Central Spain records temperatures of -25C
66
    Scary, Dog breed, Spain, mountains of Murcia, 64-year-old diabetic man, Autonomous communities of Spain, Siberian Husky, Provinces of Spain, Alaskan Malamute  
•       •       •

66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're dealing with it fine:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F=(C x 9/5) + 32.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: They're dealing with it fine:
[Fark user image 630x631]


As a Canadian I just have to say: That's Officer Level Thinking.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rain in Spain falls mainly in chunks.
 
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: F=(C x 9/5) + 32.


Nine Fifths is a bullshiat number.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
-13 in freedom units.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: RolandTGunner: F=(C x 9/5) + 32.

Nine Fifths is a bullshiat number.


Or part of a pretty good weekend in Vegas.
 
soupafi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: -13 in freedom units.


Minnesota in January, that's shorts weather.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: -13 in freedom units.


Ahhhhhh.  Thanks.  aka 'long pants' weather.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: F=(C x 9/5) + 32.


F = (2*C) + 30 is a fair enough approximation
 
dennysgod
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

soupafi: Keyser_Soze_Death: -13 in freedom units.

Minnesota in January, that's shorts weather.



Not this year.   At least we know where the cold weather went.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's cold in freedom units too: -13F
 
valenumr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In before the ACC deniers?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's a bit chilly, for spain I imagine that's a downright dangerous temp.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: RolandTGunner: F=(C x 9/5) + 32.

Nine Fifths is a bullshiat number.


The problem is that converting bullshiat numbers to decimals smacks of the metric system, which is for commies.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: F=(C x 9/5) + 32.


for approximate temps dealing with weather I just remember the 10s in C, since they correspond to "bins" of 18 F.  Good enough for quick conversion, only have to remember 5 numbers.  Same formula, just makes it all whole numbers.

C  vs F
0  = 32
10 = 50
20 = 68
30 = 86
40 = 104
 
Pinner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How are the vineyards fairing?
That could be kinda bad.
WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE BOOZE!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pinche Mateo: They're dealing with it fine:
[Fark user image 630x631]

As a Canadian I just have to say: That's Officer Level Thinking.


If it looks stupid but it works, it ain't stupid.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do polar bears speak Spanish?
They can ride their melting ice flows to there and will freeze again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: F=(C x 9/5) + 32.


Or just 25 units colder than the temperature needed to freeze H2O.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: They're dealing with it fine:
[Fark user image 630x631]


Nice, a redneck sled, aka, that old Rugged Liner from Billy Bob's Chevy.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:  -41 degrees is where the scales line up.

-41 degrees F is also -41 C
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In Edmonton we call that 'Thursday'.

/actually this year we've had a very mild winter but now I've jinxed it so we're sure to get a deep freeze next week
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: RolandTGunner: F=(C x 9/5) + 32.

for approximate temps dealing with weather I just remember the 10s in C, since they correspond to "bins" of 18 F.  Good enough for quick conversion, only have to remember 5 numbers.  Same formula, just makes it all whole numbers.

C  vs F
0  = 32
10 = 50
20 = 68
30 = 86
40 = 104


The only one I can remember is -40C = -40F.

It really is easier to calculate, otherwise.

Hell, with my memory, it's easier for me to derive.

/nerd
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My sister moved from Seville, which records summer temps over 100 for months, to the coast, where it's not freezing, but close enough to be Goldilocks hell.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: RolandTGunner: F=(C x 9/5) + 32.

for approximate temps dealing with weather I just remember the 10s in C, since they correspond to "bins" of 18 F.  Good enough for quick conversion, only have to remember 5 numbers.  Same formula, just makes it all whole numbers.

C  vs F
0  = 32
10 = 50
20 = 68
30 = 86
40 = 104


Bonus #6:

-40 = -40
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Fun Fact:  -41 degrees is where the scales line up.

-41 degrees F is also -41 C


What about Kelvin, that's all I care about.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image image 425x241]


Humanity is truly doomed 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Looks like this woman had to put on her winter slippers.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Juc: That's a bit chilly, for spain I imagine that's a downright dangerous temp.


Their houses are built properly, which helps both in cold and heat.

Though I wonder if they use electricity for heating, that's gonna suck.
 
debug
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

soupafi: Keyser_Soze_Death: -13 in freedom units.

Minnesota in January, that's shorts weather.


On this day in 2018:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Sin_City_Superhero: Fun Fact:  -41 degrees is where the scales line up.

-41 degrees F is also -41 C

What about Kelvin, that's all I care about.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

She's still hot.
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds downright balmy...they can probably take their tapas off.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Fun Fact:  -41 degrees is where the scales line up.

-41 degrees F is also -41 C


That's not really very funny. Or interesting, because, who cares, and what can you use it for?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
tHiS DiSpRoVeS gLoBaL wArMiNg
 
Stavr0
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mientras tanto en Madrid ...
Couple dog sledding in Madrid, Spain
Youtube 5k5gHnLb9Jg
 
fallingcow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh. I'm sure it makes you die faster or whatever, but once you're under about -10F it all feels the same.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
is that where Winter is this year?
We got some snow right before christmas, since then it has been rain.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Juc: That's a bit chilly, for spain I imagine that's a downright dangerous temp.


Wait - did they fix the fark filter?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: F=(C x 9/5) + 32.


You misspelled 1.8
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: That's cold in freedom units too: -13F


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: is that where Winter is this year?
We got some snow right before christmas, since then it has been rain.


Same on the East Coast.. I've been able to go hiking pretty much every weekend so far this winter. Still no serious snow on the forecast.
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Fun Fact:  -41 degrees is where the scales line up.

-41 degrees F is also -41 C


-40
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Meh. I'm sure it makes you die faster or whatever, but once you're under about -10F it all feels the same.


That's how I feel about anything over 89F.
Texas. Not even once. And that goes twice for Houston. F++k H town.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Juc: That's a bit chilly, for spain I imagine that's a downright dangerous temp.

Their houses are built properly, which helps both in cold and heat.

Though I wonder if they use electricity for heating, that's gonna suck.


When I lived there many years ago, we had portable butane heaters you'd move from room to room.  They has an open ceramic burner system protected by a simple wire cage, which made things interesting when the cat would back up to it to warm up a bit.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Sin_City_Superhero: Fun Fact:  -41 degrees is where the scales line up.

-41 degrees F is also -41 C

What about Kelvin, that's all I care about.


Kelvin is based on Centigrade, they just have a different 0.

0 is absolute in Kelvin, 0 is freezing in Celcius.

You get from Celcius to Kelvin by subtracting 273.15, or the other way around.

Yeah you knew, but not everyone realizes that Kelvin is based on Celcius.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh, its nothing that two cans of Aqua Net and a dozen cocktails can't fix...

Yngwie Malmsteen - Spanish Castle Magic
Youtube EQWyNr0pKvk
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Sin_City_Superhero: Fun Fact:  -41 degrees is where the scales line up.

-41 degrees F is also -41 C

That's not really very funny. Or interesting, because, who cares, and what can you use it for?


Vaccine Logistics.
 
