(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Missing Persons, The March Violets, Freur, and The June Brides. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #182. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello pop pickers.
March Violets on the menu today.
Very nice
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some would say it may be helpful to have dancing shoes nearby. SOME would say.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRING IT.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Freur...the band whose name was an unpronounceable squiggle long before Prince stole the idea.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked Freur when they were Underworld.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Ah, Freur...the band whose name was an unpronounceable squiggle long before Prince stole the idea.


yup. we actually covered that on the show. the unpronounceable glyph before unpronounceable glyphs were all the rage
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember arguments about whether March Violets were goth or not. Good times.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrs john amber: I remember arguments about whether March Violets were goth or not. Good times.


Han shot first

/ducks
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Also) standing by...


/Did you know you have a Wednesday show?
 
dougermouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Dog is a pretty good new wave band.  Never say Never was their big thing.  Or are we using the Dead Kennedy's description of a New Wave band?  (Any punk band that makes money is a New Wave band)

Also, what are words for?

/Punk is sibling to metal, new wave is sibling to pop.  Discuss.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: (Also) standing by...


/Did you know you have a Wednesday show?


well, since i'm recording it.............
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
...yes

ha.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: (Also) standing by...


/Did you know you have a Wednesday show?

well, since i'm recording it.............
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
...yes

ha.


Not a PastFORWARD show though is it?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: (Also) standing by...


/Did you know you have a Wednesday show?

well, since i'm recording it.............
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
...yes

ha.

Not a PastFORWARD show though is it?


no. it's an italo & euro disco show. hence me not submitting a thread. it was actually my first show on kuci.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like we're going to behave, lol.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Like we're going to behave, lol.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
today's show comes to you from a closet in the venetian. because hella loud neighbours.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Like we're going to behave, lol.


like i wouldn't do it anyways.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: today's show comes to you from a closet in the venetian. because hella loud neighbours.[Fark user image 425x318]


Can't you tell them to pipe down?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
this song has the best. video. evar.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this song has the best. video. evar.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I certainly had a bit of a dance just then
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Weird stuff I learned this week: Phil Collins did drum work for Adam Ant, and "Frieda" did background vocals on "Strip".
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This has always been a fun cover
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Noticeable One" stays in permanent rotation on my mp3 playlist: their debut album was phenomenal, maybe one weak track on the whole album and it still sounds current and relevant today now nearly 40 years later!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ZOMG, MIND READER! [cranks to 11]
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Difficult to NOT notice Dale Bozzio really
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: Difficult to NOT notice Dale Bozzio really


no kidding. it's not like she was in hustler or anything.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SKREEEEEECH [drops from 2nd Gear into 5th] That's a bit of a tempo shift....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: SKREEEEEECH


ZAAAAAACH
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In 100 yards turn off the oldies music.
Thanks OMGPS

lol
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know what I really love about this show? all the fantastic guitar.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: You know what I really love about this show? all the fantastic guitar.


dang. all this time i thought it was the suave and knowledgeable host.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: You know what I really love about this show? all the fantastic guitar.


& all the filthy fuzzy guitar too
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: You know what I really love about this show? all the fantastic guitar.

dang. all this time i thought it was the suave and knowledgeable host.


Yeah. Well. That just your opinion.

lol
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: thespindrifter: You know what I really love about this show? all the fantastic guitar.

& all the filthy fuzzy guitar too


dang. all this time i thought it was bat goth dance party.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: You know what I really love about this show? all the fantastic guitar.

dang. all this time i thought it was the suave and knowledgeable host.


Yeah, it's not that. :P
 
