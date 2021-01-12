 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Dude with a secure, good paying job with benefits decides to call in sick to be part of the Capitol terrorists. You'll never believe what happened next   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States Congress, Supreme Court of the United States, Washington, D.C., United States Capitol, September 11 attacks, New York City, Metro-North worker, last week  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Assuming his code name is The Frog.
 
KarmaSpork [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got sent home cuz he wasn't white enough?

/dnrtfa
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Given that my blood runs cold at the thought of losing my health insurance right now, I almost feel sorry for the guy
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we still doing: "Womp womp?"

/womp womp
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm going to have to call in sick for the next 10 years, we cool?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Price is right losing horn
Youtube 9Jz1TjCphXE
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Pepe earned $73,492 in 2019"

At 31. He had a nice, fat retirement waiting for him. If only he wasn't...stupid. *SHRUG* Oh well.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline shoulda started with Meme instead of Dude

XD
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Am I in before people claiming his company is wrong to oust him?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since you know the folks at the stations, perhaps it's time to get your shine box, moron
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pepe earned $73,492 in 2019 as a laborer at the railroad's Brewster yard,

Ah, oppressed "patriot"
 
talkertopc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All he needs is a doctor's note that he has acute stupidity.
 
timelady [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

talkertopc: All he needs is a doctor's note that he has acute stupidity.


Not at all cute.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pepe?

Seriously?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Next career move day labor at ten bucks an hour outside Home Depot.  What a jerk.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chariset: Given that my blood runs cold at the thought of losing my health insurance right now, I almost feel sorry for the guy


Covid next up for ruining his life.

Not that he hasn't earned it.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Accountability and consequences

Ya gotta love it.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I see their anti-mask stance is really working well.
This idiot seems to have had a bandana to cover his face, but had to pull it down for a selfie. Smrt.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man, you know they're serious when they mention your collective bargaining agreement in their statement.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Awww sh*t. When I saw that picture I knew. This motherf*cker. Ha.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Man, you know they're serious when they mention your collective bargaining agreement in their statement.


/just realized this was in a different article linked in the TFA:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://nypost.com/2021/01/08/mta-wor​k​er-suspended-after-calling-in-sick-to-​attend-capitol-riot/
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I am oppressed by the government!!!" says man with government job that pays $73,492 and might require a high school diploma.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chariset: Given that my blood runs cold at the thought of losing my health insurance right now, I almost feel sorry for the guy


No  need to feel bad. Someone who needs health insurance and isn't an A-hole will be happy to find a job opening.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Pepe?

Seriously?


Alright, let's start a massive manhunt for a suspicious looking penguin at Kroger
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Combustion: "Pepe earned $73,492 in 2019"

At 31. He had a nice, fat retirement waiting for him. If only he wasn't...stupid. *SHRUG* Oh well.


Damn when he gets out he will probably be making 1/3 of that for the rest of his life
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good, good. Now who's going to make sure he doesn't get hired there again after all this "blows over" in six months? Which is will. OK, nine months, tops.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Combustion: "Pepe earned $73,492 in 2019"

At 31. He had a nice, fat retirement waiting for him. If only he wasn't...stupid. *SHRUG* Oh well.


Oh, don't worry. He'll have no trouble landing another great job. Recruiters and HR departments love seeing sedition on your resume.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Which IT will." D'oh!
 
70Ford
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When he.gets to prison he can still work for the MTA.

Multi Tasking Ass.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
living in new york 73k is like minimum wage
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
♪If you're a Nazi and you're fired it's your fault!
If you're a Nazi and you're fired it's your fault!
When you're spotted in the mob
And you lose your farking job
If you're a Nazi and you're fired it's your fault! ♪
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Will Pepe? Alright I've held my tongue until now but the writers are just getting lazy at this point.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Feels good, man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know who else had a secure well paying job with benefits?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You're a laborer!  You should be laboring!
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They all look the part, don't they?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mateomaui: /just realized this was in a different article linked in the TFA:

[Fark user image 425x280]


"disciplined in accordance with their collective bargaining agreement pending an investigation" huh?

That sounds rough, ya think?  The union will probably only cover 80% of his usual pay, and it'll take a good 2 or 3 years before their negotiators somehow get him reinstated.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait. Did he call "in" sick, or did he call "out" sick? This makes a difference.
 
