(Twitter)   CNN reporter breaks down describing the hospital situation in California   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lost amid all the insurrection news is the fact that thousands are still dying every single day from the Trump virus
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel this in my bones. I've got a livestreamed funeral to "attend" tomorrow for someone I worked with.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not just any CNN reporter, that's Sara Sidner. During the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis this woman had more balls than I do as a man and barely flinched walking the streets of Minneapolis as gunfire, explosions, asshole cops pressing on, and all sorts of awful shiat was going down around her  and continued to tell the story.. I earned a shiat ton of respect of her work during the Minneapolis shiat show..
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At this point I'm numb.

Unfortunately the plague rats who need to see this will respond - "Fake news! CNN!" Even as people close to them are dying.

/ live in Huntington Beach, CA
// Former home of Dana Rohrabacher
/// Three slashes for anger
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And there's been 4,000 today. Damn.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oneof the biggest nihilistic and cynical things the Republicans have done is make mask wearing a stupid culture wars issue. Why couldn't they put aside their selfishness to tell everybody to wear a damn mask.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, as an EMT, and someone planning on attending nursing school.

Watch that again.. WATCH IT.. That's just a lone journalist getting access to what most don't get to see and she's losing her shiat.. Rightfully so.

So now imagine your frontline workers, EMS, Paramedics, Nurses, Doctors, LPNS, Tech who literally have to see this bullshiat 40hrs.....  lol. 40hrs.. Healthcare providers are in a dire shortage.. Make that 60hrs or more to make up for it.. And there are still Ken/Karens out there who think "we're in on it"

Please.. Tell every single denier to go fark themselves... They've earned it..
 
ManThatHurts [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sad beyond belief.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I watched this live this morning, not knowing how long it would last. It was powerful. They handled it well.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm in the hospital right now. I'm in the cardiac wing, and they wouldn't admit me to the ward without a clear COVID test. In the infectious disease wards...it's not a shame, it's pure triage.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my neighbors told me the lockdown extensions in California was "The government just punishing us for the Capitol attack".

And this is in the Bay Area, where people are supposedly all liberal and enlightened. Can't even imagine what it's like in the red states right now.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I'm in the hospital right now. I'm in the cardiac wing, and they wouldn't admit me to the ward without a clear COVID test. In the infectious disease wards...it's not a shame, it's pure triage.


I'm always at a loss as to what to say when I read or hear something like that.  Let me just be straight: I owe you for The Goddamn Gallows, and so I'm on your side.  I can't actually help, which bugs me.  But probably not as much as it bugs you that whatever help you need isn't being provided.

Fine.  I will express the hope that you get the help you need, and that you come out all right.  Being in a hospital in pandemic times needs a serious reason, and evidently you have one.  Not good; but I genuinely do hope things get better for you.  Check in as you can.
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I'm in the hospital right now. I'm in the cardiac wing, and they wouldn't admit me to the ward without a clear COVID test. In the infectious disease wards...it's not a shame, it's pure triage.


You OK man?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watch her report from a small town yesterday.  I cried through the whole damn thing.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
💔
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
leviosaurus:
And this is in the Bay Area, where people are supposedly all liberal and enlightened. Can't even imagine what it's like in the red states right now.

There are idiots in every state.
Some just happen to have more.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: One of my neighbors told me the lockdown extensions in California was "The government just punishing us for the Capitol attack".

And this is in the Bay Area, where people are supposedly all liberal and enlightened. Can't even imagine what it's like in the red states right now.


I had a similar experience! Used to make stuff up. Felt really bad after. Go screw your self.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Astorix: Oneof the biggest nihilistic and cynical things the Republicans have done is make mask wearing a stupid culture wars issue. Why couldn't they put aside their selfishness to tell everybody to wear a damn mask.


because death that doesn't affect them personally is okay to them
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I fully expect contact tracing will eventually point to more 'rona deaths from the January 6th insurrection at the capitol than lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. Sadly many of those deaths will be collateral damage rather than insurrectionists themselves meeting the fate they deserve.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Astorix: Oneof the biggest nihilistic and cynical things the Republicans have done is make mask wearing a stupid culture wars issue. Why couldn't they put aside their selfishness to tell everybody to wear a damn mask.


Because Republicans, in the main, are selfish and stupid.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OldRod: Lost amid all the insurrection news is the fact that thousands are still dying every single day from the Trump virus


4087 today. Winning!
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I'm in the hospital right now. I'm in the cardiac wing, and they wouldn't admit me to the ward without a clear COVID test. In the infectious disease wards...it's not a shame, it's pure triage.


Glad to hear you're being taken care of, at least. Get better, friend.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still no Contact Tracing data. People might see how Covid is mainly targeting Hispanics and people of color. Trump and his right wing Christians call it a hoax.

I guess a weaponized virus is a little more subtle than gas chambers.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Alabama last night
Alabama commits suicide by being a bunch of plague rats after college football victory jan 11 2021
Youtube SjbOeYa1aok
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I'm in the hospital right now. I'm in the cardiac wing, and they wouldn't admit me to the ward without a clear COVID test. In the infectious disease wards...it's not a shame, it's pure triage.


Ticker's ok, Mon Chef?
 
itchyvelour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I worked in what was  originally the covid unit at my hospital.

