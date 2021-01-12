 Skip to content
(WECT Wilmington)   Rick Snyder will be criminally charged in Flint water fiasco   (wect.com) divider line
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow....that's unexpected.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
GrumpyCatGood.jpg
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sentenced to drink Flint tap water for the rest of his (hopefully short and miserable) life.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
REVENGE ON THE NERD!!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
good, drown him in it
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*blink*
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like we've officially entered the "Fark around and Find out" era.

Good.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I really hope they end up in PMITA prison...all of 'em
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

browneye: Wow....that's unexpected.


Same
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Took farking long enough.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
GOOD!
 
deeproy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ohnoanyway.jpg
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The AP could not determine the nature of the charges against Snyder, former health department director Nick Lyon and others who were in the Snyder administration."

the news is the headline.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good, the more precedent we have for holding criminal members of the Executive branch liable the better.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
His punishment will be to clean the pollution out of the Flint River. With a toothbrush.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess it's true. The wheels of justice grind slowly.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Sentenced to drink Flint tap water for the rest of his (hopefully short and miserable) life.


That Flint tap water will help Snyder wash down that prison nutraloaf.

/Hopes Snyder gets some prison time, too
 
Herbie555 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like Michigan is not gonna take it anymore
/I know a Twisted Sister comment has already been made
//don't care
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems like a scapegoating attempt to me.  Blame the people directly involved with the water system and testing, not statewide politicians.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Took farking long enough.


Were prosecutors waiting until the end of the Trump admin for some reason? Some other political/judicial change in Michigan?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
😌
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*reads* So, they don't know what the charges will actually be yet, though. I kinda need to know how screwed he is before I get excited. Still a good sign, though.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Finally.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2021 is trying to redeem itself. Let's see where this goes...
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let them drink lead.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like when I can say, "2021 strikes again" and it means something positive.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's really sad that we're excited and surprised that someone is almost being sort of maybe held accountable for once.

Do you like accountability and repercussions?  Wanna see evil people be taken down?  Join the progressives.  We're all about that life.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I had faith that he'd see justice for his actions.

Maybe there's hope after all.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he' fixed that sink right the first time, he wouldn't be in this mess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
COMALite J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what lead to that?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
H2-Ohhhhhhhh no.

/Anyway
 
Dimensio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So much for unity.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

COMALite J: I wonder what lead to that?


All of it.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
holy shiat,excellent!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Seems like a scapegoating attempt to me.  Blame the people directly involved with the water system and testing, not statewide politicians.


The Emergency Managers answered DIRECTLY to Rick Snyder. He made the call, and he tried to cover it up.

He and the GOP also FORCED the Emergency Managers on Michigan despite us voting against them twice by referendum. This is entirely his mess. He and the GOP tried to take over major cities and strip the voters of their elected leaders and representatives and insert EMs that were puppets of the GOP and Governor's office.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Seems like a scapegoating attempt to me.  Blame the people directly involved with the water system and testing, not statewide politicians.


Wasn't your original user name, High School Dropout Arsonist?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry I'm late getting here. Is this a Democrat Controlled State™?
 
AeAe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
fark that guy. Do they have capital punishment in Michigan?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A little late, but OK.

I'd love to see that piece of shiat in prison.
 
