 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ocala Star-Banner)   Publix to administer the Covid vax because Florida Gov sux dix   (ocala.com) divider line
32
    More: Florida, Vaccine, Vaccination, Publix spokeswoman, store's online reservation system, available appointments, Maria Brous, COVID-19 vaccinations, grocery store chain  
•       •       •

901 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get vaccinated, get a coupon for 50% off chicken tender sub. Great deal, honestly.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby... Publix pretty much is Health Care in Florida. They sell cottonballs, vaseline, and sh*t.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: Get vaccinated, get a coupon for 50% off chicken tender sub. Great deal, honestly.


They haven't done it in Georgia yet, but the Flu vaccine is always good for a $10 store card.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publix runs a good logistics operation. I bet they could take delivery of the Moderna vaccine and keep it refrigerated and distribute it effectively through their store infrastructure.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publix may be the best retail operator of any kind in the country, if not the world. Going into my other store (Super Target) often feels like a trip to a third world country...and it's often more expensive. And at least three things ring up wrong. If that happens at Publix, it's free.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought DeSantis was Publix Enemy #1.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard somewhere that FLA is accepting people from out of state if they meet the criteria of being permitted getting a shot..(age/health situation, first responders, etc)
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sell used Xerox. Digital interface Xerox
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I heard somewhere that FLA is accepting people from out of state if they meet the criteria of being permitted getting a shot..(age/health situation, first responders, etc)


As they should.
 
mikebellman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget your complementary Pube Lix with every vaccine.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Publix runs a good logistics operation. I bet they could take delivery of the Moderna vaccine and keep it refrigerated and distribute it effectively through their store infrastructure.


Doesn't fit the subbys narrative.

Delete and try again.
 
Major Glazer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tip of my cap to subby. Headline is 100% accurate. Gov. DeathSentence del Tetasputas is a horrible human being and even worse governor. I thought no one could top Rick Scott, but then I thought no one could top Jeb Bush but it's a race to the farkin' bottom and below in the Republican party right now.

Publix on the other hand, that place is the tits. So much so, I can look past the slave labor they utilize on the reg to keep shopping there a pleasure. I feel so dirty now. Gotta head to Publix for box a fried chicken, sides, and some of there iced tea. Self-loathing has never been more delicious.
 
Major Glazer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their! Not there. It was an innocent mistake. No need to point it out.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publix rocks!
Our governor? Not so much
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfffft...who wants to get all dressed up and fancy? I'll wait till i can get mine down to the Piggly Wiggly
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I heard somewhere that FLA is accepting people from out of state if they meet the criteria of being permitted getting a shot..(age/health situation, first responders, etc)


Makes perfect sense since about 30% of the state's population during the winter is non-residents, the majority of whom are in the highest risk category.
 
asstamassta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now want some fried chicken.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I sell used Xerox. Digital interface Xerox


That's captivating. Do tell more.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Publix may be the best retail operator of any kind in the country, if not the world. Going into my other store (Super Target) often feels like a trip to a third world country...and it's often more expensive. And at least three things ring up wrong. If that happens at Publix, it's free.


Yup...one lady in front of me got a Keurig. And the SO got a wedge of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese that was labeled on the shelf for 4 dollars....it was like 30.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: I heard somewhere that FLA is accepting people from out of state if they meet the criteria of being permitted getting a shot..(age/health situation, first responders, etc)


Great!  The more people getting the vaccine, the better.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Publix runs a good logistics operation. I bet they could take delivery of the Moderna vaccine and keep it refrigerated and distribute it effectively through their store infrastructure.


They even keep dry ice in stock.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rudemix: Pfffft...who wants to get all dressed up and fancy? I'll wait till i can get mine down to the Piggly Wiggly


Mclemore's Jitney Jungle.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: steklo: I heard somewhere that FLA is accepting people from out of state if they meet the criteria of being permitted getting a shot..(age/health situation, first responders, etc)

Great!  The more people getting the vaccine, the better.


They are getting medical tourists from places like Canada where it's hard to get an appointment and arriving in Florida just so they can get vaccinated and are butting in line ahead of the locals.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When universal healthcare comes to the US, this is what it's going to look like.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rudemix: Pfffft...who wants to get all dressed up and fancy? I'll wait till i can get mine down to the Piggly Wiggly


Oddly enough. The Piggly Wigglys here are in the highly gentrified fancy neighborhoods. The Publix are next to the walmart.
 
MHudson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: When universal healthcare comes to the US, this is what it's going to look like.


Getting vaccinations at grocery stores? Like how most people get their flu shots?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: When universal healthcare comes to the US, this is what it's going to look like.


Whoa, I can get a vaccine, $10 gift card, and then can use the gift card to buy a delicious sub all under one roof? Fark Obamacare, I want THAT.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The "governor" is a piece of shiat, to be sure.

But I'd trust Publix over the likes of CVS or Walgreens any day. The place is also an excellent place to shop.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Jeebus Saves: steklo: I heard somewhere that FLA is accepting people from out of state if they meet the criteria of being permitted getting a shot..(age/health situation, first responders, etc)

Great!  The more people getting the vaccine, the better.

They are getting medical tourists from places like Canada where it's hard to get an appointment and arriving in Florida just so they can get vaccinated and are butting in line ahead of the locals.


Let's pretend that's true.  Does it really matter?  We need to get people vaccinated.  I don't care if people cut in line or where they're from.  Get the things to as many people as easily as possible instead of this priority system.  Have a guy standing at the Starbucks drive thru and jab people in the arm while they wait for their coffee.  Whatever it takes instead of having to fill out a 50 question online form and getting a number.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MHudson: bughunter: When universal healthcare comes to the US, this is what it's going to look like.

Getting vaccinations at grocery stores? Like how most people Americans get their flu shots?


Your perspective is skewed.

When universal healthcare comes to the US, it will maximize corporate profit.

That's the only way it will be permitted.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If he sucked he'd be good for something
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.