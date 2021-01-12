 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Woman does what many of us have only dreamed of: quitting 9-5 corporate job to become tattooed alien (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
25
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Imagine hating your own body that much.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cool story, weirdo.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Women with tattoos do butt stuff
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Who - Tattoo
Youtube rI0cfzAF4as
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Even though Lina has bags of confidence

So that's what they fill those with.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh that is not going to age well at all. If she's mentally stable enough to reach a ripe old age, she's going to look like a puffy, saggy bunch of bruises once the tats fade.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Women with tattoos do butt stuff


sometimes at the same time

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While I have none of my own, I don't mind tattoos.  My girlfriend has several (including full sleeves on both arms).  But Lina's artwork is a bit much.  If it makes her happy though, more power to her.  I'm hardly one to judge....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: abhorrent1: Women with tattoos do butt stuff

sometimes at the same time

[i1.wp.com image 318x318]


I hope she wiped first before getting that done. It would be hard for a tat artist to tat and hold his nose at the same time.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 615x704]

Even though Lina has bags of confidence

So that's what they fill those with.


Wait, it's not sand?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: stable enough to reach a ripe old age


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that more people don't realize how idiotic their tattoos look.

Once in a while you'll see someone who has a nice tattoo or sleeve done, but when you've got them scattered helter-skleter all over your body you look like you were tagged by a roving band of graffiti-elves.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/totally ruins porn
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Attention hog: PAY ATTENTION TO ME

Media: Okay.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

davynelson: totally ruins porn


Know what really ruined porn?  This new incest thing...stepmom bangs stepson and sis takes brother's meat injection, etc, etc.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image image 396x256]


Done in one.
Somebody gets the lights
 
bluewave69
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
attention whore nothing special or unique about her i can go walk downtown and cross path with quite a few that have gone down the "freak" path pretty much people begging for attention and wanting to be "unique"

if people where cars , they would be the ones with flames and neons just because they are trying to hide that they are just a plain 90's vw jetta.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: davynelson: totally ruins porn

Know what really ruined porn?  This new incest thing...stepmom bangs stepson and sis takes brother's meat injection, etc, etc.


The stepmom thing is semi-plausible.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Oh that is not going to age well at all. If she's mentally stable enough to reach a ripe old age, she's going to look like a puffy, saggy bunch of bruises once the tats fade.


Always thought bob shaw the tattoo artist looked nobel in his old age with is full sleeves and what not.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For the same reason I do not put bumper stickers on my car, I will never get a tattoo.

plus I really hate needles.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: The stepmom thing is semi-plausible.


So here's the set up...

Ultra hot step-mom bangs the step-son when "daddy" isn't home....

I have to laugh because now they're both cheating on poor dad.

When Dad finds out...all hell is going to break loose.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some you are funny. In the head.
I'd get a real job for this jem.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wendigogo: Oh that is not going to age well at all. If she's mentally stable enough to reach a ripe old age, she's going to look like a puffy, saggy bunch of bruises once the tats fade.


There are a couple of tattoo removal drugs currently in testing that use activated macrophages to remove ink.  So there is a good chance that tattoos will be much easier to remove in the future.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: dothemath: The stepmom thing is semi-plausible.

So here's the set up...

Ultra hot step-mom bangs the step-son when "daddy" isn't home....

I have to laugh because now they're both cheating on poor dad.

When Dad finds out...all hell is going to break loose.



Clearly you didn't watch the follow-up video where Dad is banging step-sister. Payback time!
 