Two weeks ago I had a shift where I got to wheel 9 people to the morgue. I went home and out of nowhere fell apart in my driveway. I tried to quit but they left me on PRN - I'm applying at a nursing home. I can't anymore.

The worst part is they're hiring baby nurses just out of school and throwing them into this.

Not that there's a choice, but despite the pay theres a generation of medical staff that will leave the field or just be ruined by this. Experienced RNs are a finite resource, they're the NCOs of the hospital. They re getting used up.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: One of my neighbors told me the lockdown extensions in California was "The government just punishing us for the Capitol attack".

And this is in the Bay Area, where people are supposedly all liberal and enlightened. Can't even imagine what it's like in the red states right now.


You have to admit, the crisis actors are getting better.

/he said, afraid to even watch the clip afraid of more heartache
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Masks and lockdowns work!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: One of my neighbors told me the lockdown extensions in California was "The government just punishing us for the Capitol attack".

And this is in the Bay Area, where people are supposedly all liberal and enlightened. Can't even imagine what it's like in the red states right now.


I live in Butte County. Half the people wander around without masks and the farking schools are STILL open. Goddamit.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've only had one patient that really got to me these last few weeks. This poor little old lady, too weak to stand and struggling to breathe. She was trying so hard to be stoic, but you could tell she was absolutely terrified. She didn't get admitted to ICU, which was a good sign, so I'm hoping when she was discharged it was to home and not the morgue.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: leviosaurus: One of my neighbors told me the lockdown extensions in California was "The government just punishing us for the Capitol attack".

And this is in the Bay Area, where people are supposedly all liberal and enlightened. Can't even imagine what it's like in the red states right now.

I live in Butte County. Half the people wander around without masks and the farking schools are STILL open. Goddamit.


Butte County, CA is better than Butte County Idaho, I suspect
 
edwoodca [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Alabama last night
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SjbOeYa1​aok]


But, the evening of partying will totally be worth the suffering and death that I might have, or spread to my loved ones.  Woohoo!  Roll Tide*! 

*If that's the team.
I don't know. And don't care.
It has zero affect on my life.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Astorix: Oneof the biggest nihilistic and cynical things the Republicans have done is make mask wearing a stupid culture wars issue. Why couldn't they put aside their selfishness to tell everybody to wear a damn mask.

Because Republicans, in the main, are selfish and stupid.


Or, y'know, state governors, who are the real responsibility bearers for what happens in each state.  Trump could go on and on about setting out the National Guard, and it won't mean squat if the governors won't allow it.  Face it, this is on Newsom.
 
edwoodca [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

itchyvelour: I worked in what was  originally the covid unit at my hospital.

Two weeks ago I had a shift where I got to wheel 9 people to the morgue. I went home and out of nowhere fell apart in my driveway. I tried to quit but they left me on PRN - I'm applying at a nursing home. I can't anymore.

The worst part is they're hiring baby nurses just out of school and throwing them into this.

Not that there's a choice, but despite the pay theres a generation of medical staff that will leave the field or just be ruined by this. Experienced RNs are a finite resource, they're the NCOs of the hospital. They re getting used up.


Holy shiat.  So sorry to hear you've been going through all this.  That's truly saddening...

Thank you for doing that. And I hope you get to where you want to work. 

Your insight re: the newbies and the future... shudder to think. But, then again... maybe the Boomers will have dwindled significantly and the perfect storm of their generation and our nursing shortage won't be horrific.  And the sky is purple...
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

itchyvelour: I worked in what was  originally the covid unit at my hospital.

Two weeks ago I had a shift where I got to wheel 9 people to the morgue. I went home and out of nowhere fell apart in my driveway. I tried to quit but they left me on PRN - I'm applying at a nursing home. I can't anymore.

The worst part is they're hiring baby nurses just out of school and throwing them into this.

Not that there's a choice, but despite the pay theres a generation of medical staff that will leave the field or just be ruined by this. Experienced RNs are a finite resource, they're the NCOs of the hospital. They re getting used up.


Thanks for everything you've done, Itchy. I hope you get a chance to do some self care. Traumatic situations can really get inside your head, I think a lot of us around here have firsthand experience. I really hope you can find your passion again. This world would stop without nurses like you.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: Lost amid all the insurrection news is the fact that thousands are still dying every single day from the Trump virus


This. Roughly a thousand more people a day than died on 9/11 are dying every single day, just from a virus that Donald Trump and his cultists refused to even try and control. Donald Trump and the Republican Party have killed more Americans than any combat, and are creeping up on World War 2 in terms of total deaths, combat or otherwise.

We've been saying it for years: The Republican party is the single greatest threat that America has ever faced, bar none. And the longer we fail to act, the more extreme we'll have to get to fix the problem. Right now? use the 14th Amendment to eject every Republican from government, because by being part of the Republican Party, they "shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against [the Constitution of the United States], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.". Then RICO the whole group and lock them the fark up like the criminals they are.
 
Stibium
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I fully expect contact tracing will eventually point to more 'rona deaths from the January 6th insurrection at the capitol than lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. Sadly many of those deaths will be collateral damage rather than insurrectionists themselves meeting the fate they deserve.


Unlikely. To admit they participated would put them in potential legal jeopardy. That and they are Trumpers who DGAF and who want more people to die.
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, get well soon hubiestubert. Lots of positive vibes coming your way from your internet family!
 
