(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   CNN Airport Network is still a thing. But not for much longer   (ajc.com)
15
1061 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2021 at 11:11 PM (1 hour ago)



solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So FOX on every TV?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was a joke in reference to the Missing Plane News Network. I didn't know it was actually a thing.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's back to those coin-op TVs on each chair.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the replacement is the Gorilla Channel. Would be better than any daytime talk show or soap opera.
 
LongBent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free Speach!!1!!
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If CNN is fake news then a CNN Airport is a fake airport.  A news channel that only plays in fake airports doesn't seem like a financially viable proposition.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonderful...the last time I was at an airport it was CNN or Fox News on all the tvs
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take that back. There was this weird channel that just showed random, three letter codes with numbers that looked like time stamps. I never sat down to try and figure out the code on that tv
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Always loved that channel: the subtitles are off and the place is too noisy to hear anything.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Not for very much longer..."
 
mateomaui
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cut out the moderator and soak up the terror, sounds familiar.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I miss HLN showing its USA Today version of news, slowly changing over 24 hours to keep up on news. It's wasn't just talking heads. Now it seems to be just girly crap. (If all y'all can call stuff gay, I can say girly crap.)
 
darkone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In some airports they actually had the speakers on and so if you were sitting in the waiting area you were stuck listening to CNN-airport. It was so annoying that I started carrying the big noise canceling headphones even on short flights.

glad it is gone
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh, I sit near the bar and watch sports or ESPN.
 
billstewart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

solokumba: So FOX on every TV?


Or The Weather Channel, in some airports.  I suppose they could carry regular CNN.
 
