(UPI)   Game warden rescues two deer with locked antlers by using his rifle   (upi.com) divider line
11
posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2021 at 1:05 AM



11 Comments
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A deer hunter's dream.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Lehrer - The Hunting Song - LIVE FILM From Copenhagen in 1967
Youtube MQyoSLOlglw
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought SOP in that situation was to startle them with a gunshot so that they will break free from each other no matter what the cost?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does this mean that the game warden gets to mate with the doe as he proved himself superior to the two bucks that managed to lock antlers?
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Does this mean that the game warden gets to mate with the doe as he proved himself superior to the two bucks that managed to lock antlers?


Gets to?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Does this mean that the game warden gets to mate with the doe as he proved himself superior to the two bucks that managed to lock antlers?


Only yiff he's into that.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He shouldn't have locked their antlers with his rifle in the first place.
 
majestic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: A deer hunter's dream.


One shot.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Moniker o' Shame: Does this mean that the game warden gets to mate with the doe as he proved himself superior to the two bucks that managed to lock antlers?

Gets to?


HAS TO.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well one of those bucks ain't getting any tail this year.  "your antlers just look weird".
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh and subby that was a handgun, not a rifle.  You can tell by the lack of it being a rifle.
 
