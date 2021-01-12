 Skip to content
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Easy mistake to make
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So someone who was not invited to the swinger's party called the cops?


Fark user image



and just a reminder...the people who attend swinger parties are usually the ones no one wants to see naked anyway...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

steklo: So someone who was not invited to the swinger's party called the cops?


[Fark user image image 550x537]


and just a reminder...the people who attend swinger parties are usually the ones no one wants to see naked anyway...


Yes.  The words "disgruntled swinger" should be used to medically suppress erections.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I expect this is a viable plot element to the real story of what will be the last day of Trump in the White House
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.com
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AGAIN?

Fark user image

PRESTO!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Somehow I expect this is a viable plot element to the real story of what will be the last day of Trump in the White House


There hasn't been an orgy in the white house since Bill Clinton left.

so its about due.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very helpful pic

i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this documentary.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is cop rape a thing?  Asking for a friend.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he fix the cable?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture in profile
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, sounds like they missed out on an opportunity to make some nice tips before breaking out the handcuffs.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Is cop rape a thing?  Asking for a friend.


It was, back in the early 90's. Cops, and sometimes judges and attorneys, would sing songs to provide the narrative. And then rape people.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Is cop rape a thing?  Asking for a friend.


It's not rape when a cop does it, no.

Well, won't be prosecuted or charged anyway.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that happened to me, I know I'd be taken for a wallpaper stripper. Poor Schmerd.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tbh the best thing on that page was this:

Fark user image
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The party was interrupted just as it was getting started

Story of my life!
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOLITROLU: cowgirl toffee: Is cop rape a thing?  Asking for a friend.

It's not rape when a cop does it, no.

Well, won't be prosecuted or charged anyway.


This dude found out the hard way that what you wrote isn't true.

Fark user image
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kid Lester: cowgirl toffee: Is cop rape a thing?  Asking for a friend.

It was, back in the early 90's. Cops, and sometimes judges and attorneys, would sing songs to provide the narrative. And then rape people.


That's not how I remember that show...
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Kid Lester: cowgirl toffee: Is cop rape a thing?  Asking for a friend.

It was, back in the early 90's. Cops, and sometimes judges and attorneys, would sing songs to provide the narrative. And then rape people.

That's not how I remember that show...


bong bong
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
Alright alright alright

No WAIT IT'S NOT ALRIGHT!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Same thing happens to me all the time when I show up to fix the cable.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NSFW
Patton Oswalt - Orgy
Youtube aEl6AI4-5Sg
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Same thing happens to me all the time when I show up to fix the cable.


Porn gives our children very unrealistic expectations about how fast the cable guy will come to your house.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: bighairyguy: Same thing happens to me all the time when I show up to fix the cable.

Porn gives our children very unrealistic expectations about how fast the cable guy will come to your house.


You mean those aren't documentaries?
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: bighairyguy: Same thing happens to me all the time when I show up to fix the cable.

Porn gives our children very unrealistic expectations about how fast the cable guy will come to at your house.


Fixed it
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do hwat now?
 
