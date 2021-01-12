 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "And the title of today's video lecture is: 'Why You Are All Absolute Idiots'"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had more than one teacher or professor tell the class we were idiots to our faces. I fail to see the problem here.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he was wearing pants.
 
Beerbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While her comment lacks a certain decorum, I'm not convinced that she is wrong.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Statistically, she's probably right...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know we could do that.

I have some course materials to update.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the students are a bit ' testy ' ?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I had more than one teacher or professor tell the class we were idiots to our faces. I fail to see the problem here.


I clicked to say exactly this.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Hogwarts has really gone downhill.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dallylamma: [Fark user image image 450x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Made it last night. Day old OC is still OC.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, memories of o-chem....
Dear Prof, when the average on the exam is 60%, class size is 150+, what's the confidence margin on everyone in class being below average vs. you being a crappy teacher? Please discuss.
Sincerely,
RM
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, I can see why some think that generations is lots of snowflakes. She was not even calling all or most of her student idiots, just those who might be absent as a form of protest. I have missed classes because I did not feel like going and older me sure think that was an idiotic thing to do.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not saying she should have, I'm just saying I understand
 
ansius
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: At least he was wearing pants.


because all Professors called Helen are men.
 
Eravior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I had more than one teacher or professor tell the class we were idiots to our faces. I fail to see the problem here.


I had a teacher with the audacity to do that. They're there to teach. Not to demoralize. The nerve of some people. Sure, we blew up part of the classroom but no one was injured. It wasn't our fault she failed to properly instill the information that would have enabled us to avoid such a chemical reaction. She should have noticed we weren't paying attention!
 
PvtStash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Ah, memories of o-chem....
Dear Prof, when the average on the exam is 60%, class size is 150+, what's the confidence margin on everyone in class being below average vs. you being a crappy teacher? Please discuss.
Sincerely,
RM



oh what were the odds a whole group of people were really dumb vs the one bad at the job?

Were you suggesting that the sample size of one v 160 was meaningful here?


I could not help but notice that over 70,000,000 voted for Trump....after four years of job performance to go on.
of all votes that was 46.8%.
If we take that as our sample, little over 159,000,000 samples (the more samples we take the closer to true reality we get).

So kind looks like if we round DOWN on that, you still get a 45% chance to random grab a room of 160 dumb asses.
And sure those had to go through some amount of vetting but not maybe as much as the one at the lectern.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Wow, I can see why some think that generations is lots of snowflakes. She was not even calling all or most of her student idiots, just those who might be absent as a form of protest. I have missed classes because I did not feel like going and older me sure think that was an idiotic thing to do.


TFA said one of the issues some students have is there's no guarantee that a bad grade won't lower their GPA like the "safety net" they had last semester.  The horrors!
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Professor Kingsfield approves.
 
