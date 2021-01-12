 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Chipotle security guard arrested for serving two scoops of whoop-ass to maskless patron   (wtop.com) divider line
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's farked up. The plague rat should have been hauled off and jailed and counted himself lucky someone didn't "Stand their ground" against the imminent thread of plague rat disease.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

neongoats: That's farked up. The plague rat should have been hauled off and jailed and counted himself lucky someone didn't "Stand their ground" against the imminent thread of plague rat disease.


Lighten up, Frances
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Security guard have a gofundme?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also, sir, this is an Arby's
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait, my local Chipotle doesn't have a security guard.

I had no idea Mansasses was a bad neighborhood.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They arrested the wrong person .. No wonder we have over 200 k new case's a day ..
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not saying I understand.. 

But I would have told the cops I swore I saw the the guy without the mask swing first...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Luckily the only Chipotle near me is drive thru pickup only until this 'rona shiat is over. The only downside is that the people making the food aren't as generous as they are if you are standing in front of them watching them make it.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jury nullification if I'm sitting on that jury.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
VA, huh. Too bad I won't be on the jury then. I wouldn't convict.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: But I would have told the cops I swore I saw the the guy without the mask swing first...


bad idea.

There are video cameras everywhere now. Actually surprised the video to this hasn't gone viral yet.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
they don't mess around in Mansass, Vagina.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: hey don't mess around in Mansass, Vagina.


I know. Just ask Lorrane Bobbett
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's Manassas Virginia, I assume the guard was black the patron was white but we need more info.

Like did the patron walk in and get punched or was he politely asked to leave first?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Security guard at a Chipotle?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Security guard at a Chipotle?


I said the same thing. Friggen Chipotle has guards but walk into a god-damned Waffle House at 2AM and you're on your own....
 
Muso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rereading TekWar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whar here tag?
 
feralbaby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do they charge extra for that ?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i1.ytimg.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: Isitoveryet: hey don't mess around in Mansass, Vagina.

I know. Just ask Lorrane Bobbett



i remember the incident but did not know where it took place.
my goodness what a whacky story that was/is.
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure that's the whole story and maskless guy was just minding his own business before, out of nowhere, the beat down occurred.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am ok with this. Not the legal ramifications, but the guards initial actions, yeah.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: IbiEvacua: But I would have told the cops I swore I saw the the guy without the mask swing first...

bad idea.

There are video cameras everywhere now. Actually surprised the video to this hasn't gone viral yet.


Just stick to your story. Eyewitness is famously unreliable and no one can tell you what you did or didn't see.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

morg: I'm sure that's the whole story and maskless guy was just minding his own business before, out of nowhere, the beat down occurred.


Ooh, cool!

Do the one where you ask about what the rape victim was wearing.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He probably tried to argue about how it's unconstitutional for him to have to wear a mask in a Chipotle, and that's when the fists met his face.
 
Katolu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Wait, my local Chipotle doesn't have a security guard.

I had no idea Mansasses was a bad neighborhood.


It's not, typically. Good on the security guard.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Security guard was black. So he not only believes in the covid fake news, but he was also very uppity about it. Life sentence, no parole. Lucky to be alive, actually.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

snapperhead: I am ok with this. Not the legal ramifications, but the guards initial actions, yeah.


You've indicated that you're okay with assaulting someone?  Hopefully nobody assumes that you present a clear and present danger due to your violent tendencies.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: IbiEvacua: But I would have told the cops I swore I saw the the guy without the mask swing first...

bad idea.

There are video cameras everywhere now. Actually surprised the video to this hasn't gone viral yet.


I'm disappointed that there was no video.
 
Katolu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: Isitoveryet: hey don't mess around in Mansass, Vagina.

I know. Just ask Lorrane Bobbett


I worked for a newspaper when that happened. Even the sports writer sprinted to the scene.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: i remember the incident but did not know where it took place.


I was living in Fredneck MD at the time.

And I also remember the snipper shootings too. I think one or two were in Mansasses at a gas station I once got gas at.
 
avian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been wondering why we haven't seen plague rats shot under stand-your-ground laws. They are explicitly trying to infect people with a potentially fatal illness.
 
payattention
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TheSwizz - Security guard have a gofundme?

That was my question. I hope he does and I hope he gets the best lawyer in the universe.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bandito King: steklo: IbiEvacua: But I would have told the cops I swore I saw the the guy without the mask swing first...

bad idea.

There are video cameras everywhere now. Actually surprised the video to this hasn't gone viral yet.

Just stick to your story. Eyewitness is famously unreliable and no one can tell you what you did or didn't see.


