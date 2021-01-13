 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Jenny's got a gun. ......... Correction: Jenny lost her gun   (inquirer.com) divider line
41
    More: Interesting, Seven deadly sins, Police, United States Capitol Police, Crime, Sin, death of a Capitol police officer, Philadelphia Police Department, Facebook  
•       •       •

2544 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes I can call the V-POTUS a pedophile with no ill consequences

Q-Anon is some serious insanity.  You have to believe in a malevolent supernatural being, people torturing and eating children, and being a patriot all at the same time.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jenny shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a gun

/Or even a sharpened pencil
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Related: A lot of 2nd ammendment types are going to soon find out what it means to be a convicted felon. My guess is, after they've prosecuted everyone, 50-100 will get serious prison time and several hundred will plea (guilty) and get probation/fines/felony records.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

PreMortem: Related: A lot of 2nd ammendment types are going to soon find out what it means to be a convicted felon. My guess is, after they've prosecuted everyone, 50-100 will get serious prison time and several hundred will plea (guilty) and get probation/fines/felony records.


I think that you might be on the far side of too much.  I don't know what you mean by "serious prison time" but that's not going to happen to 50-100 people.  It won't happen in the same way that Trump won't get clapped in irons or see federal prison.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could someone maybe translate this for me?
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Swap Creature sounds like a pawn shop comic book.

This woman sounds like a danger to herself and others.  She shouldn't have a driver's license, much less a gun.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disarm the police. Do more for public safety than any other options.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image 850x268]

Could someone maybe translate this for me?


I dunno, but I'm glad she's armed
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Let her badge be next.

Any terrorist who attended the storming of DC last Wednesday need massive punishments
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image image 850x268]

Could someone maybe translate this for me?


Is her avatar her getting "fingercuffed"?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three dots in an ellipsis, subby 👍🏻
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is EVERYTHING with these people pedophilia? I mean sure... you see it or can even make a credible allegation, but all that overuse just seems to amount to "every person I disagree with is a pedo".

I swear this is one of those every accusation is a confession things.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does someone that basically scours Facebook and Instagram to screen recruits need a gun anyway? And...if she considers her own posts acceptable and normal, there needs to be an internal review of the potential whack jobs she's signed off on over the years.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Number 216: Good.

Let her badge be next.

Any terrorist who attended the storming of DC last Wednesday need massive punishments


Doing what is right may nit be doing what is for the best.
I fully agree every asshole that committed anything resembling an act of violence, entered a building unlawfully, or caused any damage, should be charged with a federal crime.
The issue of felony convictions is you then create a large group of people that happily own firearms illegally as they won't give the up and will still find a way to purchase them. This could cause a culture of ignoring the law well beyond the "gun show loophole".

I have no idea what the solution is - and it is a bigger issue than banning firearms because I know that is the easy thing to jump to.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image image 850x268]

Could someone maybe translate this for me?


Detective...?
Needs to detect spellcheck, maybe.
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I was hoping this was about Jenny ChewsHerCudd in Texas. That one is a trainwreck.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image 850x268]

Could someone maybe translate this for me?



I speak Q !

What she is saying is that Mile Pence eats babies and he saw the babies and then the babies looked at him. Also, the Bush family is blackmailing Mike so he won't tell on the Bush family for also eating babies.
 Mmmmmm, babies. Delicious, delicious babies.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Swap Creature sounds like a pawn shop comic book.

This woman sounds like a danger to herself and others.  She shouldn't have a driver's license, much less a gun.



He has a whole gang of supporting characters that he calls on for specific tasks.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Swap Creature sounds like a pawn shop comic book.

This woman sounds like a danger to herself and others.  She shouldn't have a driver's license, much less a gun.


Swap Creature sounds like the monster the DM sends after you if they've decided that the campaign your on isn't going well and they want to have a TPK to reset things.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: fnordfocus: [Fark user image image 850x268]

Could someone maybe translate this for me?

Is her avatar her getting "fingercuffed"?


Compare her dainty avatar image to the beefy reality seen in her obligatory behind-the-wheel hot-take videos online, where she dons a football jersey and "tells it like it is."

Blech.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually just came here to mock her name: "Gugger"? It sounds as if she should be scratching crude images of bison into cave walls.

But then: "her position as a background checker for police recruits"...it got scary.

