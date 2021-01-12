 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   "QAnon shaman" was kicked out out the Navy after refusing to take anthrax vaccine   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
73
    More: Followup, United States Capitol, United States Senate, Washington, D.C., Flag of the United States, Sea Service Ribbon, likeness of Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, Chansley's prior military service, Capitol building  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he just wanted a spanking. And after the spanking, the oral sex.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he more of a megadeath fan
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turned it down?


Bring the noise!!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And they caved to this douchecanoe's demand for an organic diet.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can we not give this guy his pretend honorarium and just call him Ricky who lives with his mother and runs a car dealership, or whatever the fark his real name is
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This little manchild's life has been one long "cuz I don't wanna!", hasn't it?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"QAnon Shaman"

Since QAnon was created by 4chan for the lols, isn't that like being King of the Dumbasses?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sick of this guy and the constant caving in to his demands.
"Yes, I don't like the menu here in jail. I want all organic food"
Jailers: "Yes sir, Mr. White Shaman sir!"

If a black guy asked that he would have been beaten within an inch of his life by the fat racist guards.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he more of a megadeath fan


Put him in the Iron Maiden!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't care.  Focus on the people still actively trying to overthrow the government.  If you're reading this your chances of living through the next decade of they succeed are practically none without becoming a refugee... even if you're dumb enough to think you're on their side now.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This little manchild's life has been one long "cuz I don't wanna!", hasn't it?


That's going to go a long way in FYITA Federal prison.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was the Navy concerned about that Anthrax release from Fort Wingate?

It's nice they care as well as share
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: And they caved to this douchecanoe's demand for an organic diet.


Probably just a precaution to keep Chief Running Gag from calling in the ACLU (even though they're a bunch of dirty socialist "libs") and making a lawsuit. He's like the full-grown version of a disruptive child in school; stick him in a corner and keep him quiet & busy till he turns 18 and then he's no longer their problem.

Hopefully the judge isnt one of those pussies like the Bundy judge is. Once this goob ends up going to real prison, things are gonna get rough for him.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Everybody knows that if you don't take that vaccine, you turn into an Island of Doctor Moreau half man half beast.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What I miss right now is some good old fashioned back room violence.

Like when the cops would beat a guy with a phone book or a rolled up newspaper.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost dot jpeg full stop
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's a distraction.  Ignore him.  Though I guess we should probably nominally thank him for exposing traitors in the midst of the Army and DC Capitol Police.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Scared of a vaccine, but he has no problem with a getting Hepatitis from any of the janky-ass tattoos he sports?  I can't wait to see an article of his life in prison after sentencing where he complains about the chemicals used to wash his sheets.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: And they caved to this douchecanoe's demand for an organic diet.


Whaaa? That wasn't in the article? (I did kinda read the article, sorry, I know that is against fark rules)

This guy wouldn't have enough fortitude to hold out, just wait a bit longer next time, and then maybe even little longer than that after he started begging...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: He's a distraction.  Ignore him.  Though I guess we should probably nominally thank him for exposing traitors in the midst of the Army and DC Capitol Police.


Ignoring idiots is how we got here.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pfff now he's vulnerable to Killer Bs
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm sick of this guy and the constant caving in to his demands.
"Yes, I don't like the menu here in jail. I want all organic food"
Jailers: "Yes sir, Mr. White Shaman sir!"

If a black guy asked that he would have been beaten within an inch of his life by the fat racist guards.


Dietary restrictions are a perfectly valid thing.  There are enough religious restrictions, accepting his particular brand of woo thinking food restrictions isn't a big deal.  Being in prison, having one's freedom removed, is the punishment.  Everything else is torture porn.  Personally, I reserve that for people much worse than this idiot.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man they closed the base in 93.

Same year as the outbreak I had no idea

kind of hush-hush, seems like I should have heard something about it

had to Google

old info

ninety three damn I'm old
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pwkpete: Peter von Nostrand: And they caved to this douchecanoe's demand for an organic diet.

Whaaa? That wasn't in the article? (I did kinda read the article, sorry, I know that is against fark rules)

This guy wouldn't have enough fortitude to hold out, just wait a bit longer next time, and then maybe even little longer than that after he started begging...


It was in the news that his mother has said he hasn't eaten since being detained because they can't provide an all-organic diet. Maybe he should have thought about that before he participated in attempted sedition.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I noticed his valknut. I bet he's into the racist version of Norse paganism.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It is kinda fun and scary to think that stuff coursed through my veins 20 years ago. This guy was, and is, a schmuck.

/missed smallpox vax
//eczema
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, now we know he's not autistic.


/s
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Pfff now he's vulnerable to Killer Bs


He'll wish he had some goddamn milk.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I did 6 years in the Navy, and.....dude did 2+ years and he was an E-2?  Not the brightest bulb in the drawer.

