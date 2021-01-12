 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Pop Quiz, Hotshot: You've got a Bitcoin account worth $220M, but you lost the password and have 2 more attempts left before it seizes and encrypts the contents forever. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO??
108
    Password, Bank account, Wallet, price of Bitcoin, Public-key cryptography, Bank  
•       •       •

108 Comments     (+0 »)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call tech support in Moscow?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the structure of this system everything ever invented by computer people, ever, did not account for just how bad people can be at remembering and securing their passwords.

FTFY
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clone the HD and attempt to crack it on the cloned system
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I'd handle that very well. I mean... That much money? Wow.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you tried using your forehead to type the password?

Have you tried using your forehead to type the password with Caps Lock on?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct Horse Battery Staple
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a hypnotist try and get you to remember it.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12345, or failing that, admin.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell NSA you'll give them half if they go in through their back door.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunter2
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pencil
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the company that makes these hard drives can't decrypt them?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: Tell NSA you'll give them half if they go in through their back door.


The government has been going through my back door for years.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wat?

Why doesn't he image the hard drive, set that image aside, then restore the image to a new drive.

He can try his passwords on the new drive, fail, restore the drive from image, then try again as much as he wants.

Is there something about IronKey that locks it to hardware, or is this guy just thick?  With ~$220 million in the balance, offering a contractor 10% for assistance on success seems like a no-brainer.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a person this farking stupid needs to be separated from his money.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 80's video arcades had token machines that would take your real american dollars and give you little shiatty brown pieces of metal.
Thats bitcoin.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Clone the HD and attempt to crack it on the cloned system


I have a feeling that this might be guarded against. Because otherwise, what stops someone from cloning someone else's drive and brute forcing it until they get it?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: Wat?

Why doesn't he image the hard drive, set that image aside, then restore the image to a new drive.

He can try his passwords on the new drive, fail, restore the drive from image, then try again as much as he wants.

Is there something about IronKey that locks it to hardware, or is this guy just thick?  With ~$220 million in the balance, offering a contractor 10% for assistance on success seems like a no-brainer.


Yes, IronKey flash drives are hardware encrypted to disallow doing exactly that.

https://media.kingston.com/support/ir​o​nkey/IronKey_Basic_User_Guide.pdf
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he try p@$$w0rd?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Remnants of Santa: Tell NSA you'll give them half if they go in through their back door.

The government has been going through my back door for years.


"You may pay your property taxes in the form of US currency, or sodomy."

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wait, the company that makes these hard drives can't decrypt them?


That's kinda the point.  It isn't really secure if the company can just wander in and open it up at their leisure.  The process itself is known, but is designed such that knowing the process is useless without knowing some specific piece of information, ie the password.  Without that password, you just have to brute force it, and any decently designed process will require vastly longer to brute-force than is even unreasonable as a practical matter.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason 77777 why letting the TOS reign  supreme like a king is stupid.
But. You'll keep carrying that water for our CEO overlords. 🙄
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like deflation to me - what's the problem?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take one more guess then sell it on Ebay for $50M
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: MythDragon: Remnants of Santa: Tell NSA you'll give them half if they go in through their back door.

The government has been going through my back door for years.

"You may pay your property taxes in the form of US currency, or sodomy."

[media1.tenor.com image 498x498]


Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitcoin has a half-life.

By design, the number of tradable tokens ("Satoshis") cannot exceed 2,099,999,997,690,000.  Every day, some fraction of those tokens become inaccessible.  The supply dwindles.  A liquidity crisis is inevitable.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wait, the company that makes these hard drives can't decrypt them?


Thats kinda the deal with encryption in general. If you do it right, the math is super simple to encrypt the data, and would take until the heat death of the universe to decrypt. And considering this company is making drives specifically for encrypting stuff, I would imagine they are doing it right.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you guys hate this but it happened on an episode.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: cman: Clone the HD and attempt to crack it on the cloned system

I have a feeling that this might be guarded against. Because otherwise, what stops someone from cloning someone else's drive and brute forcing it until they get it?


Ain't nothin gonna stop dd.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically, he's setting the stage for "remembering" his password sometime in the future and suddenly having a great deal of money. Nothing suspicious about that.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: I know you guys hate this but it happened on an episode.[1.bp.blogspot.com image 725x367]


The best description I've heard about that show is that it is "blackface, but for nerds", and I kinda agree.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Yes, IronKey flash drives are hardware encrypted to disallow doing exactly that.


Neat!

Guess this guy's pretty-much farked.


