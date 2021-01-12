 Skip to content
 
(KATV Little Rock)   Do not open the yellow box   (katv.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The gauge contains approximately 8 millicuries Cesium-137 and 40 millicuries Americium-241...Although the gauge poses a potential public health risk, it does not contain enough radioactive material to be used for an explosive device.

Oh, brother.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I own a few.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gauge containing radioactive material was stolen from a private driveway in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I hope she used protection.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can we name the box Pandora?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't tell anyone, but I've got a bunch of Americium in about a dozen devices around my home.
 
Stibium
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just your average day in Memphis...
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A gauge was stolen from a driveway in West Memphis Arkansas.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How do we guage this situation?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inconsolable.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did you check in the trunk of J. Frank Parnell's car?
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How well does it dissolve in tea??
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: [Fark user image image 340x400]
I hope she used protection.


If so then at any one time she might be approximately 40% latex
 
Madaynun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: [Fark user image 340x400]
I hope she used protection.


damn it now i have to go to my bunk.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

olorin604: How well does it dissolve in tea??


That depends.  Do you have a BlendTek blender, and will it blend?  (don't breathe that)

Also:

A Brief History of: The Lia Radiological Accident (Short Documentary)
Youtube 23kemyXcbXo
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
klausming.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
God help us if it gets in the snow.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxwellton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: [klausming.files.wordpress.com image 386x386]


I guess we both saw the same movie.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 345x482]


He's terminally unavailable for comment.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I  can't believe you can just walk around with 8 milligrams of cesium-137.  I had trouble figuring out that a curie is the equivalent of 1 gram of radium. So, 8 millicuries of cesium 137 is the equivalent of 8 milligrams of radium.

Wasn't there a noir in the late 40s about a pickpocket who got a hold of some radioactive material?
 
maxwellton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxwellton: WhippingBoi: [klausming.files.wordpress.com image 386x386]

I guess we both saw the same movie.


I watch it twice a year, at least.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The gauge contains approximately 8 millicuries Cesium-137 and 40 millicuries Americium-241...Although the gauge poses a potential public health risk, it does not contain enough radioactive material to be used for an explosive device.

Oh, brother.


At least in theory, some Am-241 would fission with fast neutrons in a bomb (or fast breeder reactor) if for some reason you built a bomb with some.  Wouldn't make the bomb work any better, but wouldn't be entirely dead weight.  Cs... well... it's reactive in water, so I guess that's kinda explosive?

/ Oh, brother is right, just being pedantic.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sure it was.  Some insurrectionist got their hands on it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did the thief get a Covid shot prior to the theft? Because that has supervillain written all over it.
 
midmodan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I own a few.


Civil engineer?

Dad carried one of those to check compaction in sub-base and base layers of paving jobs. Airport aprons and the like.

I don't think he had to wear a badge for it.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unless you used the extended probe as a dildo, it really can't hurt you.

/Have to use one occasionally
//Get more radiation from the sun while I'm on the job site
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Goiânia accident involved a source with about 51 terabecquerels of cesium-137. One curie equals 37 GBq, so one millicurie equals 37 MBq. 48 millicuries equal 1.8 GBq or about a 28,000th as much as the Goiânia source.
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: The Goiânia accident involved a source with about 51 terabecquerels of cesium-137. One curie equals 37 GBq, so one millicurie equals 37 MBq. 48 millicuries equal 1.8 GBq or about a 28,000th as much as the Goiânia source.

The Goiânia accident [ɡojˈjɐniɐ] was a radioactive contamination accident that occurred on September 13, 1987, in Goiânia, in the Brazilian state of Goiás, after a forgotten radiotherapy source was taken from an abandoned hospital site in the city. It was subsequently handled by many people, resulting in four deaths. About 112,000 people were examined for radioactive contamination and 249 of them were found to have been contaminated.


Now they do it with covid....
 