As an average sailor, he should have made E-4 / Petty Officer third class in two years.
 
drxym
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: And they caved to this douchecanoe's demand for an organic diet.


Laced with organic adderall.
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm sick of this guy and the constant caving in to his demands.
"Yes, I don't like the menu here in jail. I want all organic food"
Jailers: "Yes sir, Mr. White Shaman sir!"

If a black guy asked that he would have been beaten within an inch of his life by the fat racist guards.


Give him a loaf of organic bread, and a bowl of organic peanut butter, and let him rot.

Treason is a capital crime, punishable by death, iirc.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
JFC. Can we stop giving this dipshiat free media.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: And they caved to this douchecanoe's demand for an organic diet.


Ooh! Do the one where you complain about Halal meals.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
what I wanna know is how this dork got it into his head that this form of cosplay was gonna get him street cred.

/with apologies to the real cosplayers
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm sick of this guy and the constant caving in to his demands.
"Yes, I don't like the menu here in jail. I want all organic food"
Jailers: "Yes sir, Mr. White Shaman sir!"

If a black guy asked that he would have been beaten within an inch of his life by the fat racist guards.


And yet Kosher and Halal meals are a thing.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In the 1990s, this guy would have been a star on MTVs The Real World. Now he's in jail because he attempted to overthrow the government. America - what a country.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My best friend had to get one. He said it was not pleasant.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A true example of the superiority of the white supremacist movement.
 
billygeek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What do you mean? He's getting vaxxed atm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They should've given him anthrax then.

pick a side, biatch!
 
yuthinasia [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My religion says I can only eat pizza and drink beer. I know that will work out well for me in the hoosegow...
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: I did 6 years in the Navy, and.....dude did 2+ years and he was an E-2?  Not the brightest bulb in the drawer.

As an average sailor, he should have made E-4 / Petty Officer third class in two years.


Plus he did 2 years, got out 14 years ago, which makes him 34/35. He still lives with mommy who complained about his diet.  She should be locked up for creating this mess that society has to clean up.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: what I wanna know is how this dork got it into his head that this form of cosplay was gonna get him street cred.

/with apologies to the real cosplayers


Moron has not even chosen a spec.

Are you heals or dps?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: Walker: I'm sick of this guy and the constant caving in to his demands.
"Yes, I don't like the menu here in jail. I want all organic food"
Jailers: "Yes sir, Mr. White Shaman sir!"

If a black guy asked that he would have been beaten within an inch of his life by the fat racist guards.

And yet Kosher and Halal meals are a thing.


"I only eat organic" is not a religion.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: My best friend had to get one. He said it was not pleasant.


I got it, while deployed to incirlik. It did hurt like hell, I had a large, tender knot in my arm....some got sick with fevers. Haven't caught anthrax since!!
 
wee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: And they caved to this douchecanoe's demand for an organic diet.


Once he brought his "religion" into it, they basically had to. It'd be like refusing to serve a pork-free diet to a Jew or Muslim, for example.

Completely spurious, sure, but no prison is going to want to pay for a 1st Amendment lawsuit, especially not a private one (which is almost definitely the case if he's in an AZ prison).
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Quelle surprise.

How unlikely is it that a nazi-wannabe QAnon turdburglar who gets tattoos for his political delusions would also be an anti-vaxxer? I mean- come ON! What are the odds?

If his ridiculous faux-Indian outfit, running around shirtless in January, and engaging in a terrorist attack on the US Capitol while livestreaming his antics didn't tip everybody off that he was guanopsychotic with a capital guano, perhaps his demand for organic food while in jail awaiting trial could have provided a clue.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there anyone that thinks this guy isn't batshiat insane?

I have a certain amount of empathy for these people.  Calm down, hear me out.  I feel sorry for them for being so completely misled, and dumb enough to let people mislead them.  I place far more blame on the people who have spewed the bullshiat for so long.  Trump, Alex Jones, Lynn Wood, Rush Limbaugh...the list is long.

Having said that, if it were up to me they would all get the maximum sentence possible for crimes they are convicted of.  I would also mandate mental health counseling.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He wouldn't take the anthrax vaccine? Strange, he seems like the sort of fellow who enjoys a hot beef injection, NTTIAWWT.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Walker: I'm sick of this guy and the constant caving in to his demands.
"Yes, I don't like the menu here in jail. I want all organic food"
Jailers: "Yes sir, Mr. White Shaman sir!"

If a black guy asked that he would have been beaten within an inch of his life by the fat racist guards.

Dietary restrictions are a perfectly valid thing.  There are enough religious restrictions, accepting his particular brand of woo thinking food restrictions isn't a big deal.  Being in prison, having one's freedom removed, is the punishment.  Everything else is torture porn.  Personally, I reserve that for people much worse than this idiot.


Being an imaginary white shaman is not a "dietary restriction".
What is his religion? Trumpism? Have him eat Trump's ass then.
 
