 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Twenty-three people have been charged by RCMP for preventing lobsters from finding their forever homes   (cbc.ca) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Communities in Yarmouth County, Nova Scotia, General Service Areas in Nova Scotia, Electric charge, incident last year, West Pubnico, Nova Scotia, Lobster, CBC News, Incident  
•       •       •

299 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2021 at 9:15 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only keeping that from being yet another massacre of an indigenous people was the fact they were a bunch of pussies.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
hundreds of lobsters from the pound were scattered on the pavement outside.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grump cat good.jpg

Those racist asshats deserved to have the book thrown at them. The first nations people have been screwed over hard by Canada, to take away one of the few rights and privileges they enjoy is just the height of wrong.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mmm... Lobster pounds
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Mmm... Lobster pounds


Mrs Speaker while I believe that is a fantastic line, I humbly submit this addendum which I believe will serve well:  "Lobster Pound Cake"

I cede my time to the floor.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: The only keeping that from being yet another massacre of an indigenous people was the fact they were a bunch of pussies.


And that another tribe bought out the reseller the white fishermen relied on. (Think online casino money)
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.