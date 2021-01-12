 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Hey Fark, let's help find this guy   (yahoo.com) divider line
114
    More: News, United States House of Representatives, United States Senate, United States Capitol, United States Capitol Police, White House, United States Congress, Washington, D.C., Trump administration  
•       •       •

3147 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2021 at 10:23 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



114 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We should help promulgate this widely.

Or maybe you live next door to this asshole.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The officer died from being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

USA USA TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
                                      ​Same Font
       
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: Same Font
     [Fark user image 726x405]


I don't know if he's a wannabee or not, but I can almost guarantee you that he took time to make sure that shiat was centered on his head before he left his hotel room.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/It is important to him, that's for sure.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: Same Font
     [Fark user image 726x405]


please don't let him be a fireman, please oh please
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: I don't know if he's a wannabee or not, but I can almost guarantee you that he took time to make sure that shiat was centered on his head before he left his hotel room.


Yeah, and he just happened to bring a fire extinguisher.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then what?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: And then what?


This thread generates a tip which results in arrest.  What part of this aren't you clear on?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: And then what?


Butt stuff... ;-)
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: Mojongo: Same Font
   [Fark user image 726x405]

please don't let him be a fireman, please oh please


I understand the sentiment, but that will narrow down the list of suspects pretty significantly.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: puffy999: And then what?

This thread generates a tip which results in arrest.  What part of this aren't you clear on?


Meh. This is Fark. We aren't that important.

Redh8t: puffy999: And then what?

Butt stuff... ;-)


media.tenor.com
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the claims the right made about Antifa carrying cans of soup and tuna that they were using as weapons inspired the Magats to arm themselves with objects they could use as weapons but could easily explain weren't if caught with. So a fireman's fire extinguisher could never be viewed as a weapon, until it became one. Just spitballing here.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping that The People of Fark will post this link far and wide, to every shore and mountain top, to every village and township.

Because you guys are good at that kind of stuff.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: And then what?


Butt stuff, a tip which results in arrest, and more butt stuff. Not necessarily in that order.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a pressure cooker he's carrying?

/ducks
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"CFD" = Clearly Frigging Dumb.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: puffy999: And then what?

This thread generates a tip which results in arrest.  What part of this aren't you clear on?


What we get out of it.  This poor nitwit is scared out of his MIND.  The longer he's out there, the worse it is for him.  It has to be torture, knowing the vans and helicopters are coming for you.

Why would you want that to end?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a thread earlier where it seemed like he was a retired Chicago fire fighter. He was in wgn news and everything.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: PainInTheASP: puffy999: And then what?

This thread generates a tip which results in arrest.  What part of this aren't you clear on?

What we get out of it.  This poor nitwit is scared out of his MIND.  The longer he's out there, the worse it is for him.  It has to be torture, knowing the vans and helicopters are coming for you.

Why would you want that to end?


Who said anything about a timeline?  ;-)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha he's so farking farked.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a very clear picture of the traitor. By tomorrow, we will know his name.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: That's a very clear picture of the traitor. By tomorrow, we will know his name.


There appears to be a steady drip drip drip of these coming.

Good.

It'll be in the news for MONTHS.  Trump will have saved tons of jobs in the tabloid reporting industry.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: That's a very clear picture of the traitor. By tomorrow, we will know his name.


They already know. Apparently it's a firefighter whose son is a cop...

Firefighter killed a cop with a fire extinguisher like wtf. I'm not going to go looking for his info, but internet sleuths already found him. He'll probably be arrested tomorrow
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: hugram: That's a very clear picture of the traitor. By tomorrow, we will know his name.

There appears to be a steady drip drip drip of these coming.

Good.

It'll be in the news for MONTHS.  Trump will have saved tons of jobs in the tabloid reporting industry.


Years
It will be in the news for years
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just checked, he's not under my chair

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just checked in the bathroom mirror. Nope. That's not me. That and I was home last Wednesday stacking fire wood. And watching and reading Fark in sadness and horror.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Butterflew: hugram: That's a very clear picture of the traitor. By tomorrow, we will know his name.

They already know. Apparently it's a firefighter whose son is a cop...

Firefighter killed a cop with a fire extinguisher like wtf. I'm not going to go looking for his info, but internet sleuths already found him. He'll probably be arrested tomorrow


Typical hose waggler.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: puffy999: And then what?

Butt stuff, a tip which results in arrest, and more butt stuff. Not necessarily in that order.


I laughed. Then I realized we are talking his butt. I then laughed even harder.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

parasol: Mojongo: Same Font
  [Fark user image 726x405]

please don't let him be a fireman, please oh please


but he is.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Couldn't go any worse than when Fark tried to find the Boston bomber...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Butterflew: hugram: That's a very clear picture of the traitor. By tomorrow, we will know his name.

They already know. Apparently it's a firefighter whose son is a cop...

Firefighter killed a cop with a fire extinguisher like wtf. I'm not going to go looking for his info, but internet sleuths already found him. He'll probably be arrested tomorrow


I can't find it. There was another firefighter arrested, but it wasn't this guy.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He looks like almost every single guy I see at the gun shop when I go there.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the butt stuff.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ok maybe because it's that I don't have my glasses on, or that I've have two or seven vodka tonics, but at first glance he reminded me of Topol

🎼Sedition!Sedition!🎼
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: puffy999: And then what?

This thread generates a tip which results in arrest.  What part of this aren't you clear on?


Cuz it won't. Let's meet back here next week to discuss white privilege.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How many else is your clicked on the Google image search?
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: And then what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was told there would be butt stuff.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

he's right there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: I'm just here for the butt stuff.


The line forms...  back there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: puffy999: And then what?

[Fark user image 225x224]


I haven't heard that one in ages.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: I was told there would be butt stuff.


Get in line and get busy.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I he is Obesecaucasianboomerman.
 
werbito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we like, be serious, and help?


/fark
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So this was Sicknick? When I heard it was a fire extinguisher, my mind immediately jumped to Maga chuds doing their best Happiness impression in the Congressional Tunnels. You forget how fragile people can really be.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Please let the Baltimore PD be the ones to apprehend him and give him a proper van ride to the jailhouse.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Couldn't go any worse than when Fark tried to find the Boston bomber...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: He looks like almost every single guy I see at the gun shop when I go there.


Chucks's Firearms Dealership?
 
Displayed 50 of 114 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.