

Also, 103K bond for possession of weed and acid? Insane.
 