These people are everywhere.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People just like this are in positions of power all thru the USA and our government.

Sleep tight
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image image 850x268]

Could someone maybe translate this for me?


"Be sure to drink your Ovaltine."
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: I actually just came here to mock her name: "Gugger"? It sounds as if she should be scratching crude images of bison into cave walls.

But then: "her position as a background checker for police recruits"...it got scary.

These people are everywhere.


Makes you wonder how many people she let through who have similar QAnon shiat in their social media profiles.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I imagine she's going to want to speak to a manager.

/Also not too bad for 51
//Too bad about the batshiate crazy part.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think they misspelled Defective.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image 850x268]

Could someone maybe translate this for me?


"You're a swap creature and you fooled us all!"

It means that Jenny's brain processes have run out of physical memory and are now consuming processing space in her large intestine.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 531x531]

I imagine she's going to want to speak to a manager.

/Also not too bad for 51
//Too bad about the batshiate crazy part.


There's more filtering in that shot than in a mr coffee. I was on a zoom last week with someone I have seen in real life, and she had obviously set the "touch up my appearance" to 11. It was comical.

Anyway, q has outed some of the dumbest people in the country, so I consider it a service.
 
Paleorific
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia in 1987

Gugger's unit in the police department is responsible for performing background checks on potential recruits. That includes examining social media activity.

Gugger was paid $86,170 in 2019, according to public records
 
abbarach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Jenny shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a gun

/Or even a sharpened pencil


They should probably think about taking her crayons away, too, just to be safe.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Why does someone that basically scours Facebook and Instagram to screen recruits need a gun anyway? And...if she considers her own posts acceptable and normal, there needs to be an internal review of the potential whack jobs she's signed off on over the years.


This is disturbing on so many levels and for me it is confirmation that the loonies really are running the asylum.  Let it sink in.  This is the person doing background checks.

This is the gatekeeper.  Shades of Catholic Priests all over again, foxes guarding the hens.  The scary part is that they all knew she was bat shiat crazy but nobody lifted a finger.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 531x531]

I imagine she's going to want to speak to a manager.

/Also not too bad for 51
//Too bad about the batshiate crazy part.

There's more filtering in that shot than in a mr coffee.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's why you bring your own filter.
A few shots of this, and she's looking pretty nice.
 
abbarach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And without any evidence at all, the cop union just KNOWS that she diddendoanything wrong...
 
goatharper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: a large group of people that happily own firearms illegally


Felon in possession of a firearm is not a slap on the wrist. And parole officers can inspect their home any time they want. Personally, I hope these bastages do keep their guns so they can go away for a long time, or better still, have them pried from their cold, dead hands.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Number 216: Good.

Let her badge be next.

Any terrorist who attended the storming of DC last Wednesday need massive punishments


It only says she attended the rally.  They do not know if she stormed the Capitol building.

If it turns out she stormed the Capitol then charge her as appropriate.

If all she did was attend the rally and post batshiat crazy this is a very slippery 1A slope.

Of course, every PD in the country, not to mention most corporations, has a "don't embarass us or we can fire you" policy so there's that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Number 216: Good.

Let her badge be next.

Any terrorist who attended the storming of DC last Wednesday need massive punishments

It only says she attended the rally.  They do not know if she stormed the Capitol building.

If it turns out she stormed the Capitol then charge her as appropriate.

If all she did was attend the rally and post batshiat crazy this is a very slippery 1A slope.

Of course, every PD in the country, not to mention most corporations, has a "don't embarass us or we can fire you" policy so there's that.


I think it's more her posts that is doing her in.

Even if she was not part of the failed coup, she still is not someone you want wandering the streets with a badge and a gun.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Gugger was assigned to the Philadelphia Police Department's Recruit Background Investigations Unit before she was reassigned after the department received a tip she ahd been at the D.C. rally. Part of her job included evaluating recruits' social media pages. "

https://heavy.com/news/jennifer-gugge​r​/
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 531x531]

I imagine she's going to want to speak to a manager.

/Also not too bad for 51
//Too bad about the batshiate crazy part.


The Vulcan eyebrows are a turn-off
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Jenny shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a gun

/Or even a sharpened pencil


I keep calling 867-5309 but she never answers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image 850x268]

Could someone maybe translate this for me?


No problem.

It says:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.