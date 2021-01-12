 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Armed man holds up a dog shelter, demands to see where all the cats are. Difficulty: Not Florida, Britain somehow (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
•       •       •

i_dig_chicks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cat burglar?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah! If there were a bunch of cats in there, where are they? There appear to be no cats in the lobby or milling around outside! Why aren't all the cat's cars in the parking lot? IT'S A FALSE FLAG!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They keep them in the secret pizza basement for kitty porn.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cats are just female dogs, aren't they?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're in the basement underneath the pizza parlour.  You must rescue them
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bubbles?
 
yuthinasia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Of course he's armed... How else is he going to pet the pussies?
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Clerk: You don't need a licence for your cat.

Man: I bleedin' well do and I've got one! Can't be caught out there!

Clerk: There is no such thing as a bloody Cat Licence.

Man: Yes there is.

Clerk: No there isn't.

Man: Is!

Clerk: Isn't!

Man: I've bleedin' got one, look! What's that then?

Clerk: This is a dog licence with the word 'dog' crossed out and 'cat' written in in crayon.

Man: Man didn't have the right form.

Clerk: What man?

Man: The man from the cat detector van.

Clerk: The loony detector van, you mean.

Man: Look, it's people like you what cause unrest.

Clerk: What cat detector van?

Man: The cat detector van from the Ministry of Housinge.

Clerk: Housinge?

Man: It was spelt like that on the van. I'm very observant. I never seen so many bleedin' aerials. The man said their equipment could pinpoint a purr at four hundred yards, and Eric being such a happy cat was a piece of cake.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dennis Moore is distributing cats now?
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Although a British paper. Melbourne is actually in Australia.
 
