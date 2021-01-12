 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   It's official. Cancer ruins EVERYTHING   (yahoo.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let's ask Michael Douglas
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lead author of the study, Virginia Drake, MD, Johns Hopkins Hospital Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, tells Eat This, Not That! Health.

It's comforting to see that we've involved highly appropriate expertise.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Heading from the article: "Those With More Partners Had a Greater Chance of HPV-Related Cancer"

Wow, really!? And will working in a coal mine increase my risk for lung cancer?
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My wife avoided this grim fate by getting married.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably depends on how many different partners you have and when.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm willing to risk it... For science. Teknowledge everybody, I'm going back in.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't worry, fellow INCELS, we have nothing to worry about.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: let's ask Michael Douglas


What fraternity did he pledge in college?

Eta Zeta.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby tell your Mom I'm sorry, I'll leave an extra $10 on the nightstand tonight
 
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never go ATM.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's why this Valentine's Day, there is no better gift to show her how much you care about her than:
holisticprimarycare.netView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So lesbians will almost all have throat cancer?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: let's ask Michael Douglas


So worth it
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm willing to risk it... For science. Teknowledge everybody, I'm going back in.


I'll tell your family you were a hero.  *zip*
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Heading from the article: "Those With More Partners Had a Greater Chance of HPV-Related Cancer"

Wow, really!? And will working in a coal mine increase my risk for lung cancer?


Nah, just hold your breath, it'll be fine
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Never go ATM.


...unless you have listerine.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: let's ask Michael Douglas


Done in one.


/but what a way to get it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Having oral sex at a younger age, more partners in a shorter time period (oral sex intensity), individuals who had older sexual partners when they were young, and those with partners who had extramarital sex were more likely to have HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer.


Well I know exactly how I'm dying

Actually this works out really good for me just in case the high blood pressure heart failure diabetes and depression doesn't kill me fast enough
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The headline of that article gave me cancer. "Will get you cancer"?
 
Pinner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bro this is so like five years ago, Bruce Dickinson got it too.

HPV will be drastically reduced due to the vaccine.
 
GasDude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TFA is a bit short on details Just talks about "performing". Does this mean giving or receiving or both? What was the population and results of males and females in the study?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: VisualiseThis: Never go ATM.

...unless you have listerine.


No what you do is you have your  gal on her back and you go down there after she has an o you put her in doggy style and in between thrust you toss that salad
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cowgirl toffee: VisualiseThis: Never go ATM.

...unless you have listerine.

No what you do is you have your  gal on her back and you go down there after she has an o you put her in doggy style and in between thrust you toss that salad


Oh, no I was making reference to placing listerine on your butthole.  Its a little tinglie for you and a minty surprise for them.  Munch away, mint lovers, munch away!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: VisualiseThis: Never go ATM.

...unless you have listerine.


🎵  Memories ... light the corner of my mind ... Misty watercolor memories ...🎵
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GasDude: TFA is a bit short on details Just talks about "performing". Does this mean giving or receiving or both? What was the population and results of males and females in the study?


You got a sister? I got some Hot Pockets for you, let's study it out.
 
Pinner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The leading risk factors for developing oropharyngeal cancer are smoking tobacco, heavy alcohol consumption, and HPV infection.

It wasn't the booze, or cigs... It was your damn hoo-ha!
 
yomrfark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished I guess
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*Frantically counting on fingers*

*Breathes sigh of relief*

/Actually, I did have an older partner, but that was a decade ago and I'm pretty sure I'd have developed something by now if I had caught anything.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Try not to suck any dick on the way through the parking lot!"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huh.  For once the answer is NOT butt stuff.

/but it is the solution
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: waxbeans: cowgirl toffee: VisualiseThis: Never go ATM.

...unless you have listerine.

No what you do is you have your  gal on her back and you go down there after she has an o you put her in doggy style and in between thrust you toss that salad

Oh, no I was making reference to placing listerine on your butthole.  Its a little tinglie for you and a minty surprise for them.  Munch away, mint lovers, munch away!


I hate mint, could be worse ... cilantro
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: cowgirl toffee: VisualiseThis: Never go ATM.

...unless you have listerine.

🎵  Memories ... light the corner of my mind ... Misty watercolor memories ...🎵


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great. The one thing I am good at can give me cancer.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: Huh.  For once the answer is NOT butt stuff.

/but it is the solution


Not so fast. HPV can cause anal cancer too.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GasDude: TFA is a bit short on details Just talks about "performing". Does this mean giving or receiving or both? What was the population and results of males and females in the study?


What about autofellatio?

/asking for a friend
 
PvtStash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
all in the wording.

FTA, (emphasis mine)
"They also found that other oral sex factors impacted the likelihood of cancer. Having oral sex at a younger age, more partners in a shorter time period (oral sex intensity), individuals who had older sexual partners when they were young, and those with partners who had extramarital sex were more likely to have HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer."


Anyone here notice that there is technically in relation to this topic of the study, no meaningful difference between just having more partners (potentially in a shorter period of time) and having "extramarital sex."
I mean if extramarital sex matters, how is it all the boyfriends and fences are not also effected by this?
Does being married make sex with other people more likely to include STDs than the same amount of sex partners when you are not married?


how much you have in how much time, sure.
married or not specifically matters, wtf?
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Don't worry, fellow INCELS, we have nothing to worry about.


Incels and husbands.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: waxbeans: cowgirl toffee: VisualiseThis: Never go ATM.

...unless you have listerine.

No what you do is you have your  gal on her back and you go down there after she has an o you put her in doggy style and in between thrust you toss that salad

Oh, no I was making reference to placing listerine on your butthole.  Its a little tinglie for you and a minty surprise for them.  Munch away, mint lovers, munch away!


Not the first time I've seen you recommend that, and I haven't tried it yet. Can't tell if you're trying to troll me into something embarrassing and painful. Butt...still intrigued.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I were to die from oropharyngeal cancer contracted while giving the wife a good clit lashing, one could say that, "Well, at least he died doing what he didn't mind doing."
 
ifky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kids in the Hall: Cause of Cancer
Youtube gJ7uXqRWx84
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.