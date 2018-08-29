 Skip to content
 
(SwimSwam)   Former Olympian spotted at Capitol riot out of his swimlane   (swimswam.com) divider line
22
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect gold-medal level backpedaling in 3.. 2... 1...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rescind his medals. He doesn't represent the USA.

When Trumpistan gets a chance to compete, he can join them.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not let him represent the US in future international competition. Maybe he can represent Mother Russia
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a butterfly-kickable face if I ever saw one.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: Do not let him represent the US in future international competition. Maybe he can represent Mother Russia


Looking at ol Mr. Pudgy in the article, I don't think that's a possibility anymore.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post-college, Keller now works as a Brokerage Associate for the Colorado and Ohio-based real estate agency Hoff and Leigh where he "spends his time advising industrial landlords and sellers on maximizing the value of their industrial asset."

Post-insurrection Keller is unemployed without benefits and is awaiting arrest by Federal law enforcement agents.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klete? Is there some organization of expecting parents that's trades in stupid names?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great job, astronaut, war hero and/or Olympian -- with your help, we're gonna change the world! This on? [thump thump] Hey. Listen up out there. That thing up ahead's called an elevator. Not a bathroom.
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Klete? Is there some organization of expecting parents that's trades in stupid names?


Klu and Klux were already taken.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL @ KLETE
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arron Copland begins work on "Fanfare for the Common Idiot".
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geesh, it's like they are in every part of America.

/how many Americans voted for Trump?
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcostlow: ifky: Klete? Is there some organization of expecting parents that's trades in stupid names?

Klu and Klux were already taken.


So they named him after a shoe?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well isn't that special...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dinodork: FarkaDark: Do not let him represent the US in future international competition. Maybe he can represent Mother Russia

Looking at ol Mr. Pudgy in the article, I don't think that's a possibility anymore.


When swimmers quit swimming 20+k a day they pudge up real fast. A friend of mine gained 50lbs on summer when we were about 15 and blew out both his elbows when he got back in the water in the fall.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Klete Keller?  Is his middle name Kyle?
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well son, you used to be an Olympian. Now you're just a traitor.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mainsail: Arron Copland begins work on "Fanfare for the Common Idiot".


Fanfare for the Common Kazoo
Youtube _YjKamrVNfc
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Middle name: Us
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: In another video by the same reporter, Keller can be seen standing calmly in the Rotunda holding a bottle of water.

He then poured it over his head, ripped off his clothes, and swam a dry lap of treason.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Geesh, it's like they are in every part of America.

/how many Americans voted for Trump?


None


/real Americans
//not these brain dead bigots
///just woke from a nap. I'm slow.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://bustedcoverage.com/2018/08/29​/​olympic-gold-medalist-klete-keller-hir​es-dog-sitter-wag-finds-two-shirtless-​men-lubricant/

AAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA
 
