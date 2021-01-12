 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Proving intelligence isn't exactly their forte, a suspect in the Capitol riots helpfully points out his picture on the FBI's suspect list on Facebook   (twitter.com)
    More: Dumbass, shot  
2503 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)



‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are not bright people.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE IS SO SMART. S M R T.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid criminals are more likely to get caught. This is not news. It may be good entertainment.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?
Wait.
So...... Maybe some of theses people actually did just get cut up in the moment?
WTF.
🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😌🤕🦅🥃
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are truly dealing with next level intelligence.

This country really needs another Vietnam to thin the ranks of these head injury patriots.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow it is a wonder their plan didn't work with all those strategic geniuses on them. They must have learned 5D chess from Trump.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WTF?
Wait.
So...... Maybe some of theses people actually did just get cut up in the moment?
WTF.
🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😌🤕🦅🥃


I wouldn't doubt that at all. Like a crowd rushing the field to tear down the goalposts.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are not overburdened with a largesse of brain matter.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Stupid criminals are more likely to get caught. This is not news. It may be good entertainment.


If only there was a "not news" website we could go to that makes fun of what passes for news.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Wanda told Otto in "A Fish Called Wanda":

To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M-O-O-N spells MORAN
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: waxbeans: WTF?
Wait.
So...... Maybe some of theses people actually did just get cut up in the moment?
WTF.
🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😌🤕🦅🥃

I wouldn't doubt that at all. Like a crowd rushing the field to tear down the goalposts.


At a minimum, I would have been like hey look at this dweeb he looks exactly like me that is scary.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This country really needs another Vietnam to thin the ranks


You forgot to quote Bart Simpson.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: We are truly dealing with next level intelligence.

This country really needs another Vietnam to thin the ranks of these head injury patriots.


Well, as the Oregon bird sanctuary seige showed us, these types will either flunk out of basic training, or have a nondescript but perfectly honorable career as a truck mechanic in Nebraska while claiming to have killed more terrorists than John McClane.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: As Wanda told Otto in "A Fish Called Wanda":

To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people.


Dont, ah, ever, uh, call me, um....stupid. OK?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catching sedition charges for the 'gram.

/As a species, we kinda deserve this reality
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: These people are not overburdened with a largesse of brain matter.


they are trump supporters.

Are there ANY intelligent Trump supporters ?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That didn't take long.

Eau Claire man arrested after taking part in Capitol riot
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WTF?
Wait.
So...... Maybe some of theses people actually did just get cut up in the moment?
WTF.
🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😌🤕🦅🥃


I used to think the smilies were completely random, but I get it now. "Everyone laughing at an injured person having a drink with a drunk eagle" perfectly encapsulates world politics at this moment.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: veale728: These people are not overburdened with a largesse of brain matter.

they are trump supporters.

Are there ANY intelligent Trump supporters ?


Depends on how you want to define supporter VS accomplice.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's another 3-D antifa trick.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I meant 4-D but whatever
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: waxbeans: WTF?
Wait.
So...... Maybe some of theses people actually did just get cut up in the moment?
WTF.
🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😌🤕🦅🥃

I used to think the smilies were completely random, but I get it now. "Everyone laughing at an injured person having a drink with a drunk eagle" perfectly encapsulates world politics at this moment.


😁🥃
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: That didn't take long.

Eau Claire man arrested after taking part in Capitol riot


"That's right, folks. Some of us are in it to win it."

I'm kind of curious of what he believes the victory conditions look like.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: UltimaCS: waxbeans: WTF?
Wait.
So...... Maybe some of theses people actually did just get cut up in the moment?
WTF.
🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😌🤕🦅🥃

I used to think the smilies were completely random, but I get it now. "Everyone laughing at an injured person having a drink with a drunk eagle" perfectly encapsulates world politics at this moment.

😁🥃


Actually.
This one was

Laughing .... More laughing.  Oh dear. Oh my head.  'Merica.  I need a drink.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Galaxy lies a small unregarded yellow sun. Orbiting this at a distance of roughly ninety-two million miles is an utterly insignificant little blue green planet whose ape-descended life forms are so amazingly primitive that they still think digital watches are a pretty neat idea."
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: dothemath: We are truly dealing with next level intelligence.

This country really needs another Vietnam to thin the ranks of these head injury patriots.

