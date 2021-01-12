 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   If you've been driving naked around Lincoln, Nebraska in a gray Toyota for the past week, police would like a word with you. If you were naked in a blue Toyota, please go on about your business   (journalstar.com) divider line
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have been driving naked in Lincoln for a weak, you may be painfully frozen to your seat.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had me worried there.  I've been driving around Toyota Nebraska in a gray Lincoln.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had sexual relations in a blue Toyota once. But I wasn't driving at the time. And it wasn't in Lincoln, NE.  But it was in a Lincoln County.  Hmm.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they looking for someone driving naked in a gray Toyota sedan?  Or pickup truck?  It might make a difference...

/AskingForAFriend
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well not *fully* naked

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Had me worried there.  I've been driving around Toyota Nebraska in a gray Lincoln.


You ought to be worried.  Just being in Nebraska right now regardless of clothing factors...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Theyre from Nebraska, theyve seen butts before"
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't prove I'm naked unless you're peeking through my windows...weirdo.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Had me worried there.  I've been driving around Toyota Nebraska in a gray Lincoln.

You ought to be worried.  Just being in Nebraska right now regardless of clothing factors...


I swear the preview button and the add button switch places on me - there's no way I'm dumb enough to just click the wrong one all the time, right?

/this slashie was meant to be on the Boobies, and stuffing that many people in a car
//it wasn't that great anyway, but now it's ruined
///sniffle
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I had sexual relations in a blue Toyota once. But I wasn't driving at the time. And it wasn't in Lincoln, NE.  But it was in a Lincoln County.  Hmm.


Thank you for sharing.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I had sexual relations in a blue Toyota once. But I wasn't driving at the time. And it wasn't in Lincoln, NE.  But it was in a Lincoln County.  Hmm.


Pics or it never happened.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else is there to do in Lincoln?
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wearing shoes, therefore, not naked.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL judges know the difference between "I was crouched between two old Corsicas" and "we have video of you having intercourse in the parking lot, sir."
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't judge until you've felt the joys of a seat warmer on your naked balls...
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wasn't naked. I was wearing my car.
 
antidisestablishmentarianism [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, the people in those most wanted pictures look rough for their ages.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But I'm color blind! How am I supposed to know which Toyota with a naked guy inside I'm supposed to report?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn10.phillymag.comView Full Size

was it naked cheese car guy?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you've been driving naked around Lincoln, Nebraska in a gray Toyota for the past week, police would like a word with you. If you were naked in a blue Toyota, please go on about your business

It's January. If you drive naked in Nebraska in January, it's you that's blue, not the car.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How did the supposed witnesses see him naked? Peeping Karens?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Had me worried there.  I've been driving around Toyota Nebraska in a gray Lincoln.

You ought to be worried.  Just being in Nebraska right now regardless of clothing factors...


Heated seats, man.  Heated seats.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And if you were driving around naked in a Lincoln in Lincoln...

pedestrian.tvView Full Size
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
she seems healthy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cwheelie: she seems healthy
[Fark user image 713x415]


Isn't all theft pretty much unlawful taking?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Worried there for a minute, have a good friend in Lincoln who drives a gray Toyota. But not him.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cwheelie: she seems healthy
[Fark user image 713x415]


She's healthier than this gal, who is younger:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brofar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When police got to the area, he'd already driven away. But they found the car a couple of blocks north and him in the car, naked, and arrested him, Spilker said. He bonded out later in the day.

Soooo, what's the point of this then? They already know who he is....?
 
Dakai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nebraska called, they want their own state tag
 
