(News and Guts)   Farked around, they did. Find out, they will
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
tfw when you support unchecked economic growth and then that economic growth leads to technological implements where the government can crowdsource the participants in your uprising with the help of a global communications apparatus where the entire country bands together to identify the perpetrators like it is some kind of videogame

i support using technology to crush my enemies until i am the enemy
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: tfw when you support unchecked economic growth and then that economic growth leads to technological implements where the government can crowdsource the participants in your uprising with the help of a global communications apparatus where the entire country bands together to identify the perpetrators like it is some kind of videogame

i support using technology to crush my enemies until i am the enemy


As if you ever needed technology to crush your enemies. You're getting soft, old man. Watch your back.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: As if you ever needed technology to crush your enemies. You're getting soft, old man. Watch your back.


its true i can only squat 495 pounds in three sets of fifty now

how the hell will i ever defeat anyone on the internet with these old mussel's
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: AdmirableSnackbar: As if you ever needed technology to crush your enemies. You're getting soft, old man. Watch your back.

its true i can only squat 495 pounds in three sets of fifty now

how the hell will i ever defeat anyone on the internet with these old mussel's


Try clams.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Almost all were likely carrying their personal transponders with them.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: Almost all were likely carrying their personal transponders with them.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Clicks to article, hopefully.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're all going upstate, motherfarkers.  For 10 years.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: Almost all were likely carrying their personal transponders with them.


Yep.

https://gizmodo.com/parler-users-brea​c​hed-deep-inside-u-s-capitol-building-1​846042905/amp?__twitter_impression=tru​e&fbclid=IwAR23BQ0kv04y8PBWYYVAw6-mVg7​iYX6BX5zuZ7HBP_xUCwHoR5htQEsWerM

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure that most if not all of these dumbasses left a trail a mile wide, in addition to being photographed without a mask.  We're not talking about Ted Kasczinsky or "Whitey" Bulger, here.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.

Now let's get their organizers and their Worm in Chief.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Good.

Now let's get their organizers and their Worm in Chief.


Nice Wall reference.

This should make the FBI's job of arresting folks much easier.  Then the question becomes, "Supermax, Leavenworth, Gitmo, or Bikini Atoll?"
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You don't think a person who never polled over 50% could lose an election?"
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: You're all going upstate, motherfarkers.  For 10 years.


Sedition carries 20
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welfare is socialism. Be sure to remember that, and also what a bootstrappy, rugged individualist you are when your employer finds out what you've been up to.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oldernell: Try clams.


i will literaly send u to the pearly gate's
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Large diesel pickup sales are expected to be down for the 10-13 years, with incremental increases based on good behavior.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess I'll just keep posting this then
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: oldernell: Try clams.

i will literaly send u to the pearly gate's


Gates's closed.
Oyster out front mmm mmph mph mph.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"But---how do they keep FINDING us?!?"
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can we go back to the "Suddenly, ____________" thing? Or maybe even the fence gag.

Pwease.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm so erect right now at the schaudenfreud.

But you already know how this will be spun. Patriotism is now outlawed because they believed they were being patriots and defending their nation.

This will ferret out the extremists from the pretenders. But there will be bloodshed. Lots of it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Surely, we can all agree that sedition is merely a political disagreement?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


That's my headline, but it's not my link.
 