/ make backups, kids.
// lots of backups.
/// third slashie keeps encrypted ones off-site.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call up Jamie

press.hulu.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay a hacker $100MM to get your password.

I'm a problem solver.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: snowblur: Wat?

Why doesn't he image the hard drive, set that image aside, then restore the image to a new drive.

He can try his passwords on the new drive, fail, restore the drive from image, then try again as much as he wants.

Is there something about IronKey that locks it to hardware, or is this guy just thick?  With ~$220 million in the balance, offering a contractor 10% for assistance on success seems like a no-brainer.

Yes, IronKey flash drives are hardware encrypted to disallow doing exactly that.

https://media.kingston.com/support/iro​nkey/IronKey_Basic_User_Guide.pdf


This, it's a few years old obviously. I don't care how fancy it was then, today it isn't so fancy it can't be cloned back and forth.

Of course it will cost a pretty penny to do this, but if it's really worth $100+ million it's worth it.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Of the existing 18.5 million Bitcoin, around 20% - currently worth around $140 billion - appear to be in lost or otherwise stranded wallets, according to the cryptocurrency data firm Chainalysis.

Holy crap.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When bitcoin was trading for less than a dollar I had the idea to throw a grand at it, just in case it went up from there.  I briefly looked at how to do it, but couldn't figure out the logistics.  Mighta coulda been a good idea.
 
akede
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should have kept a copy of the password in a bank safe deposit box...

Just sayin.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Natalie Portmanteau: Wait, the company that makes these hard drives can't decrypt them?

That's kinda the point.  It isn't really secure if the company can just wander in and open it up at their leisure.  The process itself is known, but is designed such that knowing the process is useless without knowing some specific piece of information, ie the password.  Without that password, you just have to brute force it, and any decently designed process will require vastly longer to brute-force than is even unreasonable as a practical matter.


And that's why I can't fathom for the life of me why bitcoin is even a "thing". I mean, if I forget my ATM number I have a way to retrieve it even though it involves, as it should, various layers of security. In the case of bitcoin, it sounds like you are simply screwed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

/I don't know how well this tactic works with hard drives
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do have a practice of writing my passwords in blurry pencil on the cardboard box containing my files which sits on top of my file cabinet .
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Have you tried using your forehead to type the password?

Have you tried using your forehead to type the password with Caps Lock on?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Wanderlusting: snowblur: Wat?

Why doesn't he image the hard drive, set that image aside, then restore the image to a new drive.

He can try his passwords on the new drive, fail, restore the drive from image, then try again as much as he wants.

Is there something about IronKey that locks it to hardware, or is this guy just thick?  With ~$220 million in the balance, offering a contractor 10% for assistance on success seems like a no-brainer.

Yes, IronKey flash drives are hardware encrypted to disallow doing exactly that.

https://media.kingston.com/support/iro​nkey/IronKey_Basic_User_Guide.pdf

This, it's a few years old obviously. I don't care how fancy it was then, today it isn't so fancy it can't be cloned back and forth.

Of course it will cost a pretty penny to do this, but if it's really worth $100+ million it's worth it.


Yeah, it's really not going to matter. All the money in the world can't make the inevitable math somehow work.

Self-Destruct Data Protection
» Secure volume does not mount until password is verified in hardware
» Password try-counter implemented in tamper-resistant hardware
» Once password try-count is exceeded, all data is erased by hardware
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: blondambition: I know you guys hate this but it happened on an episode.[1.bp.blogspot.com image 725x367]

The best description I've heard about that show is that it is "blackface, but for nerds", and I kinda agree.


Nothing at all belittling the struggle and pain of black Americans with that comparison. </s>
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masturbate?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: phalamir: Natalie Portmanteau: Wait, the company that makes these hard drives can't decrypt them?

That's kinda the point.  It isn't really secure if the company can just wander in and open it up at their leisure.  The process itself is known, but is designed such that knowing the process is useless without knowing some specific piece of information, ie the password.  Without that password, you just have to brute force it, and any decently designed process will require vastly longer to brute-force than is even unreasonable as a practical matter.

And that's why I can't fathom for the life of me why bitcoin is even a "thing". I mean, if I forget my ATM number I have a way to retrieve it even though it involves, as it should, various layers of security. In the case of bitcoin, it sounds like you are simply screwed.


It's a thing because of greed. People buy it because they expect to sell it to someone else for more. Same as with Tesla stock these days.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akede: Maybe he should have kept a copy of the password in a bank safe deposit box...

Just sayin.


Or on a sticky note under his keyboard.
 