Never mind Seeme Valley ignored a video
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Katolu: I worked for a newspaper when that happened. Even the sports writer sprinted to the scene.


I remember seeing it on my local news...I turned to my wife...

"Honey, don't even think about it..."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

avian: I've been wondering why we haven't seen plague rats shot under stand-your-ground laws. They are explicitly trying to infect people with a potentially fatal illness.


I don't think there's any overlap.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have several reactions to seeing someone maskless.

One is to recoil in horror, as if I'd seen a poltergeist. Another is to simply tell whoever's working at that place, as it's not my job to patrol, and I don't really want to get a hospital bill because of some idiot.

I have tried the friendly old lady golly gee your mask is slipping routine, but have found it to be effective only half the time.

I'm afraid we're going to start seeing citizens of this not-so-fine country start shooting each other down in the streets and in stores - a lot more than we've already seen over the past year.

I had to stop going to my favorite convenience store because the clerks aren't allowed to question the maskless, because someone killed a security guard over it a few months ago (yes, it was on Fark).

F*ck off and die, plague rats.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Security guards in places like this should be armed with squirt guns filled with slightly watered down Dave's Insanity Sauce and when people who violate the no mask policy refuse to leave they should be allowed to give them a few shots to the eyes and while they are literally crying their eyes out they can be escorted from the store.
 
tasteme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i1.ytimg.com image 850x478]

/oblig


Speaking of fecal shenanigans, the best place to do drugs is the Chipotle restroom. No one thinks twice if you spend 45 minutes in a Chipotle restroom.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Security guard have a gofundme?


Great minds and all that.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wear a farking mask, please, and do not go off on the workers with some screed about your rights. They do not get paid enough to deal with your misinformed bullsh*t. That said, most business will work with a customer (like curbside pick-up) if there are some extenuating circumstances, like a disability. There is a pandemic, and people are trying to not die over a job that doesn't even provide health insurance or a living wage.

From the videos I have seen, I am surprised that dragging someone out of a store, by force, isn't more common.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: IbiEvacua: But I would have told the cops I swore I saw the the guy without the mask swing first...

bad idea.

There are video cameras everywhere now. Actually surprised the video to this hasn't gone viral yet.


Yeah?  So?  All a witness has to say is, "That's what I saw from where I was."  As long as you don't cave like a moron, they may not believe the testimony, but there's not a damn thing they can do.  Eyewitnesses are regularly so unreliable even without any kind of agenda there's really no legal avenue to indict/punish them for that kind of thing, unless it's directly impossible and they can prove you're lying.  I.e. "I saw Joey Bananas at his grandma's house at the time of the murder." and they can prove you were never at his grandma's house that day or somesuch.  "Well we don't see how you'd see that guy swinging first!"   "I saw what I saw."  The absolute worst is they'll figure you're an blind or an idiot and ignore you - or figure you're being paid off or something and ignore you - but barring the above kind of "Obviously you couldn't have seen what you said you did no matter what 'cause you weren't there" kinda situation the biggest consequence will probably be landing on your local DA's annoyance list.

/once again, unless you admit to lying like a genius
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image image 197x256]


Actually I want to say that it's perfectly correct and should be the norm
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I cannot form an honest opinion until I see security footage of the plague-spreader being beaten.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Security guard deserves the Hero tag, not Misc tag.  The bio-terrorist got off too easily.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cajnik: neongoats: That's farked up. The plague rat should have been hauled off and jailed and counted himself lucky someone didn't "Stand their ground" against the imminent thread of plague rat disease.

Lighten up, Frances


Eat shiat and die, Sally.

If hundreds of thousands of dead thank to plague rats like the maskless shiatheel here aren't worth getting upset about, then I don't know what your bar for outrage is.

Dickhole.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PluckYew: It's Manassas Virginia, I assume the guard was black the patron was white but we need more info.

Like did the patron walk in and get punched or was he politely asked to leave first?


Yeah, there were some details left out...

According to a police account of the incident, a 42-year-old man walked into the Chipotle at 7311 Sudley Rd. late Friday without a face mask. He encountered Wayne Eric Witherspoon Jr., 29, of Woodbridge. Witherspoon was providing security for the restaurant.

Witherspoon struck the victim repeatedly before dragging him out of the restaurant, Prince William County police said.

What happened between the encountering and the dragging?
 
Rezurok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bandito King: steklo: IbiEvacua: But I would have told the cops I swore I saw the the guy without the mask swing first...

bad idea.

There are video cameras everywhere now. Actually surprised the video to this hasn't gone viral yet.

Just stick to your story. Eyewitness is famously unreliable and no one can tell you what you did or didn't see.


To the best of my recollection...
 