Well, as the Oregon bird sanctuary seige showed us, these types will either flunk out of basic training, or have a nondescript but perfectly honorable career as a truck mechanic in Nebraska while claiming to have killed more terrorists than John McClane.


Project 100,000

We can do it again.  Round up everyone who was at the rally, drop them in Syria with a pistol and a bottle of water.

They'll find new incredibly Yakety Sax ways to die while we watch from drones.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't win praise from Trump the most masculine if you stay anonymous.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: dothemath: We are truly dealing with next level intelligence.

This country really needs another Vietnam to thin the ranks of these head injury patriots.

Well, as the Oregon bird sanctuary seige showed us, these types will either flunk out of basic training, or have a nondescript but perfectly honorable career as a truck mechanic in Nebraska while claiming to have killed more terrorists than John McClane.


I know a woman who, in WW2, was trained as a truck mechanic & it led to a career as Queen of England. Dont put down Army mechanics, Royal or US.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're the oddest species on the planet. Self-consciousness without omniscience is a mixed blessing.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Sgt Otter: dothemath: We are truly dealing with next level intelligence.

This country really needs another Vietnam to thin the ranks of these head injury patriots.

Well, as the Oregon bird sanctuary seige showed us, these types will either flunk out of basic training, or have a nondescript but perfectly honorable career as a truck mechanic in Nebraska while claiming to have killed more terrorists than John McClane.

I know a woman who, in WW2, was trained as a truck mechanic & it led to a career as Queen of England. Dont put down Army mechanics, Royal or US.


Truck mechanics are fine. Truck mechanics who believe that JFK Jr. is giving them secret instructions to murder Democrats, well, that's something else.
 
El Brujo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard times for David Cross
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treating that american flag with respect, I see.  A real merican
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His parents must be so proud.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exchanging ten year's freedom for 5 minutes internet fame. Clever Kevin.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the FBI could just post the pictures on Facebook, and people would tag themselves.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



David has been a bad boy
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn, some of these people are just cartoonishly stupid.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That almost seems like it was all a honey pot set up to catch all of them.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have the bestest lawyers as well:

A lawyer for the Trump supporter caught on camera grinning and waving while toting around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Wednesday's rioting at the Capitol told reporters in an amazingly frank interview Monday that the snapshot of his client presents a problem.

"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern, I'm not exactly sure which one it is called. But that's what we have,'' said Dan Eckhart, a lawyer for suspect Adam Johnson, according to Twitter posts of the footage.

A reporter can be heard saying to Eckhart, "Obviously, that's a problem for you as a defense attorney.''

The lawyer responds, "Yes, I don't know how else to explain that. But yeah, that would be a problem. I'm not a magician,'' he said. "So yeah, we've got a photograph of our client in what appears to be inside a federal building or inside the Capitol with federal property.''


*facepalm*
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't even wearing his swim team jacket!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: These are not bright people.


Seems like a self-applying filter. If they were bright people they wouldn't support Trump.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

El Brujo: Hard times for David Cross


*shakes tiny fist
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: That almost seems like it was all a honey pot set up to catch all of them.


I can't shake the notion that a more capable federal cybersecurity office could have just sandboxed Parler, cutting them off from the outside world, but getting them all bragging to each other, then rounded them _all_ up.

Did that post from the "White House pardon office" gather many replies before the site disappeared?
 
darkmayo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: They have the bestest lawyers as well:

A lawyer for the Trump supporter caught on camera grinning and waving while toting around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Wednesday's rioting at the Capitol told reporters in an amazingly frank interview Monday that the snapshot of his client presents a problem.

"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern, I'm not exactly sure which one it is called. But that's what we have,'' said Dan Eckhart, a lawyer for suspect Adam Johnson, according to Twitter posts of the footage.

A reporter can be heard saying to Eckhart, "Obviously, that's a problem for you as a defense attorney.''

The lawyer responds, "Yes, I don't know how else to explain that. But yeah, that would be a problem. I'm not a magician,'' he said. "So yeah, we've got a photograph of our client in what appears to be inside a federal building or inside the Capitol with federal property.''


*facepalm*


Sounds to me that the lawyer is probably a pretty good one as he knows his client is farked. Maybe he is a court assigned lawyer? If he was a trump humper he probably would have said that wasnt his client and that its a deep fake.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The best and brightest in this country knew Trump was awful.

The derp and dumbass in this country openly embraced Trump.

Just like their Fuhrer, these people have a habit of telling on themselves.
 
